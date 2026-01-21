European PPP Expertise Centre (EPEC)

What EPEC does
EPEC is a membership-based network that supports PPP units and public policy makers by:
Sharing good practice
EPEC brings together the collective expertise and experience of its members to:
- address practical issues in implementing PPPs;
- share PPP market intelligence; and
- develop PPP guidance and tools.
Assisting policy development
EPEC supports policy makers in the development of their:
- PPP legal and regulatory frameworks,
- PPP institutional arrangements, and
- processes for preparing, approving and managing PPPs.
Where eligible, InvestEU funding is used to support policy advisory assignments
Supporting PPP project preparation
EPEC helps public authorities in the preparation and procurement of PPPs through:
- high-level strategic advice,
- early-stage involvement, and
- tailored support to individual projects.
Where eligible, InvestEU funding is used to support policy advisory assignments
EPEC Members
EPEC includes among its members national or regional public authorities that are responsible for PPP policy or programmes in EU Member States, Candidate Countries and certain other eligible countries. The European Investment Bank and the European Commission are also members of EPEC.
EPEC currently counts 43 member organisations from:
Albania, Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Croatia, Cyprus, Czechia, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Latvia, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Malta, Montenegro, the Netherlands, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Serbia, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain, Sweden, Türkiye, the United Kingdom, and Kosovo*.
* This designation is without prejudice to the positions expressed by the EU Member States on Kosovo’s status and is in line with United Nations Security Council Resolution No. 1244/1999 and the International Court of Justice Opinion of 22 July 2010 on Kosovo’s declaration of independence.
Key resources
EPEC provides publications, market data and tools aimed at sharing experience and expertise, analysis and best practice relating to many aspects of PPPs.
Since 2008, EPEC has produced a wide range of guidance and market analysis to support its Members and PPP stakeholders more generally. Here are our latest publications:
-
Public-private partnerships in security and defence
This publication explains some of the reasons for using a partnership approach on security and defence projects.
-
Public-private partnerships financed by the European Investment Bank from 1990 to 2024
This report is part of EPEC’s work on monitoring developments in the public-private partnership (PPP) market.
-
Market Update – 2023
Review of the European PPP Market in 2023.
-
Public-private partnerships financed by the European Investment Bank from 1990 to 2023
This report is part of EPEC’s work on monitoring developments in the public-private partnership (PPP) market.
-
Market Update – 2022
Review of the European PPP Market in 2022.
-
Public-private partnerships financed by the European Investment Bank from 1990 to 2022
This report is part of EPEC’s work on monitoring developments in the public-private partnership (PPP) market. It is intended to provide an overview of the role played by the EIB in financing PPP projects inside and outside of Europe since 1990.
EPEC has produced user-friendly tools to help its members and other public stakeholders prepare, procure and manage PPP programmes and projects.
EPEC Guide to Public-Private Partnerships
PPP project preparation status tool
If you are interested in more information on PPPs, check the best practices shared by leading multilateral partners.
World Bank Group initiative, of which EPEC is a Core Partner, to coordinate global PPP resources
Multi-donor technical assistance facility
UN organization for "people-first" PPPs
How to get support
