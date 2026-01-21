The European PPP Expertise Centre (EPEC) was created in 2008 to support EU Member States, Candidate Countries and other partners in their work on public-private partnerships (PPPs).

What is a PPP?

Put simply, a public-private partnership is an arrangement between a public authority and a private partner designed to deliver a public infrastructure project and service under a long-term contract. Under this contract, the private partner bears significant risks and management responsibilities.

The public authority makes performance-based payments to the private partner for the provision of the service, for example for the availability of clean, safe and climate friendly classroom accommodation for students, or grants the private partner a right to generate revenues from the provision of the service, such as the collection of tolls from users of a bridge. Private finance is usually involved in a PPP. When properly prepared, PPP projects can provide significant benefits to the public sector as well as to the project users.