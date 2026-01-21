Search EN menu en EIB GROUP CLIENT PORTAL
European PPP Expertise Centre (EPEC)

Supporting the public sector across Europe in delivering better public-private partnerships (PPPs)

Members' access  

The European PPP Expertise Centre (EPEC) was created in 2008 to support EU Member States, Candidate Countries and other partners in their work on public-private partnerships (PPPs).

What is a PPP?

Put simply, a public-private partnership is an arrangement between a public authority and a private partner designed to deliver a public infrastructure project and service under a long-term contract. Under this contract, the private partner bears significant risks and management responsibilities.

The public authority makes performance-based payments to the private partner for the provision of the service, for example for the availability of clean, safe and climate friendly classroom accommodation for students, or grants the private partner a right to generate revenues from the provision of the service, such as the collection of tolls from users of a bridge. Private finance is usually involved in a PPP. When properly prepared, PPP projects can provide significant benefits to the public sector as well as to the project users.

Explainer
The secret life of infrastructure

Our podcast gets into the public-private partnerships

What EPEC does

EPEC is a membership-based network that supports PPP units and public policy makers by:

Sharing good practice

EPEC brings together the collective expertise and experience of its members to:

  • address practical issues in implementing PPPs;
  • share PPP market intelligence; and
  • develop PPP guidance and tools.

Assisting policy development

EPEC supports policy makers in the development of their:

  • PPP legal and regulatory frameworks,
  • PPP institutional arrangements, and
  • processes for preparing, approving and managing PPPs.

Where eligible, InvestEU funding is used to support policy advisory assignments

Supporting PPP project preparation

EPEC helps public authorities in the preparation and procurement of PPPs through:

  • high-level strategic advice,
  • early-stage involvement, and
  • tailored support to individual projects.

Where eligible, InvestEU funding is used to support policy advisory assignments

EPEC Members

EPEC includes among its members national or regional public authorities that are responsible for PPP policy or programmes in EU Member States, Candidate Countries and certain other eligible countries. The European Investment Bank and the European Commission are also members of EPEC.

EPEC currently counts 43 member organisations from:

Albania, Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Croatia, Cyprus, Czechia, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Latvia, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Malta, Montenegro, the Netherlands, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Serbia, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain, Sweden, Türkiye, the United Kingdom, and Kosovo*.

 Explore the EPEC Data Portal for valuable market data across Europe.

 * This designation is without prejudice to the positions expressed by the EU Member States on Kosovo’s status and is in line with United Nations Security Council Resolution No. 1244/1999 and the International Court of Justice Opinion of 22 July 2010 on Kosovo’s declaration of independence.

Key resources

EPEC provides publications, market data and tools aimed at sharing experience and expertise, analysis and best practice relating to many aspects of PPPs.

Publications Market data Tools Other useful resources

Since 2008, EPEC has produced a wide range of guidance and market analysis to support its Members and PPP stakeholders more generally. Here are our latest publications:

All EPEC publications  

EPEC collects valuable market data on PPP projects across Europe for various sectors. Our data are accessible through an interactive data portal, allowing users to explore the data by year, country and sector.

Explore the EPEC data portal  

EPEC has produced user-friendly tools to help its members and other public stakeholders prepare, procure and manage PPP programmes and projects.

EPEC Guide to Public-Private Partnerships

An interactive guide to prepare, procure and deliver PPP projects.

Get started  

PPP project preparation status tool

An interactive tool to assess the preparation status of a given PPP project by reference to a typical good-practice PPP project development process.

  Download the tool in English or Croatian

If you are interested in more information on PPPs, check the best practices shared by leading multilateral partners.

World Bank Group initiative, of which EPEC is a Core Partner, to coordinate global PPP resources

Multi-donor technical assistance facility

UN organization for "people-first" PPPs

EIB advisory

Through EIB Advisory we provide over a half century of knowledge, and we tailor solutions to each client's needs. This increases the impact of our financing and ensures your project's success.

Discover how  

How to get support

