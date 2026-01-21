Greening Financial Systems technical assistance programme

The 2020s are the critical decade in the fight against climate change.

Regulators and financial institutions have a critical role as key players in the financial systems in addressing climate-related risks and directing financial flows to low-carbon and climate-resilient projects.

Through the Greening Financial Systems (GFS) technical assistance programme, the EIB has joined forces with German Ministry of Environment, Climate Action, Nature Conservation and Nuclear Safety and Luxembourgish Ministry of Environment, Climate and Biodiversity, to provide tailor-made technical assistance to central banks, supervisors and financial institutions to build climate-resilient financial systems around the world.

The GFS technical assistance programme is funded by the Greening Financial Systems Fund and contributes to NDC Partnership’s Readiness support for greening central banks initiative.