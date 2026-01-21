Greening Financial Systems technical assistance programme

What we offer
The GFS technical assistance programme provides tailored support to:
- promote a favourable financial environment for green investments,
- support central banks, supervisors and financial institutions in assessing and addressing climate risk,
- build capacity, and
- share best lending practices with financial institutions to increase the share of green investment in their portfolio.
Who is eligible
The GFS technical assistance programme targets:
- central banks and supervisors, and
- financial institutions.
Such entities should be located in developing countries and emerging economies.
We currently support:
, Albania Armenia, Ethiopia, , Georgia, Jordan, Kenya Nigeria, , North Macedonia, Rwanda Bosnia and Herzegovina
How to get support
