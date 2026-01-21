Search EN menu en EIB GROUP CLIENT PORTAL
Greening Financial Systems technical assistance programme

Building climate resilient financial systems around the world

The 2020s are the critical decade in the fight against climate change.

Regulators and financial institutions have a critical role as key players in the financial systems in addressing climate-related risks and directing financial flows to low-carbon and climate-resilient projects.

Through the Greening Financial Systems (GFS) technical assistance programme, the EIB has joined forces with German Ministry of Environment, Climate Action, Nature Conservation and Nuclear Safety and Luxembourgish Ministry of Environment, Climate and Biodiversity, to provide tailor-made technical assistance to central banks, supervisors and financial institutions to build climate-resilient financial systems around the world.

The GFS technical assistance programme is funded by the Greening Financial Systems Fund and contributes to NDC Partnership’s Readiness support for greening central banks initiative.

  The GFS Programme is currently open for new contributions from donor countries. Find out how your organisation can get involved.

Watch the pitch  

Greening Financial Systems Fund established

Greening Financial Systems Fund launched with Germany and Luxembourg as pioneer contributors. Read the press release

What we offer

The GFS technical assistance programme provides tailored support to:

  • promote a favourable financial environment for green investments,
  • support central banks, supervisors and financial institutions in assessing and addressing climate risk,
  • build capacity, and
  • share best lending practices with financial institutions to increase the share of green investment in their portfolio.

Who is eligible

The GFS technical assistance programme targets:

  • central banks and supervisors, and
  • financial institutions.

Such entities should be located in developing countries and emerging economies.

We currently support:

  Albania,   Armenia,   Ethiopia,   Georgia,   Jordan,   Kenya,   Nigeria,   North Macedonia,   Rwanda,   Bosnia and Herzegovina

