About
The Greening Financial Systems Fund (GFS Fund) supports climate action and helps to build a conducive environment for green investments. Its purpose is to provide advisory services to central banks, supervisors and financial institutions to build climate-resilient financial systems around the world, as part of the EIB’s Greening Financial Systems technical assistance Programme.
The GFS Fund was established as a stand-alone fund at the end of 2025, after initially being managed as a dedicated envelope under the International Climate Initiative (IKI) Fund.
At a glance
The GFS Fund supports key players in the financial system in addressing climate-related risks.
Get involved
We are seeking additional donors for our successful Greening Financial Systems technial assistance Programme, which aims to build climate-resilient financial systems around the world. The Programme directly supports the Paris Agreement goals by advancing the achievement of Nationally Determined Contributions in developing countries. Contributions from donor countries count as Official Development Assistance.
Check out our replenishment proposal and contact us for more information on how to contribute to EIB's Greening Financial Systems programme.
Sustainable Development Goals
Donor-financed operations through our trust funds make a direct contribution to several of the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). Our collective actions unlock billions of euros in investment to combat climate change, eradicate poverty and fight inequality. These are some of the global goals targeted by our trust fund.
Donor-funded instruments
Eligibility
Operations eligible for financing under the GFS Fund must be in line with the EIB’s Climate Action eligibility criteria.
Supported entities include central banks, supervisors, and financial institutions. Such entities should be located in developing countries and emerging economies.
Key publications
Trust funds in action
This publication provides an updated look at our range of trust funds and explains how we work together with our partners.
EIB Global Impact Report 2024/2025
At a time of geopolitical shifts and rising uncertainty, the EIB Group is addressing global challenges by expanding its work on the ground and developing more partnerships. The goal is a prosperous, sustainable and peaceful world.
Highlighted stories
A dream from drips and drops
Innovative sustainable practices and renewable energy revive citrus farming in water-scarce Morocco
Green means go
EIB programme strengthens Macedonian banks’ capabilities to help businesses invest in climate action
A helping hand, not a handout
Partnerships between Africa and Europe focus on private businesses as building blocks for more jobs and more stable communities
Cocoa with a conscience: Funding fair and forest‑friendly beans
EIB finance helps Ivory Coast produce sustainable cocoa that avoids deforestation and child labour while improving agricultural practices
Fighting climate change with financial finesse
Kenya’s Central Bank develops climate reporting guidelines to encourage green investments
The power of connections in developing countries
LeapFrog brings financial services, healthcare and clean energy for millions of people in Africa and Asia.