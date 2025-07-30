Search EN menu en EIB GROUP CLIENT PORTAL
About

The Greening Financial Systems Fund (GFS Fund) supports climate action and helps to build a conducive environment for green investments. Its purpose is  to provide advisory services to central banks, supervisors and financial institutions to build climate-resilient financial systems around the world, as part of the EIB’s Greening Financial Systems technical assistance Programme.

The GFS Fund was established as a stand-alone fund at the end of 2025, after initially being managed as a dedicated envelope under the International Climate Initiative (IKI) Fund.

At a glance

The GFS Fund supports key players in the financial system in addressing climate-related risks.

m

Donor funds committed

m

Donor financing approved

Operations

bn

Expected total investment supported

Get involved

We are seeking additional donors for our successful Greening Financial Systems technial assistance Programme, which aims to build climate-resilient financial systems around the world. The Programme directly supports the Paris Agreement goals by advancing the achievement of Nationally Determined Contributions in developing countries. Contributions from donor countries count as Official Development Assistance.

Check out our replenishment proposal and contact us for more information on how to contribute to EIB's Greening Financial Systems programme.

Contact us  

Our donors

   Germany and   Luxembourg are the current donors to the GFS Fund.

Sustainable Development Goals

Donor-financed operations through our trust funds make a direct contribution to several of the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). Our collective actions unlock billions of euros in investment to combat climate change, eradicate poverty and fight inequality. These are some of the global goals targeted by our trust fund.

United Nations

Donor-funded instruments

The EIB uses donor funds to enhance the development impact of investment projects. The GFS Fund deploys technical assistance supporting central banks and financial institutions in contributing to greener financial systems.

Find out more  

Eligibility

Operations eligible for financing under the GFS Fund must be in line with the EIB’s Climate Action eligibility criteria.

Supported entities include central banks, supervisors, and financial institutions. Such entities should be located in developing countries and emerging economies.

Key publications

30 July 2025

Trust funds in action

This publication provides an updated look at our range of trust funds and explains how we work together with our partners.

Ukraine Eastern Neighbourhood EU enlargement countries
30 June 2025

EIB Global Impact Report 2024/2025

At a time of geopolitical shifts and rising uncertainty, the EIB Group is addressing global challenges by expanding its work on the ground and developing more partnerships. The goal is a prosperous, sustainable and peaceful world.

Urban development Social sustainability SMEs Fragility and conflict Diversity and gender Migration Ukraine Eastern Neighbourhood EU enlargement countries Global development Climate and environment Social infrastructure Social and territorial cohesion

Highlighted stories

  •
    30 October 2025

    A dream from drips and drops

    Innovative sustainable practices and renewable energy revive citrus farming in water-scarce Morocco

    Water SMEs Climate Energy savings Water, wastewater management Solar power Climate action Development solutions Sustainability Morocco Southern Neighbourhood Agriculture and bioeconomy Global development Climate and environment Energy
  • 15 October 2025

    Green means go

    EIB programme strengthens Macedonian banks’ capabilities to help businesses invest in climate action

    SMEs Greening Financial Structures (GFS) Programme Climate Advisory services Renewable energy Energy efficiency Climate action Sustainability North Macedonia EU enlargement countries Western Balkans Global development Climate and environment Energy
  • 2 October 2025

    A helping hand, not a handout

    Partnerships between Africa and Europe focus on private businesses as building blocks for more jobs and more stable communities

    Social sustainability Youth Climate change Climate Energy efficiency Climate action Sustainability Italy Germany Denmark The Netherlands Zimbabwe United Kingdom European Union Sub-Saharan Africa Agriculture and bioeconomy Global development Climate and environment Energy
  • 24 July 2025

    Cocoa with a conscience: Funding fair and forest‑friendly beans

    EIB finance helps Ivory Coast produce sustainable cocoa that avoids deforestation and child labour while improving agricultural practices

    Forestry Environment Climate Diversity and gender Sustainability Côte d'Ivoire Sub-Saharan Africa Agriculture and bioeconomy Global development Climate and environment
  • 21 July 2025

    Fighting climate change with financial finesse

    Kenya’s Central Bank develops climate reporting guidelines to encourage green investments

    Banking Greening Financial Structures (GFS) Programme Climate change Climate Climate action Kenya Sub-Saharan Africa Global development Climate and environment
  • 1 July 2025

    The power of connections in developing countries

    LeapFrog brings financial services, healthcare and clean energy for millions of people in Africa and Asia.

    Transport Health and life sciences Climate Nigeria India Ghana Indonesia Kenya Asia and the Pacific Sub-Saharan Africa Global development Climate and environment Social infrastructure Energy

