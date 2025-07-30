About

The Greening Financial Systems Fund (GFS Fund) supports climate action and helps to build a conducive environment for green investments. Its purpose is to provide advisory services to central banks, supervisors and financial institutions to build climate-resilient financial systems around the world, as part of the EIB’s Greening Financial Systems technical assistance Programme.

The GFS Fund was established as a stand-alone fund at the end of 2025, after initially being managed as a dedicated envelope under the International Climate Initiative (IKI) Fund.