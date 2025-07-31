Description
The EIB works with donors to create trust funds and provide in-depth support for impactful projects across the world through technical assistance, grants and financial instruments. This publication provides an updated look at our range of trust funds and explains how we work together with our partners.
- EU for Ukraine Fund
- Eastern Partnership Technical Assistance Trust Fund (EPTATF)
- Facility for Euro-Mediterranean Investment and Partnership (FEMIP) Trust Fund
- Economic Resilience Initiative Fund (ERI Fund)
- African, Caribbean and Pacific Trust Fund (ACP Trust Fund)
- EU-Africa Infrastructure Trust Fund
- Green Hydrogen Fund
- Internationale Klimaschutzinitiative (IKI) Fund — International Climate Initiative Fund
- Luxembourg-EIB Climate Finance Platform (LCFP)
- City Climate Finance Gap Fund
- Financial Inclusion Fund
- Water Sector Fund