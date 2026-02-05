EIB Group contribution to the Sustainable Development Goals

Our methodology

All of our operations are designed to have a positive socioeconomic impact as well as sound financial returns. We measure our impact by collecting detailed data on all our operations. This ensures that the tangible benefits of the Group’s activities are traceable at multiple levels, from countries and sectors down to individual project promoters and final beneficiaries.

Our operations may contribute to several SDGs, as the goals are deeply interconnected. For a comprehensive picture of how the Group supports the SDGs we establish a link between each operation financed and all the SDGs it contributes to. On average, each EIB project is mapped to four SDGs while EIF’s projects are linked to three SDGs.

