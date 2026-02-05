EIB Group contribution to the Sustainable Development Goals

The United Nations’ 17 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) guide international efforts to end world poverty, protect the planet and ensure that everyone can enjoy peace and prosperity by 2030. We at the European Investment Bank Group have been committed to advancing the SDGs since their adoption in 2015.
At a glance
In 2024, we signed new operations worth almost €89 billion. All our activities support one or more of the Sustainable Development Goals. Partnerships are central to our approach to investing and mobilising private capital in support of the Sustainable Development Goals. We work with public development institutions, the private sector and civil society groups around the world to maximise the impact of our funding.
A closer look
We examine the Sustainable Development Goals most closely linked with our core strategic priorities. Given our areas of focus, the biggest contributions in 2024 were made to SDG 9 (industry, innovation and infrastructure), SDG 11 (sustainable cities and communities) and SDG 7 (affordable and clean energy).
EIB Global
We look at how much of our support for the Sustainable Development Goals in 2024 was invested outside the European Union.
Our methodology
All of our operations are designed to have a positive socioeconomic impact as well as sound financial returns. We measure our impact by collecting detailed data on all our operations. This ensures that the tangible benefits of the Group’s activities are traceable at multiple levels, from countries and sectors down to individual project promoters and final beneficiaries.
Our operations may contribute to several SDGs, as the goals are deeply interconnected. For a comprehensive picture of how the Group supports the SDGs we establish a link between each operation financed and all the SDGs it contributes to. On average, each EIB project is mapped to four SDGs while EIF’s projects are linked to three SDGs.
The EIB Group’s SDG reporting methodology is comparable to that of other multilateral development banks in financial terms and in terms of project outputs and outcomes.
The operations carried out by the EIB and the EIF are different in nature. Each entity’s approach to measuring their contributions to the SDGs reflects the specific characteristics of their respective business models.
How European Investment Bank project results are mapped to the SDGs
Each EIB project is mapped to several SDGs using a range of data elements, including the project’s location, sector, anticipated results, eligibility and the type of financing product used. The process is fully automated. EIB experts review the results, and may modify a mapping result to take account of context-specific factors when necessary.
When reporting on our contribution to the SDGs from a purely financial perspective, we avoid double counting by assigning each operation to a sole “primary” SDG – the one closest to the main objective of the operation.
How European Investment Fund operations are mapped to the SDGs
The EIF works with financial intermediaries to promote access to finance for small businesses and entrepreneurs in line with the European Union’s priorities. This is why the EIF’s SDG reporting is based on the amount of financing made available to these intermediaries.
Each operation’s contribution to the SDGs is determined by how it aligns with the EIF’s policy framework, which includes four public policy goals and 16 policy objectives, each mapped to one or more SDG targets.
The EIF's current activities support the full range of SDGs with the exception of SDG 16 (peace, justice and strong institutions). Additionally, the EIF considers other information about its operations when calculating its contributions to the SDGs, especially for SDG 5 (gender equality) and SDG 13 (climate action).