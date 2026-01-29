Search EN menu en EIB GROUP CLIENT PORTAL
Agriculture and the bioeconomy

The agriculture and bioeconomy sector is a key contributor to economic growth in the world’s rural and coastal regions. It plays a vital role in food security, healthy diets and resilience to climate change. It is also the backbone for local entrepreneurship, employment and social development in many countries around the world.

At the European Investment Bank (EIB), we finance projects across the agricultural, fisheries, food, and forestry value chains, focusing on food quality and security, sustainable rural development, climate-smart production, innovation, and resource efficiency. We foster innovative and sustainable bio-resource pathways that are critical for greening the economy. 

Through our long-term financing and technical advice, we

  • benefit farmers, private enterprises and society as a whole
  • promote environmental sustainability
  • lower agriculture’s CO2 emissions

€7.7 bn

EIB Group financing in 2025 for agriculture and bioeconomy

Supporting farmers, strengthening communities

Watch how the EIB Group supports farmers and businesses across Europe by financing agriculture and the bioeconomy.

Our investments strengthen food security, promote sustainable production and support rural development.

€3 billion of EIB Group financing announced for farmers and bioeconomy

European Investment Bank Group President Nadia Calviño has announced a €3 billion financing package for agriculture, forestry and fisheries across Europe along with moves to bolster farm insurance. The EIB Group loans will be matched by other participating financial institutions, unlocking close to €8.4 billion of long-term investments for the bioeconomy sector.

Our goals

Through our support, we address the needs and challenges of modern agriculture:

Feeding

a growing population

Providing

a livelihood for farmers

Protecting

the environment

Our priorities

We invest in projects that:

  • Develop innovative, sustainable agricultural practices and technologies
  • Make food production more sustainable and efficient
  • Enhance access to finance for farmers, micro-enterprises and small businesses
CrowdFarming

In focus

A fresh idea

The EIB supports CrowdFarming, a platform that connects consumers with farmers who grow products without pesticides. Its direct-selling model promotes fresh food and sustainable agriculture that cuts emissions and delivers profits to small, organic farmers.

Together we work towards a more sustainable food supply chain.

Our stories

Individual stories speak far louder than figures and charts. Discover the impact of our projects.

  •
    6 January 2026

    Our stories, our future: Adrien Paré, farmer in Normandy

    Adrien Paré, a farmer in Normandy, produces milk on his family farm with 130 dairy cows. Thanks to the support from the Normandie Garantie Agri initiative, launched by the European Investment Bank (EIB) Group, he was able to invest in milking robots, improving both his working conditions and quality of life. Discover Adrien’s story and his vision for the future.

    SMEs France European Union Agriculture and bioeconomy Social and territorial cohesion
  • 6 November 2025

    Swedish and Spanish companies drive plant-based food innovation

    The first pea protein plant in Sweden and a Spanish company’s quest to make more creative plant-based food

    Biotechnology Bioeconomy Environment Health and life sciences Food industry Circular economy Sustainability Spain Sweden European Union Digitalisation and technological innovation Agriculture and bioeconomy Climate and environment Social infrastructure
  • 30 October 2025

    A dream from drips and drops

    Innovative sustainable practices and renewable energy revive citrus farming in water-scarce Morocco

    Water SMEs Climate Energy savings Water, wastewater management Solar power Climate action Development solutions Sustainability Morocco Southern Neighbourhood Agriculture and bioeconomy Global development Climate and environment Energy
  • 2 October 2025

    Global partnerships build stronger Zimbabwe economy

    Partnerships between Africa and Europe focus on private businesses as building blocks for more jobs and more stable communities

    Social sustainability Youth Climate change Climate Energy efficiency Climate action Sustainability Italy Germany Denmark The Netherlands Zimbabwe United Kingdom European Union Sub-Saharan Africa Agriculture and bioeconomy Global development Climate and environment Energy
  • 24 July 2025

    Cocoa with a conscience: Funding fair and forest‑friendly beans

    EIB finance helps Ivory Coast produce sustainable cocoa that avoids deforestation and child labour while improving agricultural practices

    Forestry Environment Climate Diversity and gender Sustainability Côte d'Ivoire Sub-Saharan Africa Agriculture and bioeconomy Global development Climate and environment
  • 2 May 2025

    German food biotech company makes cheese sustainable and tasty

    A German food biotech company uses fermentation to develop an innovative, sustainable alternative to dairy and plant-based cheese

    Climate change Climate Food industry Climate action Sustainability Germany European Union Agriculture and bioeconomy Climate and environment
  • 3 April 2025

    Winning the gum game

    The cosmetics and food company Santis modernises factories and increases support for Moroccan farmers to better tap rising demand for carob gum.

    Agroindustry SMEs Morocco Southern Neighbourhood Agriculture and bioeconomy Global development
  • 26 February 2025

    EIB Group key priorities: Agriculture and bioeconomy

    The needs of Europe’s agriculture and bioeconomy sectors are growing fast. For farmers and businesses, big and small, finance makes all the difference.

    Agriculture and bioeconomy
  • 16 January 2025

    Modernising the dairy

    Gropper, Germany’s second-largest producer of organic milk, modernises to introduce new products and cut emissions

    Infrastructure Transport Climate Food industry Emissions Sustainability Germany European Union Digitalisation and technological innovation Agriculture and bioeconomy Climate and environment Social infrastructure
  • 10 December 2024

    The things we take for granted: Water for Lucía

    Lucía and her brother run a vine nursery that their father founded in the 1970s. Since 2021, their village has been connected to a sustainable irrigation system that brings water from the Navarra Canal. The sustainable, gravity-led water distribution system was financed by the European Investment Bank, the governments of Navarra and Spain, and Caixabank. It was implemented by Aguas de Navarra and INTIA.

    Spain European Union Agriculture and bioeconomy
