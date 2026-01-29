Supporting farmers, strengthening communities
Watch how the EIB Group supports farmers and businesses across Europe by financing agriculture and the bioeconomy.
Our investments strengthen food security, promote sustainable production and support rural development.
Our goals
Through our support, we address the needs and challenges of modern agriculture:
Feeding
a growing population
Providing
a livelihood for farmers
Protecting
the environment
Our priorities
We invest in projects that:
- Develop innovative, sustainable agricultural practices and technologies
- Make food production more sustainable and efficient
- Enhance access to finance for farmers, micro-enterprises and small businesses
Browse our projects
Our stories
Individual stories speak far louder than figures and charts. Discover the impact of our projects.
-
Our stories, our future: Adrien Paré, farmer in Normandy
Adrien Paré, a farmer in Normandy, produces milk on his family farm with 130 dairy cows. Thanks to the support from the Normandie Garantie Agri initiative, launched by the European Investment Bank (EIB) Group, he was able to invest in milking robots, improving both his working conditions and quality of life. Discover Adrien’s story and his vision for the future.
-
Swedish and Spanish companies drive plant-based food innovation
The first pea protein plant in Sweden and a Spanish company’s quest to make more creative plant-based food
-
A dream from drips and drops
Innovative sustainable practices and renewable energy revive citrus farming in water-scarce Morocco
-
Global partnerships build stronger Zimbabwe economy
Partnerships between Africa and Europe focus on private businesses as building blocks for more jobs and more stable communities
-
Cocoa with a conscience: Funding fair and forest‑friendly beans
EIB finance helps Ivory Coast produce sustainable cocoa that avoids deforestation and child labour while improving agricultural practices
-
German food biotech company makes cheese sustainable and tasty
A German food biotech company uses fermentation to develop an innovative, sustainable alternative to dairy and plant-based cheese
-
Winning the gum game
The cosmetics and food company Santis modernises factories and increases support for Moroccan farmers to better tap rising demand for carob gum.
-
EIB Group key priorities: Agriculture and bioeconomy
The needs of Europe’s agriculture and bioeconomy sectors are growing fast. For farmers and businesses, big and small, finance makes all the difference.
-
Modernising the dairy
Gropper, Germany’s second-largest producer of organic milk, modernises to introduce new products and cut emissions
-
The things we take for granted: Water for Lucía
Lucía and her brother run a vine nursery that their father founded in the 1970s. Since 2021, their village has been connected to a sustainable irrigation system that brings water from the Navarra Canal. The sustainable, gravity-led water distribution system was financed by the European Investment Bank, the governments of Navarra and Spain, and Caixabank. It was implemented by Aguas de Navarra and INTIA.
Contact us
Do you need finance or technical assistance for your project?
We offer a wide range of financial products, as well as advisory support.
Do you have a question?
For enquiries regarding the financing facilities, activity, organisation and objectives of the EIB, contact the Information Desk
Contact us
Tel. +352 4379-22000
Frequently asked questions
Are you a journalist?
Contact our Press office
Tel. +352 4379-21000
press@eib.org
www.eib.org/press