EIB Global

Our impact
Whether improving access to clean water or powering homes, we work hard to ensure our investments have a real impact on the ground. In 2024, we financed projects beyond the European Union that will result in an estimated:
1.8 million people
with safer drinking water
7.2 million households
powered with renewable energy
4.2 million people
with better health services
Global stories
-
Health partnerships are key
Global leaders must ensure that all countries have the resources they need to identify new disease outbreaks and respond quickly – otherwise we will all be at risk.
-
A breath of fresh air powered by science
With EU support, Mihajlo Pupin Institute develops air purification system to help reduce Belgrade air pollution caused by coal and oil boilers.
-
Europe Day 2025: Proud to be European (part 1)
Affordable housing in Portugal, the first artificial energy island in the North Sea, early cancer detection in Spain, new waterways to prevent floods in Sweden… The European Investment Bank Group supports projects that improve people’s lives and foster growth and prosperity across Europe.
-
Europe Day 2025: Proud to be European (part 2)
Financing for post-doctoral research in Greece, sustainable transport in Bulgaria, wind power in Germany, farmers in France, satellites in Poland… The European Investment Bank Group supports projects that improve people’s lives and foster growth and prosperity across Europe.
-
Our support for Ukraine in 2025
More than three years after Russia’s full-scale invasion, Ukraine’s resilience is extraordinary and Europe’s commitment to support the country remains unwavering. The European Investment Bank Group continues to stand by Ukraine. Here is how we have supported Ukraine in 2025.
-
The sunny side of green energy
Sunshine and wind, combined with vast reserves of critical minerals and an ambitious strategy, make Chile a potential renewable energy powerhouse.
-
EIB Group key priorities: High-impact global investments
The European Investment Bank Group supports projects that address the most pressing global challenges. In partnership with countries, multilateral organisations, philanthropic institutions and United Nations agencies, we help to build a sustainable future for Europe and the world.
-
Winning the gum game
The cosmetics and food company Santis modernises factories and increases support for Moroccan farmers to better tap rising demand for carob gum.
-
Water for Morocco - Zazia 's story
Zazia, a wushu and kung fu trainer from Boufekrane, Morocco, faced a significant water scarcity problem that affected her gym. Clients were demotivated because they were unable to shower due to low water pressure. At home, the challenge extended beyond fetching water to its quality, as the water came from boreholes around the city. With the support of the European Investment Bank, Morocco's National Electricity and Drinking Water Company (ONEE) constructed a 13.5 km pipeline from Boufekrane to Meknes. Since it became operational in July 2021, Zazia and 30,000 residents now enjoy regular access to high-quality water.
-
From innovation hub to electric highways
Charge&Go takes its charging network out of a university innovation hub into infrastructure and an app that gets more electric cars on Serbian roads
-
How to bring startups to global markets
EU-supported Science Technology Park Belgrade nurtures innovation in the Western Balkans and boosts Serbian startups
-
A current flowing to the future
Bosnia and Herzegovina paves its way towards the European Union with projects that reflect the strength of a resilient people
Our publications
Understanding the global landscape is key to taking action. Explore our latest research, economic studies, surveys and other resources.
-
European Investment Bank Group Evaluation Activity Report 2024 and Work Programme 2025-2027
This annual report describes the 11 evaluations conducted by the EIB’s independent evaluation function in 2024 and outlines the division’s programme for 2025-2027.
-
Priorities for prosperity: The EIB Group 2024 Activity Report
Our priorities boost growth, prosperity, and technological and social progress in individual Member States, across the whole European Union and around the world. This report highlights projects that encapsulate our work in each of these priorities.
-
Finance in Africa
The ninth annual Finance in Africa report shows that financial conditions are improving in Africa but access to finance remains a severe constraint to economic development.
-
Constructing Education: Building for impact
A new framework seeks to connect new investments in schools with the pedagogical goals of educators.
-
Climate financing in Latin America and the Caribbean
Public development banks are key to climate financing in Latin America and the Caribbean Here’s how they’re supporting the region’s climate transition.
-
Trust funds in action
Resources for development finance are limited. Find out how EIB Global works with 12 trust funds to increase amounts available, support a wide variety of projects and make a positive impact.
-
The City Climate Finance Gap Fund: EIB Annual Report 2023
This report describes the progress and activities of the City Climate Finance Gap Fund in 2023. Three years into operations, we moved from testing the fund’s business model towards accelerated implementation of its technical assistance to cities and local authorities.
-
EIB Group 2024-2027 Strategic Roadmap
The 2024-2027 Strategic Roadmap outlines the eight key interrelated priorities and new programmes to contribute to closing Europe’s investment gap, within an ambitious annual financing scenario.
-
EIB Global Impact Report 2023/2024
Covering EIB Global’s activities in 2023, this annual report shows how these activities are aligned with EU priorities and initiatives in different regions.
-
EIB Global Strategic Roadmap
The “EIB Global Strategic Roadmap: EU Finance for a Sustainable Future" provides an overall narrative that explains EIB Global’s direction of travel in the coming years to improve its impact beyond the European Union and the need for a new approach.
-
EIB Global’s approach to a just transition and just resilience
This document presents the overarching approach through which EIB Global, together with partners, can support countries, clients and organisations in pursuing a just transition and a just resilience.
-
Finance in Africa: Uncertain times, resilient banks - African finance at a crossroads
The eighth annual Investment in Africa report underscores the need for international support and sustainable finance to advance economic development and climate change in the continent.
-
Climate risks for Latin America and the Caribbean
The study of climate risks in Latin America and the Caribbean is expanded to analyse the region’s banking sector exposure to climate change
-
The EIB in Asia and the Pacific
The EIB has been actively supporting long-term investment projects in Asia and the Pacific for over 30 years in support of EU priorities notably related to climate action, the efforts taken to combat climate change and its impacts.
-
The Global Gateway in Latin America and the Caribbean
This publication gives an overview of the Global Gateway, its mission, activities and investments in Latin America and the Caribbean.
-
EIB Global Report 2022/2023 — The impact
Looking back on EIB Global’s first year, this report details the impact of EIB Global operations, accompanied by an analysis of the development challenges in different regions, and in light of the main EU priorities.
-
EIB Global Report 2022/2023 - The story
EIB Global plants the seeds for growth in climate action, sustainability and green energy. The challenges we face know no borders. EIB Global is our commitment to better societies everywhere.
-
The European Investment Bank’s approach to human rights — information note
The EIB is committed to respecting and promoting human rights in its lending operations. This document details our policies, procedures and practices to avoid and address human rights risks and impacts.
-
European Investment Bank Group Activity Report 2022
Our flagship report shows how the European Investment Bank stepped up to the challenges of 2022.
-
The EIB Water Sector Fund
This is the first publication about the Water Sector Fund, a trust fund established by the European Investment Bank and the government of the Netherlands in 2017, to support the development of water projects in developing countries.
Want to stay informed?
Sign up to the EIB Global newsletter to receive a bi-monthly selection of our best content:
- News and blogs about our latest projects across the globe
- Podcasts and videos on current EIB Global topics
- Recent developments of our flagship initiative