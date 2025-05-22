Search EN menu en EIB GROUP CLIENT PORTAL
The world is facing multiple crises: Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, climate change, extreme poverty. These challenges know no borders and call for an effective EU response that fosters real partnerships. EIB Global, the EIB’s development arm, represents our commitment to sustainable and inclusive societies everywhere.

Where we work

At EIB Global, we work with partners in regions around the world, including the Western Balkans, the EU’s Eastern and Southern neighbourhoods, Sub-Saharan Africa, the Latin America and the Caribbean and Asia and Pacific. Since 2021, most of our operations have been backed by NDICI - Global Europe, the European Union’s main financing tool to promote sustainable development, peace and stability.

Our impact

Whether improving access to clean water or powering homes, we work hard to ensure our investments have a real impact on the ground. In 2024, we financed projects beyond the European Union that will result in an estimated:

1.8 million people

with safer drinking water

7.2 million households

powered with renewable energy

4.2 million people

with better health services

In focus

EIB Global impact report

This publication explains how EIB Global is tackling today’s challenges and working with partners to support EU objectives for a more prosperous, safer, more sustainable and fairer world.

©Artem Hetman/UNDP Ukraine

Global stories

Individual stories speak far louder than figures and charts. Learn how our work improves lives worldwide.
  • 22 May 2025

    Health partnerships are key

    Global leaders must ensure that all countries have the resources they need to identify new disease outbreaks and respond quickly – otherwise we will all be at risk.

    Interviews Institutional Health and life sciences Partnerships Partners Covid-19 Management committee Nadia Calviño Global development Social infrastructure
  • 8 May 2025

    A breath of fresh air powered by science

    With EU support, Mihajlo Pupin Institute develops air purification system to help reduce Belgrade air pollution caused by coal and oil boilers.

    Environment Climate change Climate Technology Climate action Science Western Balkans Pollution Serbia EU enlargement countries Western Balkans Digitalisation and technological innovation Global development Climate and environment
  • 7 May 2025

    Europe Day 2025: Proud to be European (part 1)

    Affordable housing in Portugal, the first artificial energy island in the North Sea, early cancer detection in Spain, new waterways to prevent floods in Sweden… The European Investment Bank Group supports projects that improve people’s lives and foster growth and prosperity across Europe.

    Slovakia Italy Croatia Austria Spain Romania Ireland Germany Sweden Slovenia Lithuania Bulgaria Malta Finland Belgium Hungary Greece Denmark Luxembourg Cyprus The Netherlands Portugal Poland France Latvia Czechia Estonia European Union Global development
  • 7 May 2025

    Europe Day 2025: Proud to be European (part 2)

    Financing for post-doctoral research in Greece, sustainable transport in Bulgaria, wind power in Germany, farmers in France, satellites in Poland… The European Investment Bank Group supports projects that improve people’s lives and foster growth and prosperity across Europe.

    Slovakia Italy Croatia Austria Spain Romania Ireland Germany Sweden Slovenia Lithuania Bulgaria Malta Finland Belgium Hungary Greece Denmark Luxembourg Cyprus The Netherlands Portugal Poland France Latvia Czechia Estonia European Union Global development
  • 25 April 2025

    Our support for Ukraine in 2025

    More than three years after Russia’s full-scale invasion, Ukraine’s resilience is extraordinary and Europe’s commitment to support the country remains unwavering. The European Investment Bank Group continues to stand by Ukraine. Here is how we have supported Ukraine in 2025.

    SMEs Railways Solidarity with Ukraine Transport EU for Ukraine Health and life sciences Water, wastewater management Education and training Ukraine Eastern Neighbourhood EU enlargement countries Global development Climate and environment Social infrastructure
  • 16 April 2025

    The sunny side of green energy

    Sunshine and wind, combined with vast reserves of critical minerals and an ambitious strategy, make Chile a potential renewable energy powerhouse.

    SMEs Wind energy Climate Decarbonisation Renewable energy Solar power Energy efficiency Energy transformation Chile Latin America and the Caribbean Global development Climate and environment Energy
  • 4 April 2025

    EIB Group key priorities: High-impact global investments

    The European Investment Bank Group supports projects that address the most pressing global challenges. In partnership with countries, multilateral organisations, philanthropic institutions and United Nations agencies, we help to build a sustainable future for Europe and the world.

    Global development
  • 3 April 2025

    Winning the gum game

    The cosmetics and food company Santis modernises factories and increases support for Moroccan farmers to better tap rising demand for carob gum.

    Agroindustry SMEs Morocco Southern Neighbourhood Agriculture and bioeconomy Global development
  • 22 March 2025

    Water for Morocco - Zazia 's story

    Zazia, a wushu and kung fu trainer from Boufekrane, Morocco, faced a significant water scarcity problem that affected her gym. Clients were demotivated because they were unable to shower due to low water pressure. At home, the challenge extended beyond fetching water to its quality, as the water came from boreholes around the city. With the support of the European Investment Bank, Morocco's National Electricity and Drinking Water Company (ONEE) constructed a 13.5 km pipeline from Boufekrane to Meknes. Since it became operational in July 2021, Zazia and 30,000 residents now enjoy regular access to high-quality water.

    Water Water treatment Water, wastewater management Water security Morocco Southern Neighbourhood Global development Climate and environment
  • 14 February 2025

    From innovation hub to electric highways

    Charge&Go takes its charging network out of a university innovation hub into infrastructure and an app that gets more electric cars on Serbian roads

    Digital and telecoms Technology Artificial intelligence Serbia EU enlargement countries Western Balkans Digitalisation and technological innovation Global development Climate and environment
  • 6 February 2025

    How to bring startups to global markets

    EU-supported Science Technology Park Belgrade nurtures innovation in the Western Balkans and boosts Serbian startups

    Start-ups Transport Networks Digital and telecoms Technology Science Artificial intelligence Western Balkans Development solutions Serbia EU enlargement countries Western Balkans Digitalisation and technological innovation Global development Social infrastructure Energy
  • 28 January 2025

    A current flowing to the future

    Bosnia and Herzegovina paves its way towards the European Union with projects that reflect the strength of a resilient people

    Infrastructure Water SMEs Transport Climate Water, wastewater management Climate action Bosnia and Herzegovina EU enlargement countries Western Balkans Global development Climate and environment Social infrastructure Energy

Our publications

Understanding the global landscape is key to taking action. Explore our latest research, economic studies, surveys and other resources.

  • 28 April 2025

    European Investment Bank Group Evaluation Activity Report 2024 and Work Programme 2025-2027

    This annual report describes the 11 evaluations conducted by the EIB’s independent evaluation function in 2024 and outlines the division’s programme for 2025-2027.

    Global development Climate and environment
  • 30 January 2025

    Priorities for prosperity: The EIB Group 2024 Activity Report

    Our priorities boost growth, prosperity, and technological and social progress in individual Member States, across the whole European Union and around the world. This report highlights projects that encapsulate our work in each of these priorities.

    Cybersecurity Forestry Bioeconomy Environment Climate Digital and telecoms Technology Climate action Investment European Union Digitalisation and technological innovation Agriculture and bioeconomy Global development Capital Markets Union Security and defence Climate and environment Energy
  • 7 November 2024

    Finance in Africa

    The ninth annual Finance in Africa report shows that financial conditions are improving in Africa but access to finance remains a severe constraint to economic development.

    Fintech Institutional Banking Financial institutions Partners Climate Digital and telecoms Climate finance Financial instruments Finance Sub-Saharan Africa Digitalisation and technological innovation Global development Climate and environment
  • 5 November 2024

    Constructing Education: Building for impact

    A new framework seeks to connect new investments in schools with the pedagogical goals of educators.

    Infrastructure Education and training Global development Social infrastructure
  • 28 October 2024

    Climate financing in Latin America and the Caribbean

    Public development banks are key to climate financing in Latin America and the Caribbean Here’s how they’re supporting the region’s climate transition.

    Latin America and the Caribbean Global development Climate and environment
  • 12 September 2024

    Trust funds in action

    Resources for development finance are limited. Find out how EIB Global works with 12 trust funds to increase amounts available, support a wide variety of projects and make a positive impact.

    African, Caribbean and Pacific (ACP) Trust Fund EU-Africa Infrastructure Trust Fund Financial Inclusion Fund (FIF) Partnerships Water, wastewater management Water Sector Fund (WSF) City Climate Finance Gap Fund FEMIP Trust Fund (FTF) Innovation Fund Eastern Partnership Technical Assistance Trust Fund (EPTATF) Mandates and partnerships Ukraine Eastern Neighbourhood EU enlargement countries Digitalisation and technological innovation Global development Climate and environment Energy
  • 11 July 2024

    The City Climate Finance Gap Fund: EIB Annual Report 2023

    This report describes the progress and activities of the City Climate Finance Gap Fund in 2023. Three years into operations, we moved from testing the fund’s business model towards accelerated implementation of its technical assistance to cities and local authorities.

    Partnerships City Climate Finance Gap Fund Mandates and partnerships Global development Climate and environment
  • 21 June 2024

    EIB Group 2024-2027 Strategic Roadmap

    The 2024-2027 Strategic Roadmap outlines the eight key interrelated priorities and new programmes to contribute to closing Europe’s investment gap, within an ambitious annual financing scenario.

    Investor relations Digital and telecoms Digitalisation and technological innovation Agriculture and bioeconomy Global development Security and defence Climate and environment
  • 13 June 2024

    EIB Global Impact Report 2023/2024

    Covering EIB Global’s activities in 2023, this annual report shows how these activities are aligned with EU priorities and initiatives in different regions.

    Urban development Social sustainability SMEs Fragility and conflict Diversity and gender Migration Ukraine Eastern Neighbourhood EU enlargement countries Global development Climate and environment Social infrastructure Social and territorial cohesion
  • 29 November 2023

    EIB Global Strategic Roadmap

    The “EIB Global Strategic Roadmap: EU Finance for a Sustainable Future" provides an overall narrative that explains EIB Global’s direction of travel in the coming years to improve its impact beyond the European Union and the need for a new approach.

    Global development
  • 27 November 2023

    EIB Global’s approach to a just transition and just resilience

    This document presents the overarching approach through which EIB Global, together with partners, can support countries, clients and organisations in pursuing a just transition and a just resilience.

    Global development
  • 27 September 2023

    Finance in Africa: Uncertain times, resilient banks - African finance at a crossroads

    The eighth annual Investment in Africa report underscores the need for international support and sustainable finance to advance economic development and climate change in the continent.

    Economics Global development Climate and environment
  • 4 September 2023

    Climate risks for Latin America and the Caribbean

    The study of climate risks in Latin America and the Caribbean is expanded to analyse the region’s banking sector exposure to climate change

    Brazil Costa Rica Dominican Republic Paraguay Suriname Saint Kitts and Nevis Argentina Aruba Ecuador Antigua and Barbuda Bahamas Peru Guatemala Chile Barbados Dominica Uruguay El Salvador Jamaica Virgin Islands (British) Venezuela Honduras Curaçao Anguilla Saint Vincent and Grenadines Mexico Grenada Colombia Guyana Belize Latin America and the Caribbean Overseas Countries and Territories Global development
  • 29 August 2023

    The EIB in Asia and the Pacific

    The EIB has been actively supporting long-term investment projects in Asia and the Pacific for over 30 years in support of EU priorities notably related to climate action, the efforts taken to combat climate change and its impacts.

    Regional - Pacific Asia and the Pacific Global development
  • 14 July 2023

    The Global Gateway in Latin America and the Caribbean

    This publication gives an overview of the Global Gateway, its mission, activities and investments in Latin America and the Caribbean.

    Brazil Dominican Republic Argentina Ecuador Latin America and the Caribbean Global development
  • 3 May 2023

    EIB Global Report 2022/2023 — The impact

    Looking back on EIB Global’s first year, this report details the impact of EIB Global operations, accompanied by an analysis of the development challenges in different regions, and in light of the main EU priorities.

    Social sustainability Fragility and conflict Diversity and gender Migration Global development Social and territorial cohesion
  • 3 May 2023

    EIB Global Report 2022/2023 - The story

    EIB Global plants the seeds for growth in climate action, sustainability and green energy. The challenges we face know no borders. EIB Global is our commitment to better societies everywhere.

    Social sustainability Fragility and conflict Diversity and gender Migration Global development Social and territorial cohesion
  • 6 February 2023

    The European Investment Bank’s approach to human rights — information note

    The EIB is committed to respecting and promoting human rights in its lending operations. This document details our policies, procedures and practices to avoid and address human rights risks and impacts.

    Social sustainability Fragility and conflict Human rights Diversity and gender Migration Global development
  • 2 February 2023

    European Investment Bank Group Activity Report 2022

    Our flagship report shows how the European Investment Bank stepped up to the challenges of 2022.

    SMEs Migration Digitalisation and technological innovation Global development Climate and environment Energy
  • 7 December 2022

    The EIB Water Sector Fund

    This is the first publication about the Water Sector Fund, a trust fund established by the European Investment Bank and the government of the Netherlands in 2017, to support the development of water projects in developing countries.

    Partnerships Water, wastewater management Water Sector Fund (WSF) Mandates and partnerships Global development Climate and environment
