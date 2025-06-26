The critical decade
Climate change is threatening our lives, societies and economies, causing an unprecedented loss of biodiversity and destroying ecosystems. This is the make-or-break decade. It is also an opportunity to build a more resilient, prosperous world. As the climate bank, we put climate action and environmental sustainability at the heart of everything we do.
What is climate action?
To avert the most disastrous effects of climate change, we must reduce carbon emissions 45% by 2030. Climate action is any policy, project or initiative that cuts greenhouse gases, strengthens our ability to prepare for and manage the effects of climate change, or supports these goals. This can include a wide range of activities, from financing sustainable transport to the construction of energy efficient buildings to investing in innovative green technologies.
A longstanding leader
For nearly 20 years, we have been a leader in climate and environment finance.
World’s first green bond
We launch our Climate Awareness Bond – the world’s first green bond – to finance renewables and energy efficiency projects. It has since grown to include environmental projects like research and development into low-carbon technologies, and sustainable transport.
Prioritising people and planet
We establish guidelines integrating environmental and social concerns into our projects with the publication of our Environmental and Social Handbook (now known as the European Investment Bank Environmental and Social Standards).
A new climate strategy
We unveil our EIB Climate Strategy at the UN Climate Change Conference (COP21) in Paris. It outlines our vision and commitments on climate action and environmental sustainability.
Sustainability Awareness Bond
We take environmentally and socially conscious investing a step further with the introduction of our Sustainability Awareness Bond. We start with financing water projects before expanding our support to areas like education and health.
Phasing out fossil fuels
We move to phase out unabated fossil fuel energy projects, including natural gas, with the launch of our ambitious Energy Lending Policy.
The climate bank
Our Board of Directors approves the EIB Group Climate Roadmap 2021-2025, which outlines our goals for supporting the European Green Deal and make Europe carbon-neutral by 2050. A mid-term review is published in 2023.
Rising to the challenge
We publish our first group-wide Environmental and Social Policy, which, as part of our Environmental and Social Sustainability Framework, lays out how we will address environmental and social challenges while upholding human rights in our activities.
A just transition and just resilience for all
As one of the largest multilateral providers of climate finance, we are deeply committed to ensuring efforts to decarbonise and build climate-resilient communities are fair and do not exacerbate inequalities. With the publication of EIB Global’s approach to a just transition and just resilience, we present how, together with partners, we can support countries, clients and organisations beyond the EU in pursuing a just transition and a just resilience.
Our other areas of action
From clean energy to the circular economy, we finance a wide range of projects that support climate action and environmental sustainability.
Energy
We help reduce emissions and energy bills by providing financing for clean energy.
Clean oceans
Keeping oceans healthy is key to sustainable development.
Circular economy
We support the transition to a model that reduces pressure on natural resources.
Climate adaptation
We invest in solutions that help us prepare for the challenges of a warming world.
Our stories
Individual stories speak far louder than figures and charts. Learn how our work is leading the way to a greener future.
-
Where climate change and your energy bills meet
Energy efficiency is important for beating climate change and it's the focus of major AI innovations. But the bottom line is that it cuts your energy bills, too
-
How innovation is improving construction
Pioneering firms in Europe are investing in digitalisation and innovation in construction to increase the supply of affordable and sustainable housing
-
Turning the tide: Water for the future
Water is at the heart of everything — our communities, our environment, and our economy. Discover how Europe is stepping up its commitment to safeguard access to water for all and strengthen our leadership in innovative water solutions. Together, we are investing in a secure and competitive future, with water for everyone. #WaterWiseEU
-
Hydrogen’s pressure fix
The Netherland’s Resato Hydrogen Technology improves safety and reliability of hydrogen for long-haul transport
-
A breath of fresh air powered by science
With EU support, Mihajlo Pupin Institute develops air purification system to help reduce Belgrade air pollution caused by coal and oil boilers.
-
Say cheese, but without the cow
A German food biotech company uses fermentation to develop an innovative, sustainable alternative to dairy and plant-based cheese
-
Our support for Ukraine in 2025
More than three years after Russia’s full-scale invasion, Ukraine’s resilience is extraordinary and Europe’s commitment to support the country remains unwavering. The European Investment Bank Group continues to stand by Ukraine. Here is how we have supported Ukraine in 2025.
-
The world’s first artificial energy island
Belgium will boost wind power energy by building the world’s first offshore energy island, enhancing grid links and supporting Europe’s clean energy transition.
-
The sunny side of green energy
Sunshine and wind, combined with vast reserves of critical minerals and an ambitious strategy, make Chile a potential renewable energy powerhouse.
Our publications
Understanding climate action and environmental sustainability is key to taking action. Explore our latest research, economic studies, surveys and other resources.
-
Priorities for prosperity: The EIB Group 2024 Activity Report
Our priorities boost growth, prosperity, and technological and social progress in individual Member States, across the whole European Union and around the world. This report highlights projects that encapsulate our work in each of these priorities.
-
EIB Group – EMAS Environmental Policy
The EMAS Environmental Policy is the framework for action and setting strategic environmental objectives and targets for the EIB Group’s internal activities.
-
EIB Group Environmental Statement 2024
This is the EIB Group’s seventh Environmental Statement validated in accordance to the EU Eco-Management and Audit Scheme (EMAS).
-
Climate financing in Latin America and the Caribbean
Public development banks are key to climate financing in Latin America and the Caribbean Here’s how they’re supporting the region’s climate transition.
-
EIB Group 2023 Climate Bank Roadmap Progress Report
The 2023 progress report provides an update on the third year of implementation of the EIB Group Climate Bank Roadmap 2021-2025.
-
EIB Group Sustainability Report 2023
The Sustainability Report for 2023 outlines how the EIB is the climate bank and how we work hard to help clients reach their green goals.
-
European Investment Bank Climate Action and Environmental Sustainability - List of eligible sectors and eligibility criteria
As part of its Climate Strategy, the European Investment Bank drew up a list of eligible sectors and eligibility criteria for climate action and environmental sustainability.
-
Climate Action and Environmental Sustainability: Overview 2024
This publication gives an overview of the European Investment Bank Group’s support to climate action and environmental sustainability.
-
EIB Group Climate Bank Roadmap Mid-term Review
This review summarises the EIB Group’s progress in delivering on its Climate Bank Roadmap 2021-2025. The Roadmap lays out how the EU bank would support the European Green Deal and a just transition to low-carbon, climate-resilient and environmentally sustainable development.
-
The EIB Group PATH Framework: Version 1.2
Version 1.2 November 2023 - Supporting counterparties on their pathways to align with the Paris agreement
-
The EIB Environment Framework
How is EIB supporting environmental investments across the world and enhancing the environmental impact and risk assessment of its operations and activities?
-
EIB Environmental and Social Standards Overview
An brief overview of the recently published revised set of EIB Environmental and Social Standards.