The critical decade

Climate change is threatening our lives, societies and economies, causing an unprecedented loss of biodiversity and destroying ecosystems. This is the make-or-break decade. It is also an opportunity to build a more resilient, prosperous world. As the climate bank, we put climate action and environmental sustainability at the heart of everything we do.

ENEL

What is climate action?

To avert the most disastrous effects of climate change, we must reduce carbon emissions 45% by 2030. Climate action is any policy, project or initiative that cuts greenhouse gases, strengthens our ability to prepare for and manage the effects of climate change, or supports these goals. This can include a wide range of activities, from financing sustainable transport to the construction of energy efficient buildings to investing in innovative green technologies.

A longstanding leader

For nearly 20 years, we have been a leader in climate and environment finance.

World’s first green bond

We launch our Climate Awareness Bond – the world’s first green bond – to finance renewables and energy efficiency projects. It has since grown to include environmental projects like research and development into low-carbon technologies, and sustainable transport.

Prioritising people and planet

We establish guidelines integrating environmental and social concerns into our projects with the publication of our Environmental and Social Handbook (now known as the European Investment Bank Environmental and Social Standards).

A new climate strategy

We unveil our EIB Climate Strategy at the UN Climate Change Conference (COP21) in Paris. It outlines our vision and commitments on climate action and environmental sustainability.

Sustainability Awareness Bond

We take environmentally and socially conscious investing a step further with the introduction of our Sustainability Awareness Bond. We start with financing water projects before expanding our support to areas like education and health.

Phasing out fossil fuels

We move to phase out unabated fossil fuel energy projects, including natural gas, with the launch of our ambitious Energy Lending Policy.

The climate bank

Our Board of Directors approves the EIB Group Climate Roadmap 2021-2025, which outlines our goals for supporting the European Green Deal and make Europe carbon-neutral by 2050. A mid-term review is published in 2023.

Rising to the challenge

We publish our first group-wide Environmental and Social Policy, which, as part of our Environmental and Social Sustainability Framework, lays out how we will address environmental and social challenges while upholding human rights in our activities.

A just transition and just resilience for all

As one of the largest multilateral providers of climate finance, we are deeply committed to ensuring efforts to decarbonise and build climate-resilient communities are fair and do not exacerbate inequalities. With the publication of EIB Global’s approach to a just transition and just resilience, we present how, together with partners, we can support countries, clients and organisations beyond the EU in pursuing a just transition and a just resilience.

IN FOCUS

Climate action and environmental sustainability overview 2024

This publication lays out our goals to set the economy on a path to net zero and how our lending is helping to get us there.

Our other areas of action

From clean energy to the circular economy, we finance a wide range of projects that support climate action and environmental sustainability.

Energy

We help reduce emissions and energy bills by providing financing for clean energy.

Clean oceans

Keeping oceans healthy is key to sustainable development.

Circular economy

We support the transition to a model that reduces pressure on natural resources.

Climate adaptation

We invest in solutions that help us prepare for the challenges of a warming world.

Our stories

Individual stories speak far louder than figures and charts. Learn how our work is leading the way to a greener future.

    26 June 2025

    Where climate change and your energy bills meet

    Energy efficiency is important for beating climate change and it's the focus of major AI innovations. But the bottom line is that it cuts your energy bills, too

    Urban development Climate Advisory services Energy efficiency Affordable and sustainable housing Sustainability Spain Ireland Germany Poland France European Union Climate and environment Social infrastructure Affordable and sustainable housing Energy
  • 19 June 2025

    How innovation is improving construction

    Pioneering firms in Europe are investing in digitalisation and innovation in construction to increase the supply of affordable and sustainable housing

    Infrastructure Urban development Institutional Environment Climate change Climate Climate action Affordable and sustainable housing EIF Sustainability Austria Germany Belgium France European Union Digitalisation and technological innovation Climate and environment Social infrastructure Affordable and sustainable housing
  • 4 June 2025

    Turning the tide: Water for the future

    Water is at the heart of everything — our communities, our environment, and our economy. Discover how Europe is stepping up its commitment to safeguard access to water for all and strengthen our leadership in innovative water solutions. Together, we are investing in a secure and competitive future, with water for everyone. #WaterWiseEU

    Water, wastewater management Climate and environment
  • 22 May 2025

    Hydrogen’s pressure fix

    The Netherland’s Resato Hydrogen Technology improves safety and reliability of hydrogen for long-haul transport

    Environment Transport Climate Decarbonisation Technology Climate action The Netherlands European Union Digitalisation and technological innovation Climate and environment Social infrastructure Energy
  • 8 May 2025

    A breath of fresh air powered by science

    With EU support, Mihajlo Pupin Institute develops air purification system to help reduce Belgrade air pollution caused by coal and oil boilers.

    Environment Climate change Climate Technology Climate action Science Western Balkans Pollution Serbia EU enlargement countries Western Balkans Digitalisation and technological innovation Global development Climate and environment
  • 2 May 2025

    Say cheese, but without the cow

    A German food biotech company uses fermentation to develop an innovative, sustainable alternative to dairy and plant-based cheese

    Climate change Climate Food industry Climate action Sustainability Germany European Union Agriculture and bioeconomy Climate and environment
  • 25 April 2025

    Our support for Ukraine in 2025

    More than three years after Russia’s full-scale invasion, Ukraine’s resilience is extraordinary and Europe’s commitment to support the country remains unwavering. The European Investment Bank Group continues to stand by Ukraine. Here is how we have supported Ukraine in 2025.

    SMEs Railways Solidarity with Ukraine Transport EU for Ukraine Health and life sciences Water, wastewater management Education and training Ukraine Eastern Neighbourhood EU enlargement countries Global development Climate and environment Social infrastructure
  • 24 April 2025

    The world’s first artificial energy island

    Belgium will boost wind power energy by building the world’s first offshore energy island, enhancing grid links and supporting Europe’s clean energy transition.

    Offshore wind Environment Wind energy Climate change Climate Decarbonisation Renewable energy Climate action Fossil fuel Energy transformation Belgium European Union Climate and environment Energy
  • 16 April 2025

    The sunny side of green energy

    Sunshine and wind, combined with vast reserves of critical minerals and an ambitious strategy, make Chile a potential renewable energy powerhouse.

    SMEs Wind energy Climate Decarbonisation Renewable energy Solar power Energy efficiency Energy transformation Chile Latin America and the Caribbean Global development Climate and environment Energy

Our publications

Understanding climate action and environmental sustainability is key to taking action. Explore our latest research, economic studies, surveys and other resources.

  • 30 January 2025

    Priorities for prosperity: The EIB Group 2024 Activity Report

    Our priorities boost growth, prosperity, and technological and social progress in individual Member States, across the whole European Union and around the world. This report highlights projects that encapsulate our work in each of these priorities.

    Cybersecurity Forestry Bioeconomy Environment Climate Digital and telecoms Technology Climate action Investment European Union Digitalisation and technological innovation Agriculture and bioeconomy Global development Capital Markets Union Security and defence Climate and environment Energy
  • 24 January 2025

    EIB Group – EMAS Environmental Policy

    The EMAS Environmental Policy is the framework for action and setting strategic environmental objectives and targets for the EIB Group’s internal activities.

    Environment Sustainability Climate and environment
  • 16 January 2025

    EIB Group Environmental Statement 2024

    This is the EIB Group’s seventh Environmental Statement validated in accordance to the EU Eco-Management and Audit Scheme (EMAS).

    Sustainability Climate and environment
  • 28 October 2024

    Climate financing in Latin America and the Caribbean

    Public development banks are key to climate financing in Latin America and the Caribbean Here’s how they’re supporting the region’s climate transition.

    Latin America and the Caribbean Global development Climate and environment
  • 25 July 2024

    EIB Group 2023 Climate Bank Roadmap Progress Report

    The 2023 progress report provides an update on the third year of implementation of the EIB Group Climate Bank Roadmap 2021-2025.

    Climate and environment
  • 25 July 2024

    EIB Group Sustainability Report 2023

    The Sustainability Report for 2023 outlines how the EIB is the climate bank and how we work hard to help clients reach their green goals.

    Sustainability Climate and environment
  • 20 June 2024

    European Investment Bank Climate Action and Environmental Sustainability - List of eligible sectors and eligibility criteria

    As part of its Climate Strategy, the European Investment Bank drew up a list of eligible sectors and eligibility criteria for climate action and environmental sustainability.

    Climate and environment
  • 29 February 2024

    Climate Action and Environmental Sustainability: Overview 2024

    This publication gives an overview of the European Investment Bank Group’s support to climate action and environmental sustainability.

    Climate and environment
  • 27 November 2023

    EIB Group Climate Bank Roadmap Mid-term Review

    This review summarises the EIB Group’s progress in delivering on its Climate Bank Roadmap 2021-2025. The Roadmap lays out how the EU bank would support the European Green Deal and a just transition to low-carbon, climate-resilient and environmentally sustainable development.

    Climate and environment
  • 27 November 2023

    The EIB Group PATH Framework: Version 1.2

    Version 1.2 November 2023 - Supporting counterparties on their pathways to align with the Paris agreement

    Climate and environment
  • 14 November 2022

    The EIB Environment Framework

    How is EIB supporting environmental investments across the world and enhancing the environmental impact and risk assessment of its operations and activities?

  • 4 March 2022

    EIB Environmental and Social Standards Overview

    An brief overview of the recently published revised set of EIB Environmental and Social Standards.

    Social sustainability Environment Human rights Diversity and gender Migration Climate and environment
