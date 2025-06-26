Climate and environment

A just transition and just resilience for all

As one of the largest multilateral providers of climate finance, we are deeply committed to ensuring efforts to decarbonise and build climate-resilient communities are fair and do not exacerbate inequalities. With the publication of EIB Global’s approach to a just transition and just resilience, we present how, together with partners, we can support countries, clients and organisations beyond the EU in pursuing a just transition and a just resilience.