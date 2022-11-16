Sustainable energy and natural resources

Climate change and environmental degradation constitute our main challenge for maintaining sustainable development.

The EIB is an important partner for the European Union in making its European Green Deal, the EU’s new growth strategy for a carbon-neutral continent by 2050.

Meeting the European Union’s climate and energy targets will require decarbonising much of the energy supply, while safeguarding our natural resources.

The EIB has been a central player in developing the offshore wind sector and in establishing a supply chain. We also support electricity network investments for transmission and distribution.

We also invest in projects that protect our natural resources and biodiversity, in particular in the areas of agriculture, forestry, oceans, water and waste management. We also help communities manage natural disasters and in their efforts to depollute their habitat.