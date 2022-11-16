Search En menu en ClientConnect
Sustainable energy and natural resources

16 November 2022

Climate change and environmental degradation constitute our main challenge for maintaining sustainable development.

The EIB is an important partner for the European Union in making its European Green Deal, the EU’s new growth strategy for a carbon-neutral continent by 2050.

Meeting the European Union’s climate and energy targets will require decarbonising much of the energy supply, while safeguarding our natural resources.

The EIB has been a central player in developing the offshore wind sector and in establishing a supply chain. We also support electricity network investments for transmission and distribution.

We also invest in projects that protect our natural resources and biodiversity, in particular in the areas of agriculture, forestry, oceans, water and waste management. We also help communities manage natural disasters and in their efforts to depollute their habitat.

Our impact

In 2024, we invested in projects in the European Union and beyond that will result in an estimated:

14.7 million households

powered with renewable energy

13.7 million people

with safer drinking water

5.9 million people

with improved sanitation services

2 million people

with reduced flood risk

Areas we focus on

Clean energy Natural resources Solid waste management

The EIB finances infrastructure projects that address climate change to provide a secure and sustainable supply of energy at affordable prices.

Examples of projects we support include renewable sources of energy, grids and storage, energy efficiency, electric-vehicle charging infrastructure and breakthrough technologies, such as low-carbon hydrogen.

The Bank no longer considers new financing for unabated, fossil fuel energy projects, including gas.

Our support for energy  
Torresol Energy Investments S.A

Nature and biodiversity are essential for life. Natural resources generate approximately half of the world’s GDP. Biodiversity loss and the climate crisis go hand in hand.

The EIB ensures our projects enhance natural habitats and do not harm biodiversity. We work together with policymakers, companies and civil society to meet biodiversity challenges and increase investment in nature, ecosystem restoration and resilience.

Forestry and agriculture
© Mehdi-Thomas BOUTDARINE/ Unsplash

Forests are essential in the fight for climate action. They are major carbon stores and help increase resilience against some of the effects of climate change, such as soil erosion and increased flood risk. Our activities support the full forest value chain, including restoration of forests, afforestation and forest industries. We aim to protect and enhance biodiversity and ecosystem services, while fostering rural economic growth and employment.

  Our support for forestry  

Getty Images

Agriculture protects natural assets and uses them for our well-being. It is also the backbone for local entrepreneurship, employment and social development in many countries around the world. The EIB supports the rural economy to benefit entrepreneurs and society as a whole, promote environmental sustainability and lower agriculture’s CO2 emissions.

  Our support for agriculture  

Sustainable oceans and blue economy
Getty Images

Oceans and seas cover over 70% of the Earth's surface. They play a vital role for the planet’s climate and biodiversity. They also provide food, medicines, renewable energy and natural resources to billions of people around the globe.

Keeping our oceans healthy is crucial for sustainable development and the reduction of poverty. The EIB is investing in the sustainable blue economy and supports initiatives to reduce pollution and preserve this natural resource.

  Our support for oceans  

Drinking water and wastewater management
EIB

Population growth and a rapidly developing global economy, combined with the effects of climate change, will exacerbate the lack of access to water and sanitation for domestic uses. The same is true for droughts and floods that destroy people’s livelihoods.

With total financing of close to €79 billion since the beginning of the 1960s, the European Investment Bank is the largest lender to the global water sector. It has supported in total over 1 600 projects in the areas of water supply, wastewater treatment, coastal erosion and flood control.

  Our support for water  

Depollution
©CasarsaGuru/ Getty Images

The prevention against and limitation of pollution are key pillars of the EU environmental policy. We promote an integrated approach to tackle air, water and soil pollution, and we finance depollution projects.

We provide project promoters with clear requirements for preventing, reducing and, as far as possible, eliminating pollution arising from different activities during the entire project lifecycle, from design to decommissioning.

  Our Environmental and Social Standards Overview  

Emergency prevention, preparedness and response
Shutterstock

Natural disasters put human lives, ecosystems and economies at risk.

The EIB works on strengthening national and international governance on natural disaster preparedness and climate change adaptation, such as the Sendai Framework for Disaster Risk Reduction. Our climate strategy promotes a risk management approach to increase the resilience of assets, communities and ecosystems related to EIB projects.

We also support post-disaster reconstruction projects, a critical opportunity to build back better - including through integrating disaster risk reduction into development measures.

Critical raw materials
Paul Alain Hunt via Unsplash

Critical raw materials are vital for the European Union’s prosperity and global competitiveness. They are crucial for Europe’s green and digital transition, and the European defence and aerospace sectors. However, access to these materials is restricted due to geographic and processing limitations. As the EU's lending arm, we are dedicated to enhancing the entire value chain to ensure a secure future.

  Our support for critical raw materials  

The rapid population growth, urbanisation and economic development over the last decades has led to an increase in the generation of solid waste across the world. Providing high-quality waste management services is crucial to safeguard public health and protect the environment, but also to support resource efficiency, climate change mitigation and job creation.

Our support for solid waste management  
Unsplash

In the spotlight

  •
    16 April 2025

    The sunny side of green energy

    Sunshine and wind, combined with vast reserves of critical minerals and an ambitious strategy, make Chile a potential renewable energy powerhouse.

    SMEs Wind energy Climate Decarbonisation Renewable energy Solar power Energy efficiency Energy transformation Chile Latin America and the Caribbean Global development Climate and environment Energy
  • 8 April 2025

    From pollution to solution

    Estonia start-up UP Catalyst is using carbon capture tech to turn CO2 into graphite and carbon nanotubes, critical raw materials for the energy transition.

    Climate change Climate Climate action Critical raw materials Energy transformation Estonia European Union Digitalisation and technological innovation Climate and environment Energy
  • 3 April 2025

    Winning the gum game

    The cosmetics and food company Santis modernises factories and increases support for Moroccan farmers to better tap rising demand for carob gum.

    Agroindustry SMEs Morocco Southern Neighbourhood Agriculture and bioeconomy Global development
  • 24 March 2025

    Affordable in Paris

    A young couple gets an energy-efficient apartment close to work, paying less rent than most places in Paris. New apartments are backed by an EIB loan.

    Climate Energy efficiency France European Union Digitalisation and technological innovation Climate and environment Affordable and sustainable housing Energy
  • 22 March 2025

    Water for Morocco - Zazia 's story

    Zazia, a wushu and kung fu trainer from Boufekrane, Morocco, faced a significant water scarcity problem that affected her gym. Clients were demotivated because they were unable to shower due to low water pressure. At home, the challenge extended beyond fetching water to its quality, as the water came from boreholes around the city. With the support of the European Investment Bank, Morocco's National Electricity and Drinking Water Company (ONEE) constructed a 13.5 km pipeline from Boufekrane to Meknes. Since it became operational in July 2021, Zazia and 30,000 residents now enjoy regular access to high-quality water.

    Water Water treatment Water, wastewater management Water security Morocco Southern Neighbourhood Global development Climate and environment
  • 27 February 2025

    Reverse combustion

    German start-up INERATEC is decarbonising the aviation sector with sustainable jet-fuel made from green hydrogen, renewable energy—and the carbon dioxide that's causing climate change

    Electricity Transport Climate change Climate Decarbonisation Renewable energy Technology Emissions Sustainability Germany European Union Digitalisation and technological innovation Climate and environment Social infrastructure Energy
  • 26 February 2025

    EIB Group key priorities: Agriculture and bioeconomy

    The needs of Europe’s agriculture and bioeconomy sectors are growing fast. For farmers and businesses, big and small, finance makes all the difference.

    Agriculture and bioeconomy
  • 20 February 2025

    Chipping in with €1 billion

    Semiconductors are vital to almost every device. Dutch chipmaker NXP is developing the future versions of this key technology in Europe.

    Mobility Transport Climate Technology Development solutions Austria Romania Germany The Netherlands France European Union Digitalisation and technological innovation Climate and environment Social infrastructure Energy
  • 6 February 2025

    How to bring startups to global markets

    EU-supported Science Technology Park Belgrade nurtures innovation in the Western Balkans and boosts Serbian startups

    Start-ups Transport Networks Digital and telecoms Technology Science Artificial intelligence Western Balkans Development solutions Serbia EU enlargement countries Western Balkans Digitalisation and technological innovation Global development Social infrastructure Energy

