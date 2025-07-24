The Ivory Coast is the world’s largest producer of cocoa, exporting about two-thirds of production to the European Union and its chocolate makers. ©Narong Khueankaew/ Shutterstock

Aminata Bamba Diaby was raised in a farming family. Her parents grew cashew nuts in northeast Ivory Coast. “I’ve been going to the fields ever since I was little,” she says.

After earning a degree in agricultural engineering in Yamoussoukro, capital of the Ivory Coast, Diaby found a job as a sustainable development auditor. Part of her job was helping farmers improve their agricultural knowledge and practices. “It was us, the technicians coming out of school, that could come back and work with producers in rural areas to help them improve the conditions in which they lived,” she says.

Since 2022, she has coordinated the sustainability programmes of ECOOKIM, a union that represents 33 agricultural cooperatives (roughly 45 000 farmers) and Akagny Cacao, a cocoa exporter. Diaby and her team ensure that the cocoa beans Akagny buys and sells meet international sustainability certifications, such as the Rainforest Alliance, and increasingly strict EU rules.

The Ivory Coast is the world’s largest producer of cocoa, exporting about two-thirds of production to the European Union and its chocolate makers. But production is a major driver of deforestation and is rife with child labour. From 2000 to 2019, about 2.4 million hectares of forest in the Ivory Coast were cleared to grow cocoa beans, a swath of land about the size of Rwanda.

In January, the European Investment Bank announced a €100 million intermediated loan with Banque Nationale d’Investissement (BNI), the biggest lender to the cocoa sector in the Ivory Coast. The loan will help youth employment, gender equality and the cocoa sector. About one-third of the funds will be dedicated to certified cocoa producers and companies like Akagny that process and export sustainable cocoa.

Intermediated loans allow banks such as BNI to give many small loans to companies around the country. BNI, in turn, lent Akagny €3.3 million, which it will use to buy certified cocoa crops. Profits from those crop sales fund investments in local communities, such as training and supplies to help farmers improve crop yields, support for programmes that increase female employment and financial autonomy, and the construction of new schools and other infrastructure like water towers. “Some of these communities don’t have access to drinking water,” Diaby explains.