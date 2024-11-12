Search EN menu en EIB GROUP CLIENT PORTAL
Close EIB GROUP CLIENT PORTAL
Search
Search
Results
Top 5 search results See all results Advanced search
Top searches
Most visited pages

EIB supports transformative forestry project in Côte d’Ivoire

12 November 2024
EIB

At the United Nations Climate Change conference COP29, the European Investment Bank (EIB) has announced €150 million support for the country’s forest preservation, rehabilitation and expansion strategy. This strategy is in line with Côte d’Ivoire President Alassane Ouattara’s Abidjan Legacy programme, the first part of which is to combat deforestation and land degradation, support forest restoration and promote agroforestry.

The project aims at protecting, rehabilitating and expanding forests in Côte d'Ivoire through the financing of selected capital-intensive structural investments and soft-asset investments of a comprehensive national reforestation and forest rehabilitation programme.

Vice-President Ambroise Fayolle said: “I would like to express my satisfaction with the excellent relationship between Côte d’Ivoire and our teams at the EIB. We are ready to continue to build strong strategic partnerships and support Côte d’Ivoire’s path to a sustainable future. The project we are announcing today will protect and expand forests and will have an important impact both in terms of lowering emissions, as we know these forests are our carbon sinks, and in supporting the livelihoods of local communities who depend on the forests.”

At COP29, Vice-President Fayolle was joined by the Minister of Water and Forests of Côte d'Ivoire Mr Laurent Tchagba for the announcement.

The EIB has invested over €59 billion in 52 African countries, supporting infrastructure projects, innovative firms, renewable energy developments, and public and private sector companies from micro-enterprises to the biggest multinationals. The EIB is a key element in the European Union’s toolbox, and it has been helping to strengthen the partnership between the two continents for decades.

EIB Global, the branch of the European Investment Bank created in 2022, specializes in development financing and works to promote climate action, innovative investments, sustainable lifestyles and new ways of help people where living conditions are the most difficult. EIB Global brings the Bank closer to people, businesses and institutions. This sector demonstrates that development loans and financial partnerships accelerate growth, make rural areas more prosperous and cities more innovative, and strengthen economies for a better future.

EIB supports transformative forestry project in Côte d’Ivoire
EIB supports transformative forestry project in Côte d’Ivoire
EIB supports transformative forestry project in Côte d’Ivoire
©EIB
Download original
EIB supports transformative forestry project in Côte d’Ivoire
EIB supports transformative forestry project in Côte d’Ivoire
EIB supports transformative forestry project in Côte d’Ivoire
©EIB
Download original
EIB supports transformative forestry project in Côte d’Ivoire
EIB supports transformative forestry project in Côte d’Ivoire
EIB supports transformative forestry project in Côte d’Ivoire
©EIB
Download original

Most recent

Related tags

  • Forestry
  • Institutional
  • COP29
  • partners
  • Ambroise FAYOLLE
  • management committee
  • United Nations
  • Côte d'Ivoire
  • Agriculture and bioeconomy
  • Climate and environment
Show more Show less

More press releases
1 July 2025

Development Banks committed $19.6 billion to water projects in 2024

Ten multilateral development banks (MDBs) active in the water sector have approved global investments totalling $19.6 billion (€17 billion) in 2024. According to the inaugural Joint Annual MDB Water Security Financing Report, launched on the sidelines of the 4th International Conference on Financing for Development in Seville, nearly three-quarters of these funds were earmarked for low-, lower-middle-, and upper-middle-income countries.

Water Water, wastewater management Ambroise FAYOLLE Management committee Climate and environment
30 June 2025

EIB and CAF unite to drive sustainable growth in Latin America under Global Gateway

In a significant step towards deepening international development cooperation, the European Investment Bank (EIB) and CAF Development Bank of Latin America and the Caribbean signed a memorandum of understanding today during a high-level meeting with Community of Latin American and Caribbean States (CELAC) finance ministers and financial institutions operating in the Latin America and the Caribbean region, in advance of the Fourth International Conference on Financing for Development (FFD4) held in Seville.

Management committee Nadia Calviño Sustainability Global development Climate and environment
27 May 2025

EIB Global helps the National Bank of the Republic of North Macedonia deal with climate risk

The European Investment Bank (EIB Global) and the National Bank of the Republic of North Macedonia (NBRNM) have successfully completed a comprehensive climate risk capacity-building initiative under the Greening Financial Systems (GFS) Advisory Programme. The project involved over 50 experts from the NBRNM, strengthening their ability to assess and address climate-related risks, boost green investments among local businesses and support a sustainable economic transition by developing tailored financial regulation with support from the EIB’s Advisory team.