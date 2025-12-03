Search EN menu
 
At the EIB Group, we mark the International Day of Persons with Disabilities. Diversity, equity and inclusion are central to who we are. Guided by EU values, we strive to create an accessible and inclusive environment where everyone can contribute and thrive.

See more  
EIB Group publishes updated Ethics and Integrity Report and further strengthens workplace integrity measures

3 December 2025
  • The European Investment Bank (EIB) Group has published its updated Ethics and Integrity Report, a newly consolidated publication that brings together previously dispersed information and statistics on complaints, investigations, and disciplinary actions.
  • In addition, the Group has adopted a package of initiatives that reaffirm its zero-tolerance approach to misconduct. Anchored in a culture of integrity and respect, they empower staff to speak up safely, strengthen accountability, and protect workplace dignity.

New Ethics and Integrity Report

The new Ethics and Integrity Report enhances transparency and accountability and confirms the EIB Group’s commitment to the highest standards of ethics and integrity.

Data from the 2022-2024 period confirm a low incidence of serious breaches, reflecting strong internal controls, investigation processes and a robust disciplinary system:

  • Most of the around 40 complaints and 30 investigations per year concern possible breaches of the Staff Code of Conduct.
  • In 2024, approximately 80% of investigations by the relevant services required no further action due to unsubstantiated misconduct, while about 20% led to further action after assessment and investigation confirmed substantiated allegations.
  • Most complaints have been dismissed as unsubstantiated; on average, one to three cases per year have been substantiated through the corresponding investigations in each of the three areas of code of conduct breaches, psychological harassment and fraud, and relevant actions have been taken

The EIB Group will continue strengthening its investigative and disciplinary procedures to effectively address and reduce staff misconduct, fostering a respectful and healthy workplace culture.

Implementing the 2024 Speak-Up and Dignity at Work Action Plan

Alongside the publication of the report, the EIB Group has introduced a robust package of additional regulations and measures to implement the 2024 Speak-Up and Dignity at Work Action Plan and further strengthen governance and workplace culture, including:

  • A new Charter for the EIB Group Ombuds Office, outlining the mandate and relevant processes of the Group’s newly appointed and first ombudsperson, for confidential support and informal conflict resolution.
  • A revised Dignity at Work Policy to boost transparency and reinforce processes to effectively tackle allegations of misconduct.
  • Revised EIB Group Investigation Procedures to centralise investigations ensuring a consistent and impartial approach.
  • Enhanced mediation services and monitoring tools to detect and address concerns early.
  • Compulsory training and enhanced awareness raising to prevent breaches of the Code of Conduct, the Anti-Fraud Policy and the Dignity at Work Policy.

