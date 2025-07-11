The European Investment Bank (EIB) Group has been taking decisive steps to strengthen transparency, accountability, and workplace well-being. These include a 14-point Action Plan, launched in July 2024, developed with staff representatives to address priority areas identified through staff surveys.

To date, the Group has delivered several concrete measures as part of this change:

Appointment of an independent Ombudsperson that will join the EIB Group on 1 October to serve as a neutral resource and support confidential conflict resolution.

Completion of a 360° feedback exercise for senior and middle managers, with the participation of over 3 000 staff members to improve the working atmosphere and foster leadership excellence.

Performance objectives for managers have incorporated the need to ensure a safe working environment, promote a speak-up culture, and support the development, performance and well-being of staff.

Compulsory trainings have been rolled out covering the EIB Group Code of Conduct, Whistleblowing Policy and the prevention and detection of workplace harassment for all staff and management.

Concrete measures are being taken to promote horizontal mobility and inclusion throughout the Group.

Procedures are being streamlined and processes digitalised to reduce red tape, increase efficiency and improve the working experience. The time to market (from first contact to signature of a deal) has been reduced by 20% and reporting by more than 30%, with a further material reduction expected in 2025.

A working group, which includes staff representatives, has been established to enhance career development opportunities for support staff. Also, engagement sessions and a survey have been launched to modernise the non-salary welfare benefits system, in view of making it more flexible and fairer to respond to individual needs and situations. The findings from these initiatives will inform the working group's discussions in autumn.

Recruitment processes have become more efficient and management appointments are communicated in a more transparent manner. Feedback is given to non-successful candidates with a view to improving opportunities for career development within an efficient organization with a modern governance structure.

A talent review is ongoing to modernise Human Resources policies and accompany all staff in their career development.

A revision of the Dignity at Work Policy is ongoing to increase efficiency and speed of decision-making and action.

Mediation is promoted as a constructive approach to resolving workplace conflicts and issues.

A “Work Well Together Week” has been organised in September 2024, along with an interinstitutional Ethics Day October 2024 to reinforce shared values and a senior management away day.

In May and June 2025, a new staff survey has been carried out. Designed and run by an external independent firm and following consultation with all relevant stakeholders, the survey achieved a record 78% participation rate with responses from over 3 900 colleagues.

The survey identifies strengths and improvements in key areas, as well as opportunities for improvement in areas where action is already taken to strengthen the work culture and atmosphere at the EIB group. The staff survey provides valuable insights to steer next steps.

Survey results show strong alignment with the Group’s mission and values, high appreciation for managers, and a supportive working atmosphere among colleagues. Staff also reported a strong commitment to delivering high-quality work and outcomes and demonstrated good knowledge of the EIB Group Staff Code of Conduct.

Compared to the 2022 survey, there is considerable improvement in perceptions of leadership setting an ethical example, as well as significant improvement in views of the Group’s commitment to creating a diverse and inclusive work environment and recognising support from other teams.

Areas identified for further improvement include decision-making speed, removing barriers to more efficient working, and improving mobility and promotion processes.

These areas had already been identified as priorities, and the EIB Group is stepping up action to improve the working experience for everyone. Feedback from the survey will be discussed with staff representatives to follow up on the findings and continue strengthening the work environment for all EIB Group employees.