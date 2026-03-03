EIB Group launches its new Gender Action Plan reinforcing its commitment to gender equality

EIB

The European Investment Bank (EIB) Group has unveiled its third Gender Action Plan, to advance gender equality and women’s economic empowerment in Europe and worldwide.

Ahead of International Women’s Day, and against a backdrop of uneven global progress on gender equality, the EIB Group is introducing a new plan that reinforces its commitment to gender equality.

“At a time when others are stepping back, we are even more determined to stay the course,” said EIB Group President Nadia Calviño. “Supporting gender equality and women’s economic empowerment is a core European value. It is the right thing to do, and the smart thing to do for stronger growth, more stable and prosperous societies.”

A plan focused on real impact for women and communities

Covering the period 2026–2030, the new Gender Action Plan strengthens the EIB Group’s work in three main areas:

Expanding economic opportunities for women through better access to finance, leadership roles, jobs and skills.

Investing in inclusive infrastructure and services, including health solutions, so that people of all gender identities can access the opportunities and services they need to thrive.

Ensuring security, dignity and equal rights across all EIB Group operations.

To turn these priorities into tangible results, the EIB Group will:

Increase advisory support fivefold, helping clients and partners integrate gender considerations from design to delivery.

Launch new digital tools to make gender smart project development easier and more accessible for clients.

Further mobilise capital markets by issuing Sustainability Awareness Bonds with gender equality objectives, driving more private finance toward inclusive growth.

Building on a strong record

The EIB Group has embedded gender equality and women’s economic empowerment into its business model. The Group has significantly expanded its gender-focused investments over the past five years, more than doubling its financing for gender equality to over €30 billion.

This includes €2.5 billion invested by the EIB in women’s health, improving access to essential health services and technologies. 60% of EIB operations promoting gender equality also contributed to climate action, reflecting the interlinked nature of gender and climate resilience. €13 billion European Investment Fund investments supported women-led funds or are promoting women in leadership roles.

Across Europe and globally, the EIB Group has strengthened the gender finance ecosystem through flagship initiatives such as the InvestEU Advisory Hub’s Gender Finance Lab, Empowering Equity Initiative led by the European Investment Fund, Women Climate Leaders Network, Women in Transport Network, EIB Global’s SheInvest, Africa Women Rising, Women for Stronger Communities and Growth Initiatives, and by integrating gender objectives into its Sustainability Awareness Bonds.

Call for action through a renewed commitment

The EIB Group’s new Gender Action Plan reinforces its alignment with the European Union’s priorities for equality, inclusion and sustainable development including under InvestEU and the Global Gateway. It also strengthens cooperation with governments, development organisations, philanthropy, and the private sector to drive systemic change.

As International Women’s Day approaches, the EIB Group calls for collective action to ensure that every woman and girl has the opportunity to learn, lead, work, and innovate.