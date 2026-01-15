EIB press kit

Audio-visual
B-roll video
Download an aerial view video of our headquarters in Luxembourg.
EIB Group logos
Download EIB Group logos and check the user guide on our dedicated page.
Photo gallery
Download high-quality photos of our management and our headquarters.
About the EIB
EIB at a glance
Every year, we finance hundreds of new projects – from climate action to digitalisation, security and defence to sustainable housing, or agriculture and clean water. The EIB Group is helping Europe succeed in an unpredictable and changing world. Discover more.
Key priorities
Our priorities boost growth, prosperity, technological and social progress in individual member states, across the whole EU and around the world.
Latest projects
We help finance large and small-scale investment projects that support EU policy objectives. Discover our latest projects across Europe and around the world.