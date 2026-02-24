Search EN menu en EIB GROUP CLIENT PORTAL
Podcasts

Want to find out how we can solve the climate crisis? Or what politicians and economists are talking about when they discuss finance? Listen to our award-winning podcasts.

Invested by Europe

This is a podcast exploring the forces shaping the European economy, featuring experts who unpack today’s biggest challenges, from housing and energy to innovation, infrastructure, security and defence, and how Europe is investing in its future.

Listen to the podcast  

Invested in Renewables

Renewable energy is key to cutting fossil fuels and beating climate change. Dive deep into the history of green energy and the innovations that will make it an even greater part of our lives.

Climate solutions

More seasons to discover

Project shorts
Each week, a new climate project makes you rethink climate solutions.
Climate Solutions 2122
Coming to you from 100 years into the future with climate solutions yet to come.
Climate Survey

What people really think about climate change.

Ozone: How to solve an environmental crisis?
How we dealt with the biggest environmental disaster we encountered… until climate change.
A Dictionary of Green Finance
How we will finance the fight against climate change.
Climate Solutions
Your checklist for climate action.
 

All podcast series

A Dictionary of Finance

A podcast that helps you understand finance and economics.
 

Monster Under the Bed

This podcast takes fears and myths that are common in our society and busts them wide open.

Does This Change Everything?

Our lives have changed with the coronavirus crisis. But what areas of our lives will be altered forever?

Future Europe

This podcast showcases Europe’s innovative future through one project in each EU country.
 

Awards

2019 Digital Communications Award winner for Best Channel (Blog, podcast, newsroom, magazine): A Dictionary of Finance

2020 European Excellence Award winner (Sustainability & Environment): Climate Solutions

2020 SABRE Award winner for Best in Audio (Podcasts and Music): Monster Under the Bed

2021 In2 SABRE Award winner Social Media & Community Management (Best Use of Social Publishing / Blogs): Climate Solutions

2023 European Excellence Award winner for Digital Publishing (Blog, Podcast, Magazine, App): Climate Solutions

2024 European Excellence Award winner for Best Podcast: Ozone: How to solve an environmental crisis

2025 Digital Communications Award winner for Best Digital Content: Invested in Renewables

2025 W3 Award winner for Best Podcast: Government & Municipal: Invested in Renewables