Microenterprises (firms that employ fewer than 10 people) and microentrepreneurs are the engines of economic development.

More than 1.7 billion adults around the world do not have a bank account and cannot get a loan, making it hard to start or grow a business, with negative impact for the economy. Microfinance supports them in launching, developing or maintaining a revenue generating activity.

The EIB Group pays specific attention to people who are facing difficulties entering or re-entering the labour market, are threatened by social exclusion, or are otherwise in a disadvantaged position in the conventional credit market.