Microfinance

Everyone starts out small

Microenterprises (firms that employ fewer than 10 people) and microentrepreneurs are the engines of economic development.

More than 1.7 billion adults around the world do not have a bank account and cannot get a loan, making it hard to start or grow a business, with negative impact for the economy. Microfinance supports them in launching, developing or maintaining a revenue generating activity.

The EIB Group pays specific attention to people who are facing difficulties entering or re-entering the labour market, are threatened by social exclusion, or are otherwise in a disadvantaged position in the conventional credit market.

Here's how it works

The EIB Group has a long-lasting record in microfinance through the activities of the EIB, EIB Global and the European Investment Fund (EIF).

We help the most vulnerable by providing loans and other support to microfinance institutions and investment vehicles. In turn, these institutions grant guarantees, loans and give advice to micro-businesses and micro-entrepreneurs, with a focus on activities that provide, among others, an income to women, young people and those living in rural and poorer communities.

We are committed to microfinance operations that demonstrate enhanced social and environmental policies, impact and added value. We support such operations with tailored financial and non-financial instruments, using EIB’s own resources or under the European Union’s mandates. In addition, the EIB supports the European Commission in the implementation and dissemination of the European Code of Good Conduct for Microcredit Provision, the quality benchmark for ethical and responsible lending practices in the European microfinance sector.

Products and services

FINANCIAL INSTRUMENTS

The EIB can either directly invest in financial institutions, such as microfinance institutions (MFIs) and banks, or indirectly in microfinance investment vehicles (MIVs), such as funds and microfinance holding groups.
We offer:

TECHNICAL ASSISTANCE

The EIB provides technical assistance to enhance the development impact of its microfinance operations. Under the Social Investments and Skills Window of the InvestEU Advisory Hub, we offer tailored support to microfinance and social entrepreneurship finance providers, such as:

We also aim to strengthen the capacity of our partner financial institutions to serve microenterprises. We provide technical assistance support and capacity building in an array of areas:

  • financial and social performance, to strengthen financial institution sustainability and actively implement client protection principles
  • responsible digitalisation of operations, to improve financial partners' outreach to microenterprises, notably in rural areas
  • human resource management and governance, to ensure the smooth functioning of the financial institution and the creation of a safe, competitive and responsive environment for its employees
  • risk management, for financial institutions' long-term sustainability through identification, assessment, mitigation and monitoring of risk across their operations
  • training and coaching programmes for microenterprises, to enhance their financial literacy and entrepreneurial skills

Technical assistance activities are primarily provided through a range of regional customised capacity building programmes.

 Check our training series on Sustainable entrepreneurship and our Inclusive finance academy.

Microfinance across the globe

The EIB is active in microfinance in a number of regions, the most important being:

African, Caribbean and Pacific countries Neighbouring countries Europe and Accession countries

African, Caribbean and Pacific countries

The Africa, Caribbean and Pacific region (including OCT) accounts for the lion’s share of the EIB’s microfinance portfolio, with the largest country exposure in the Dominican RepublicKenya and Uganda. Our commitments in debt, equity and technical assistance grants in the region continue to expand.

Highlighted stories

  • 28 September 2023

    Dominican Entrepreneurs: Julie’s story

    Discover how Julie Belliard empowers local artisans through her digital marketplace, Yo Soy Local.

    Microfinance Diversity and gender Dominican Republic Latin America and the Caribbean Global development
  • 20 September 2023

    Dominican entrepreneurs: Héctor's Story

    Discover how a solar-powered water pump transformed a farmer's life and increased agricultural yields.

    Microfinance Dominican Republic Latin America and the Caribbean Global development Climate and environment Energy
  • 2 June 2023

    Baobab microfinance in Africa | Kouadio's sewing shop

    Meet Kouadio Kouadio, whose dreams turned into reality with the help of Baobab microfinance firm. Discover his inspiring story!

    SMEs Microfinance Côte d'Ivoire Sub-Saharan Africa Global development
  • 26 May 2023

    Baobab microfinance in Africa | Afrifa's hair salon

    Discover how Afrifa Christe transformed her life and realised her entrepreneurial dreams with a microfinance loan.

    SMEs Microfinance Diversity and gender Côte d'Ivoire Sub-Saharan Africa Global development
  • 25 May 2023

    The Financial Inclusion Fund | Story of Avi Mali

    Mamadou's path took a positive turn when he received a game-changing loan from Cofina Mali, backed by the Financial Inclusion Fund.

    SMEs Financial Inclusion Fund (FIF) Partnerships Microfinance Mandates and partnerships Mali Sub-Saharan Africa Agriculture and bioeconomy Global development Climate and environment
  • 25 May 2023

    The Financial Inclusion Fund | Story of Justyna

    Discover how eTumba mobile wallet is empowering farmers in Zambia to access banking services from their farms.

    SMEs Financial Inclusion Fund (FIF) Partnerships Microfinance Diversity and gender Mandates and partnerships Zambia Sub-Saharan Africa Agriculture and bioeconomy Global development Climate and environment
  • 5 May 2023

    The Financial Inclusion Fund

    Discover the Financial Inclusion Fund, increasing access to responsible finance for MSMEs in emerging economies.

    Microfinance Global development
  • 6 May 2022

    Bidibidi Refugee Entrepreneurs - David's story

    In 2019, David participated in financial literacy training that Centenary Bank organised in Bidibidi, one of the world's largest refugee settlements, in Northern Uganda. Today David runs a profitable business growing vegetables and selling and distributing them within the settlement. The training was part of a project that reached refugees in 9 settlements across Uganda. The initiative was backed by the European Investment Bank's Capacity Building Project for East Africa, targeting local banks and their clients and customers.

    Institutional Social sustainability Fragility and conflict Microfinance Partners Team Europe Diversity and gender Refugees Migration Uganda Sub-Saharan Africa Global development
  • 28 April 2022

    Bidibidi Refugee Entrepreneurs - Mary's story

    In 2019, Mary participated in financial literacy training that Centenary Bank organised in Bidibidi, one of the world's largest refugee settlements, in Northern Uganda. Three years on, Mary is leading a profitable tailoring business and employing other women to support their families so they can support their families. The training was part of a project that reached refugees in 9 settlements across Uganda.

    Institutional Social sustainability Fragility and conflict Microfinance Partners Team Europe Diversity and gender Refugees Migration Uganda Sub-Saharan Africa Global development
  • 21 April 2022

    Bidibidi Refugee Entrepreneurs

    The financial literacy training helped refugees in Uganda's Bidibidi settlement start new businesses. Follow-up three years after EIB-supported capacity building.

    Institutional Social sustainability Fragility and conflict Microfinance Partners Team Europe Diversity and gender Refugees Migration Uganda Sub-Saharan Africa Global development
  • 21 April 2022

    Never too late to learn

    In Uganda, financial literacy training helps refugees and host communities develop the necessary skills to grow businesses and transform lives

    SMEs Microfinance Covid-19 Diversity and gender Uganda Sub-Saharan Africa Global development
  • 15 May 2020

    Microfinance in Mali: Opportunities for farmers and cooperatives

    Building on our strong partnership with microfinance institutions in Africa like Kafo Jiginew in Mali is helping communities in vulnerable states to confront the economic, social & health impact of the pandemic. The EIB ready to do more in Team Europe Global Response to COVID-19.

    Microfinance Covid-19 Mali Sub-Saharan Africa
  • 15 May 2020

    Microfinance in Mali: Opportunities for women entrepreneurs

    Supporting small entrepreneurs across Africa is at the heart of the EIBs contribution to the Team Europe Global Response to COVID-19. Our partnership with microfinance institution Kafo Jiginew in Mali will improve access to finance to 90,000 smallholders to expand their activity.

    Microfinance Covid-19 Mali Sub-Saharan Africa
  • 20 January 2020

    Microfinance on the streets

    Small businesses in Burkina Faso and nearby countries are prospering with flexible and quick microfinance loans from a microfinance lender called ACEP.

    SMEs Microfinance Burkina Faso Sub-Saharan Africa SMEs Global development
  • 25 November 2019

    What’s the impact of microfinance?

    A programme coordinated by the EU bank finds evidence of microfinance impact in Côte d’Ivoire and demonstrates that the private sector can boost sustainable development

    Microfinance
  • 25 April 2019

    A ‘win-win’ to fighting African poverty

    Small African lenders give rural residents more independence with backing from the EU bank, the European Investment Bank

    Venture capital & equity Equity funds Venture capital SMEs Microfinance Senegal Burkina Faso Luxembourg France European Union Sub-Saharan Africa SMEs Agriculture and bioeconomy
  • 13 February 2019

    First mobile money service in Ethiopia

    M-BIRR boosts financial inclusion in Africa by offering fast, secure mobile banking in Ethiopia—backed by the European Investment Bank.

    Institutional SMEs Microfinance Management committee Circular economy Ethiopia Sub-Saharan Africa SMEs Global development Climate and environment Energy
  • 31 January 2018

    Mobile money: Where Ethiopia leads Europe

    Millions benefit from Ethiopia mobile money service M-Birr, which is ahead of the mobile banking technology most Europeans use

    Microfinance Digital and telecoms Ethiopia Sub-Saharan Africa Innovation Digitalisation and technological innovation
  • 15 November 2016

    Africa microfinance: Access the Power

    Microfinance loans empower African small businesses and change lives

    SMEs Microfinance Sub-Saharan Africa SMEs
  • 17 June 2016

    Liberia microfinance: Small bank overcomes Ebola’s effects

    Access Bank Liberia kept on lending to microfinance clients despite deadly epidemic

    SMEs Microfinance Sub-Saharan Africa SMEs
  • 2 April 2013

    Supporting microfinance in Kenya

    The EIB has a long track record in microfinance both within and outside the European Union. It supports leading microfinance providers (MFIs), fund providers and stakeholders in increasing access to funding for micro and small-sized enterprises. The Bank’s most significant microfinance involvement is in Sub-Saharan Africa in countries such as Kenya where we aim at maximizing development impact in urban and rural regions as shown in this video.

    SMEs Microfinance Kenya Sub-Saharan Africa
  • 12 March 2012

  • 18 November 2011

Neighbouring countries

Neighbouring countries include both the Southern neighbourhood (Middle Eastern and North African countries) and the Eastern neighbourhood.

The EIB has been active in the Middle East and North Africa region since 2002, through the Facility for Euro-Mediterranean Investment and Partnership (FEMIP) and FEMIP Trust Fund. The Risk Capital Facility has succeeded FEMIP for Southern neighbourhood countries.

The EIB is also active in the Eastern neighbourhood and has already launched operations under the DCFTA Initiative East.

Highlighted stories

  • 22 May 2023

    Heroes of the Ukrainian economy

    Bank Lviv supports small businesses forced to relocate due to war in Ukraine.

    Solidarity with Ukraine Microfinance Ukraine Eastern Neighbourhood EU enlargement countries Global development
  • 22 May 2023

    Jordan: How a microfund gives hope to Syrian refugee women

    Microfund for Women helps Syrian refugee women start businesses in Jordan.

    Social sustainability Microfinance Diversity and gender Refugees Migration Jordan Southern Neighbourhood Global development
  • 21 April 2023

    The Financial Inclusion Fund | Story of the Ittihad Cooperative

    Welcome to Azrou, Morocco and meet Najia Moughal, co-owner of the Ittihad Cooperative. The cooperative has provided Najia and other women with the chance to showcase their talents and succeed in their entrepreneurial pursuits.

    Financial Inclusion Fund (FIF) Partnerships Microfinance Diversity and gender Mandates and partnerships Morocco Southern Neighbourhood Global development Climate and environment
  • 7 March 2023

    Threading out of the crisis

    The Financial Inclusion Fund helps female entrepreneurs in developing countries find loans to build their companies. Here are its Moroccan success stories.

    SMEs Financial Inclusion Fund (FIF) Partnerships Microfinance Diversity and gender Mandates and partnerships Morocco Southern Neighbourhood Global development Climate and environment
  • 7 December 2022

    Harmonising microfinance

    The Palestinian microfinance group Faten freed $8 million for the benefit of its small clients with technical assistance that harmonised its many loan covenants

    SMEs Microfinance Palestine* Southern Neighbourhood
  • 15 December 2020

    Georgian cheese with a taste of Switzerland

    A private partnership between Georgia and Switzerland will set up an agriculture school that aims to transfer knowledge and skills on Swiss cheese making and will also have important societal and economic benefits

    Institutional European Commission SMEs DCFTA East Partnerships Microfinance Partners Education and training Mandates and partnerships Georgia Eastern Neighbourhood EU enlargement countries Agriculture and bioeconomy Global development Social infrastructure
  • 12 June 2020

    A helping hand for young entrepreneurs in Tunisia

    The microfinance institution Enda Tamweel helps Tunisian micro-entrepreneurs who are struggling to access the traditional financial system, such as young people, women and those living in rural or disadvantaged areas.

    SMEs Partnerships Microfinance FEMIP Trust Fund (FTF) Mandates and partnerships Tunisia Southern Neighbourhood SMEs Global development
  • 30 September 2019

    Supporting entrepreneurship in Jordan

    Investing in local start-ups is key to help entrepreneurs design products and solutions to overcome the region's challenges, stop the brain drain, empower women and ensure a resilient and inclusive future. Discover Microfund for Women and Silicon Badia, two different funds with one common goal: supporting entrepreneurship in Jordan.

    Microfinance Diversity and gender Jordan Southern Neighbourhood
  • 13 June 2019

    How did Adla spice up her life?

    turned it into a very successful business. Microfund for Women supported the of her activities making her grocery store a reference in Jerash region.

    Microfinance Diversity and gender Jordan Southern Neighbourhood
  • 13 June 2019

    From 10 to 200

    European Commission's Directorate-General for European Neighbourhood Policy and Enlargement Negotiations & Microfund for Women supported Hayat on her way to become an successful farmer but more importantly, in becoming her family main provider, a unique case in Ain Basha region (Jordan).

    SMEs Microfinance Diversity and gender Jordan Southern Neighbourhood
  • 13 June 2019

    Empowering women entrepreneurs in Jordan

    Meet Hayat Sawarkeh and Amani Asas – two women entrepreneurs in Jordan. Discover how they both turned their activities into booming businesses, thanks to the support of the Microfund for Women and the financial backing from the European Investment Bank.

    Microfinance Diversity and gender Jordan Southern Neighbourhood
  • 12 March 2019

    Jordanian sweets with a Syrian twist

    Amani is a busy woman. She is the mother of 4 children and the proud owner of a family business in Jordan selling sweets with a Syrian twist. It is the kind of project the EIB, our EU partners European Commission's Directorate-General for European Neighbourhood Policy and Enlargement Negotiations, the representation of the EU in Jordan and Microfund for women want to see more of!

    Microfinance Diversity and gender Jordan Southern Neighbourhood
  • 12 March 2019

    More fabric, more dresses

    Meet Shua'a, a skilled Syrian dressmaker who made Jordan her home for 20+ years. She expanded her business thanks to Microfund for women and reinvests her profits to buy more fabric and sell more dresses. Our partnership with EU Commission's Directorate-General for European Neighbourhood Policy and Enlargement Negotiations is key to make projects like these a reality.

    Microfinance Diversity and gender Jordan Southern Neighbourhood
  • 12 September 2017

  • 31 May 2016

    Women’s microfinance: Culture change in Jordan

    Microfund empowers Jordanian women

    SMEs Microfinance Diversity and gender Migration Jordan Southern Neighbourhood SMEs
  • 20 May 2016

    EIB backs tech and youth start-ups in Jordan

    EIB supported SiliconBadia is providing loans and advisory services to tech and youth start-ups in Jordan. SiliconBadia’s Emile Cubeisy explains in this short video.

    SMEs Microfinance Jordan Southern Neighbourhood SMEs Digitalisation and technological innovation
  • 8 March 2016

©Laurent Leger Adame/Microbank

Europe and Accession countries

The EU and its candidate and potential candidate countries represent a big share of the EIB’s microfinance portfolio. Our operations in Europe are often larger compared to our activity in the other regions. The EIB typically conducts such operations via microfinance investment funds, in partnership with the EIF.

In addition, the EIF provides funding and portfolio guarantees to a variety of financial institutions. These financial institutions offer in turn microfinance services in the form of loans, leases and other debt products, guarantees and business development services to the microfinance clients.

Find out more  

Highlighted stories

  • 29 January 2020

    A sustainable and social supermarket

    How a mother of three financed her sustainable supermarkets in the Netherlands with Impact Finance and made a difference in her community

    Venture capital & equity Equity funds Venture capital SMEs Microfinance The Netherlands European Union SMEs Climate Climate and environment
  • 13 May 2019

    I Got a Job: Good loans for good food in the Netherlands

    Inspired by her grandmother, Jorine Koster dreamed of opening up her own restaurant. A microcredit from non-profit Qredits helped her open three restaurants in the Netherlands

    Venture capital & equity Equity funds Venture capital SMEs Microfinance The Netherlands European Union SMEs
  • 13 May 2019

    I Got a Job: An ‘open door’ in Spain for workers with disabilities

    In Spain workers with disabilities can be up front about their disability when they work for Ilunion. Backed by the EU bank, 42% of Ilunion workers are disabled, including Manuel González.

    Venture capital & equity Equity funds Venture capital SMEs Microfinance Spain European Union Innovation Digitalisation and technological innovation
  • 25 April 2019

  • 12 September 2017

    Microfinance for a Syrian refugee and a tango maestro

    Microlux gives socially excluded people in Luxembourg a chance to run their own businesses.

    Institutional SMEs Microfinance EIF Migration Luxembourg Syrian Arab Republic European Union Southern Neighbourhood
  • 30 August 2016

    Italy microfinance: Ironing smooths the way to social inclusion

    Women, migrants and the young get support for their businesses from an EU-backed programme

    SMEs Microfinance Italy European Union SMEs
  • 8 March 2016

    Refugee financing: Hope for Syria

    Investments in programmes designed to keep Syrian refugees close to their homeland—and help them get prepared to rebuild the country when the war ends

    Social sustainability SMEs Microfinance Diversity and gender Refugees Migration Türkiye Lebanon Syrian Arab Republic Southern Neighbourhood EU enlargement countries SMEs
  • 8 June 2015

    fi-compass

    This animated video explains fi-compass, an initiative between the European Commission and the EIB.

    Microfinance Circular economy European Union Climate and environment
  • 12 March 2012

  • 18 November 2011

Why we believe in microfinance

EIB microfinance investments help the most underserved parts of society by focusing on people excluded from the economy and banking. In particular, we help to:

  • sustain jobs
  • empower women and girls
  • build resilient economies
  • support rural communities
In focus

EIB’s Inclusive finance academy

Join us for our first series of the EIB’s Inclusive finance academy that focuses on how to support more vulnerable groups. Drawing on lessons learnt from the EIB’s TAFIR programme in the Middle East and North Africa, we have partnered with experts from the Frankfurt Business School of Finance and Management to explore how local microfinance institutions can better serve vulnerable communities across the globe.

Go to the academy  

EIB Global

For more than 50 years, the EIB has been the European Union’s international development bank. Our key investments across the world help create stability, promote sustainable growth and fight climate change everywhere.

Find out more  

Stay up to date

