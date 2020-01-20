Mariam Koanda rearranges the fruit and vegetables she sells on a busy street in the capital of Burkina Faso. After 30 years in the trade, the last few years have been particularly satisfying because she expanded her business and attracted many new customers for her mangoes, papayas, grapefruit and bananas.

She always wanted to build her business, but she couldn’t get financial support. When a local branch of the Agence de Crédit pour l’Entreprise Privée opened in 2012, Mariam was finally able to get a loan and add a wholesale business.

“I am a happy person,” she says. “My work is going well. It doesn’t tire me out. I am lucky. There are plenty of people who are older than me who don’t have what I have.”

Small loans and simple procedures for Burkina Faso microfinance

ACEP, as the lender is known, is a microfinance company that gives small loans to help businesses grow. It operates in five African countries. It started in Senegal in 1989, before expanding to Madagascar, Cameroon, Burkina Faso and Nigeria. ACEP helps very small businesses stay alive. The firm’s model is similar in all locations: open an office, get to know people, attract investment and start giving tiny loans using simple application procedures.

One of the investors in ACEP Burkina is the Luxembourg Microfinance and Development Fund. This fund has invested €35 million in 53 emerging and promising microfinance institutions across the world. The fund supports micro-entrepreneurs that can’t get help from regular banks. Its investment in ACEP Burkina is a little higher than average, at €760,000. The European Investment Bank contributed €5 million to the Luxembourg fund as part of the Bank’s goal to make a real impact on small businesses in emerging economies.

Small businesses in Burkina Faso are the motors of the country’s economy. But the problem, as in many emerging markets, is that many entrepreneurs can’t get loans. ACEP Burkina is solving this problem. It now has seven branches in the country, from Ouagadougou to Bobo-Dioulasso, Kaya and Koudougou. It has 24,000 clients and is the second largest microfinance institution in the country.

Local convenience for Burkina Faso microfinance projects

“We have established ourselves here because we are flexible and open, and can help people in a few days. That’s not standard for banking in Burkina Faso. And certainly not outside of microfinance,” says Valentine Nebié, an investment manager at ACEP Burkina’s head office on Avenue Loudun, just a few steps from Mariam’s shop.