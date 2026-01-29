EIB Group impact: Boosting GDP and jobs

The EIB Group has a strong focus on impact. It continuously assesses the macroeconomic contribution of its activities in Europe.

The overall investment signed by the EIB Group within the EU in 2025 alone will, by 2029:

have supported €302 billion of investment

have added 1.10% to EU GDP

have added 1 500 000 jobs

By 2044, these same projects signed in a single year will have added:

0.80% to EU GDP and

870 000 jobs

Find out more about how we assessed the big impact of the EIB’s investments.