Venture debt

We offer long-term venture debt to address the unique needs of fast-growing companies. The financing structure includes bullet repayment and remuneration linked to the equity risk of the investees, and complements existing venture capital financing.

Explainer: What is venture debt?  

Four key benefits

Limited dilution

Our financing has less of an impact on ownership than equity funding. This helps keep motivation high, while complementing equity capital.

Bespoke financing

Loans can be secured or unsecured, and provide different levels of subordination (including contingent/participating loans).

Hands-off approach

We have no direct involvement in daily management.

Signalling effect

Our financing is often seen as a mark of quality, helping attract additional investors.

Eligibility criteria

Who is eligible

The company must have already raised equity from professional investors, have a sustainable business model and business plan and have a solid corporate governance in place.

Pricing, geographical availability and other terms  

Eligibility criteria

What is eligible

The investee must have investment plans for research and development that are geographically located in the European Union (EU). The projects should be in commercial stage. Exceptionally, projects in pre-commercial stage may be accepted if the company develops technologies in areas of strategic importance to the EU.

We typically offer financing between €5 million and €50 million. Scale-up companies with a valuation exceeding €500 million are eligible for financing superior to €50 million.

Projects that apply for financing under InvestEU are eligible for venture debt financing.

The projects should fall under one of the following innovative areas:

Life science and biotech Deep tech and digital Cleantech

Typically companies active in biotech, unmet medical needs, vaccines, therapeutics, diagnostics, med-tech, digital health solutions.

Companies we work with

LUMICKS (IEU LS)
SNIPR BIOME RDI (IEU TI HERA
Logo
venture debt logos
venture debt logos
venture debt logos
venture debt logos
venture debt logos
Logo
Venture debt logos

Typically companies active in robotics, automation, high performance computing, quantum computing, artificial intelligence, advanced hardware components, advanced engineering, photonics, semiconductors, IoT, 5G and beyond, edge computing, industry 4.0, automation and data flows, advanced materials, sustainable/advanced manufacturing, space tech, and strategic sustainable ICT technologies.

Companies we work with

Optics11 logo
SYNERISE logo
ARTEC 3D
DanAds
Gatewatcher logo
SAMOTICS Logo
SIMSCALE Logo
UrbanSportsClub-Logo
Stark-Future-Logo
Vigo Photonics SA

Typically companies active in sustainable transport, future mobility, transition to clean energy, decarbonisation technologies and digital solutions, bioeconomy, and circular economy.

Companies we work with

venture debt logos
Logo
venture debt logos
venture debt logos
venture debt logos
venture debt logos
venture debt logos
venture debt logos
venture debt logos
venture debt logos

Contact us

How to get financing

Find more information about applying for EIB venture debt financing and the next steps of the process. Sign up for a contact account to send all inquiries directly to our Venture Debt team. Once signed up, your company can get in touch with us, make a general enquiry or apply for venture debt financing.

Create an account  
Sign in  

Our partnerships

EU battery manufacturing EU-Catalyst Hera Invest

The European Commission and the EIB have joined forces to boost the EU’s battery manufacturing sector. The initiative includes a €200 million loan guarantee from the Innovation Fund to the InvestEU programme. This adds to €1 billion in grants for EV battery projects, and an additional €1.8 billion from the EIB for the battery value chain. Together, these efforts will provide up to €3 billion in public support for creating a competitive and sustainable European battery industry.

Learn more  
Getty Images

Together with the European Commission and Breakthrough Energy we are accelerating the deployment of emerging climate technologies in Europe through Catalyst. Through this partnership we identify and support projects with high potential for impact and cost-down trajectory in sectors such as clean hydrogen, energy storage, sustainable aviation fuel, direct CO2 capture and decarbonisation of heavily polluting industries.

Learn more  
Shutterstock

The Commission and the European Investment Bank have created HERA Invest, a €100 million top-up to the InvestEU programme, to support research and development (R&D) in the most pressing cross-border health threats, financed by the EU4Health programme. This initiative focuses on small and medium-sized companies that develop medical countermeasures against health threats.

Learn more  
Evotec

IN FOCUS

TechEU: Accelerating Europe’s innovation

TechEU is the European Investment Bank Group’s platform dedicated to accelerating innovation across Europe. By linking innovators to the right mix of funding and expertise, we empower growth and help bring game-changing technologies to market.
 

Connect with us  
©spainter_vfx/iStock

Featured projects

Discover how our products help the economy, create jobs and promote equality.

  • 27 November 2025

    The innovation that stops enemies jamming our satellite communications

    French photonics pioneer Cailabs revolutionises Earth-to-space communications with lasers

    Venture capital & equity Satellites Digital and telecoms Venture debt Telecommunication Technology InvestEU Space France European Union Digitalisation and technological innovation Security and defence
  • 16 December 2024

    Technology without an expiry date

    Finland’s Swappie innovates smartphone refurbishing to cut carbon emissions, minimise e-waste and conserve critical raw materials

    Venture capital & equity Venture capital Venture debt Technology InvestEU Circular economy Germany Finland Estonia European Union Digitalisation and technological innovation Climate and environment
  • 3 December 2024

    A delicious solution

    With its high-tech approach to sustainable aquaculture, Munich-based Oceanloop is taking shrimp farming into the 21st century.

    Venture capital & equity Oceans Venture capital Forestry SMEs Bioeconomy Environment Climate Food industry Venture debt Climate action Spain Germany European Union Agriculture and bioeconomy Climate and environment
  • 28 November 2024

    Mycellium mince

    Matr Foods harnesses fungi fermentation to create a meat substitute with the juicy texture of beef, without additives or vegetable fat.

    Venture capital & equity Venture capital Forestry SMEs Bioeconomy Environment Food industry Venture debt Denmark European Union Agriculture and bioeconomy Climate and environment
