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SNIPR BIOME RDI (IEU TI HERA)

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 20,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Denmark : € 20,000,000
Industry : € 20,000,000
Signature date(s)
24/10/2024 : € 20,000,000
Other links
Related public register
24/08/2024 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - SNIPR BIOME RDI (IEU TI HERA)
Parent project
TECHEU THEMATIC INNOVATION (INVESTEU VD) LE II

Summary sheet

Release date
13 June 2024
Status
Reference
Signed | 24/10/2024
20230920
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
SNIPR BIOME RDI (IEU TI HERA)
SNIPR BIOME APS
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 20 million
EUR 65 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The project supports the development of novel, highly selective anti-bacterial CRISPR-based medicines for difficult-to-treat infections due to antimicrobial resistance.

The aim is to support investments in Research & Development (R&D) to further advance the promoter's product pipeline of innovative, highly selective anti-bacterial drug candidates based on gene editing technology, targeting bacterial pathogens associated with antimicrobial resistance (AMR).

Additionality and Impact

The operation contributes to the InvestEU objective of research, development, and innovation (RDI), tackling financial market failures arising from limited access to financing, information asymmetries and misalignment of interest. The purpose of the loan is to provide direct equity-type financing under the EIB's Venture Debt Instrument to support RDI activities of an innovative Danish biotech company. By creating knowledge externalities, the project is expected to provide significant socio-economic benefits, strengthen Denmark and Europe's position in the field of CRISPR/Cas technology for selective bacterial killing and microbial gene therapy, and help create and retain highly skilled staff. The EIB loan mirrors the economic characteristics of a convertible bond, aligning with the company's financing requirement and time synchronising the Bank's interest with equity investors.

Thanks to the support of InvestEU, the EIB can provide long-term financing to a highly innovative company with no access to commercial debt. By contributing to extending the company's cash runway and de-risking its R&D plans, the EIB financing is expected to attract third-party investors and accelerate the company's development and growth. The project would not have been carried out to the same extent by the EIB without the support of InvestEU.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The project mainly concerns investments in R&D that are expected to be carried out in existing facilities already authorised for the same purpose and would therefore not require an environmental impact assessment (EIA) under the Directive 2011/92/EU. Full environmental details will be verified during the appraisal.

The promoter is a private company not operating in the utilities sector and not having the status of a contracting authority. Thus, it is not covered by EU directives on procurement. However, the promoter's procurement procedures are expected to be in line with EIB's guidelines for private sector projects. The Bank's services will verify details during the project due diligence.

Milestone
Under appraisal
Approved
Signed
22 August 2024
24 October 2024
Related documents
24/08/2024 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - SNIPR BIOME RDI (IEU TI HERA)
Related projects
Parent project
TECHEU THEMATIC INNOVATION (INVESTEU VD) LE II

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - SNIPR BIOME RDI (IEU TI HERA)
Publication Date
24 Aug 2024
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
213390182
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20230920
Sector(s)
Industry
Regions
European Union
Countries
Denmark
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
24/08/2024 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - SNIPR BIOME RDI (IEU TI HERA)
Other links
Summary sheet
SNIPR BIOME RDI (IEU TI HERA)
Data sheet
SNIPR BIOME RDI (IEU TI HERA)
Parent project
TECHEU THEMATIC INNOVATION (INVESTEU VD) LE II

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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