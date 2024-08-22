SNIPR BIOME RDI (IEU TI HERA)

The operation contributes to the InvestEU objective of research, development, and innovation (RDI), tackling financial market failures arising from limited access to financing, information asymmetries and misalignment of interest. The purpose of the loan is to provide direct equity-type financing under the EIB's Venture Debt Instrument to support RDI activities of an innovative Danish biotech company. By creating knowledge externalities, the project is expected to provide significant socio-economic benefits, strengthen Denmark and Europe's position in the field of CRISPR/Cas technology for selective bacterial killing and microbial gene therapy, and help create and retain highly skilled staff. The EIB loan mirrors the economic characteristics of a convertible bond, aligning with the company's financing requirement and time synchronising the Bank's interest with equity investors.

Thanks to the support of InvestEU, the EIB can provide long-term financing to a highly innovative company with no access to commercial debt. By contributing to extending the company's cash runway and de-risking its R&D plans, the EIB financing is expected to attract third-party investors and accelerate the company's development and growth. The project would not have been carried out to the same extent by the EIB without the support of InvestEU.