Strengthening Europe's security and defence industry

The European space industry drives innovation and competitiveness. The EIB Group is a major financial institution funding the space eco-system. We support both established operators launching new initiatives, and enable smaller New Space companies to access risk financing and scaling-up for technological transition and commercialisation. By financing Europe's space programmes, we catalyse cutting-edge research and development, fuel new business growth, and generate high-skilled jobs.

This includes, among others, projects within:

Satellites

Launch infrastructure

Research, development and innovation for space services and software

Space clean up solutions

To reinforce these efforts, the EIB Group has launched Space TechEU, a new dedicated financing programme for the European space sector. It is expected to include €500 million in EIB financing to strengthen Europe’s space sector. In partnership with the European Space Agency, the initiative aims to improve access to finance for small businesses and mid-caps in space and related industries. It will offer technical expertise, build market knowledge, and promote commercial financing among companies.