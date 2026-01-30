Strengthening Europe's security and defence industry

Safeguarding Europe’s future
Watch how the EIB Group is strengthening Europe’s security and defence in a challenging geopolitical environment.
Since the start of the war in Ukraine, we have scaled up financing to boost defence capabilities and support small and medium-sized companies across Europe’s security and defence supply chains.
Are you an SME or mid-cap seeking support?
Types of support
We provide a comprehensive range of financial support and solutions designed to meet the demands of companies and public sector entities in the security and defence sector, regardless of their size. Our services include loans, guarantees, equity investments and advisory services to support research and development, infrastructure, and other critical areas.
We offer tailored debt financing for companies and public sector entities with projects in the security and defence industry. Our financing covers both investment loans and project finance.
We provide a long-term venture debt product tailored for rapidly growing innovative companies, featuring bullet repayment and equity risk-linked remuneration, complementing existing venture capital financing.
The Defence Equity Facility provides equity investments to venture capital and private equity funds investing in small and medium companies, and startups in the sector. The facility, implemented under InvestEU, is funded by the European Investment Fund and the European Defence Fund.
We make loans to financial institutions which subsequently "on-lend" to final beneficiaries. Our support improves access to finance and financing conditions for small and medium companies.
We offer a large and comprehensive range of advisory services that support and enhance all stages of the project cycle and beyond, to make your security and defence projects happen.
Get support for your project
If you are a European firm or innovator in the security and defence industry looking for financing, or want to learn how we can support your project, contact our Security and Defence Office.
What is eligible
We invest in a safe and secure Europe by supporting products, services, and technologies that bolster Europe’s defence capacities, research and development, and innovation, with the exception of weapons and ammunition.
We finance research, development, and innovation activities with applications in security and/or defence.
This includes, among others, projects within:
- Artificial intelligence
- Quantum technologies
- Biotechnologies
- Advanced sensors
- Advanced propulsion
- Advanced optics
- Unmanned aerial vehicles
- Radar systems
- Avionics systems
- Transportation systems
- Communication and information systems
- Special materials
- Simulation and training
The cybersecurity sector is vital for protecting businesses and governments from advanced digital attacks. We support European cybersecurity companies and help them to overcome challenges in growing and scaling their businesses.
This includes, among others, projects within:
- Encryption technologies
- Threat intelligence
- Network protection
- Intrusion detection systems
We invest in security infrastructure and support projects that protect critical infrastructure, enhance emergency responses, and minimize disruptions to our societies.
This includes, among others, projects within:
- Military bases and barracks
- Border control
- Protection of critical infrastructure against physical and cyber threats
- Resilience of communication networks
- Military hospitals
- Military training centres and academies
- Military warehousing/storage
We provide finance for transport infrastructure throughout the European Union. We support military mobility projects critical for a rapid response in crisis situations. These projects enhance Europe's ability to deter threats, defend its interests and promote global security.
This includes, among others, projects within:
- Strategic lift capabilities
- Logistical and supply chain management systems
- Reinforcement of bridges
- Upgrade of rail infrastructure
- Advanced propulsion
Military operations have traditionally relied heavily on fossil fuels. As the EU's climate bank, we can finance renewable energy and energy efficiency projects implemented by defence bodies. While enhancing security, these clean energy projects also support the transition to renewable energy sources and the net-zero targets.
This includes, among others, projects within:
- Renewable energy technologies
- Sustainable military facilities
The European space industry drives innovation and competitiveness. The EIB Group is a major financial institution funding the space eco-system. We support both established operators launching new initiatives, and enable smaller New Space companies to access risk financing and scaling-up for technological transition and commercialisation. By financing Europe's space programmes, we catalyse cutting-edge research and development, fuel new business growth, and generate high-skilled jobs.
This includes, among others, projects within:
- Satellites
- Launch infrastructure
- Research, development and innovation for space services and software
- Space clean up solutions
To reinforce these efforts, the EIB Group has launched Space TechEU, a new dedicated financing programme for the European space sector. It is expected to include €500 million in EIB financing to strengthen Europe’s space sector. In partnership with the European Space Agency, the initiative aims to improve access to finance for small businesses and mid-caps in space and related industries. It will offer technical expertise, build market knowledge, and promote commercial financing among companies.
Featured projects
France
Cailabs: Accelerating industrial expansion and global growth
Deep tech
€57 million
Spain
Skydweller: First solar-powered, fully electric, unmanned drone
Autonomous aircraft
€30 million
Italy
Leonardo: Breakthrough tech tackles today’s most pressing challenges
Dual-use research, development and innovation
€260 million
Germany
Quantum-Systems: Long-range drones with extended travel times
Research, development and innovation
€10 million
France
Gatewatcher: Accelerating growth and reinforcing European cyber resilience
Cybersecurity
€25 million
Ireland
Siren: Developing intelligence capabilities for cybersecurity
Cybersecurity
€12 million
France
Cegelog: Access to energy-efficient housing for military personnel
Green security
€484 million
Luxembourg
SES: Better satellite connectivity in Europe, Africa, Middle East
Space industry
€300 million
Belgium
Aerospacelab: Reinforcing Europe’s strategic autonomy in space technologies
Space industry
€37.5 million
Spain
Sateliot: Satellite network to provide IoT connectivity in low coverage areas
Space industry
€30 million
Italy
Purchase of helicopters for the Italian army
Public administration and defence
€107.5 million
Lithuania
New military base in Lithuania to strengthen NATO defence capabilities
Critical and military infrastructure
€540 million
Greece
COVID-19: Transformation of civil protection and pandemic preparedness
Critical and civilian security infrastructure
€595 million
Denmark
Esbjerg port: Expansion of Europe’s largest port for shipping offshore wind turbines
Critical and civilian security infrastructure
€115 million
France
BPCE: Financing for SMEs in cybersecurity, surveillance, resilience, and defence technologies
Credit lines
€300 million
Germany
Deutsche Bank: New financing for SMEs in the EU's security and defence supply chain
Credit lines
€500 million
Contact us
Get support
If you're a European firm or innovator in the security and defence industry looking for financing or want to learn how we can support your ambitions, contact our Security and Defence Office.
Media
For media enquiries about security and defence, please contact:
- n.chrysoloras@eib.org
- +352 4379-83078
General enquiries
Contact our Information Desk for enquiries regarding the financing facilities, activity, organisation and objectives of the EIB
Contact the Information Desk
Tel. +352 4379-22000
Frequently asked questions
- Eligibility
The EIB expanded its operational scope to directly address EU defence investment needs, investing in dedicated military infrastructure and equipment in the EU. This adjustment of the Group’s eligibility criteria ensures that excluded activities are more precisely defined and as limited as possible in scope aligning with the policy priorities of the EU. Leveraging on its whole spectrum of financial products, the EIB Group is focusing on the following key areas:
1. Bolstering support for infrastructure critical to ensure readiness against various threats, such as military bases, and related logistics, military mobility, border protection, cybersecurity, seabed infrastructure protection.
2. Investing in key advanced technologies, such as artificial intelligence, drones and other autonomous systems and space technologies to enhance Europe defence capabilities and maintain a strategic edge.
3. Addressing access to finance needs of SMEs within the security and defence supply chain, by delivering on a specialized financing facility in collaboration with commercial banks.
- Dedicated team
The EIB Group has a dedicated Security and Defence Office acting as a single point of entry within the Group, to accelerate investment deployment.
- Partnerships
The EIB Group is strengthening partnerships and collaboration with key stakeholders, including the EU Ministries of Defence, DG DEFIS, the EU External Action Service, the European Defence Agency, the European Space Agency, National Promotional Banks and the NATO Innovation Fund. The aim is to increase impact, synergies, and complementarity.
Yes, equipment or infrastructure dedicated to military and police use are eligible for EIB Group’s financing, insofar as it is not classified as weapons or ammunition.
Reinforcing our position as the Climate Bank remains our top priority. Furthermore, the EIB Group remains committed to safeguard its highest Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) standards.
Also, the EIB Group continues to exclude investments in weapons and ammunition under the plan.
EIB Group financing for the security and defence industry is only available for companies domiciled and projects implemented inside the EU.
