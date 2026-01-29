Search EN menu en EIB GROUP CLIENT PORTAL
Sustainable cities and regions

The EIB supports projects that make life in urban areas more sustainable.

The Bank has also announced a new programme for 2022 and 2023, to help cities and regions in EU Member States address urgent investment needs and meet the challenges of welcoming and integrating war refugees from Ukraine.

Transport is essential in our everyday lives. Good transport brings people closer together and plays an important role in society. The EIB has been financing mobility since 1958. Today, we are doing all we can to make urban transport safe, affordable, green and efficient.

EU governments and businesses are working hard to find and deliver innovative solutions to make mobility more sustainable and greener.

Our impact in 2025

In 2025, the EIB provided €20.6 billion in support of sustainable cities and regions.

297.4 million additional annual trips

made on EIB-financed transport

6.4 million people

benefiting from improved urban infrastructure

Lansimetro

The EIB is engaged in sustainable transport solutions by accelerating business investment across Europe and around the world, while simultaneously ensuring a balanced regional development. In addition to our financing, we provide technical assistance and advisory support.

Our Transport Lending Policy applies to all EIB financing in the transport sector, and it is designed to ensure that the Bank’s activities in the transport sector are consistent with and support EU policies.

Transport  

The future of our planet depends on how we manage urban development. The EIB offers a range of financial instruments to promote sustainable development in European cities.

Over the past 20 years, the EIB has had an important role in urban investment. As the EU climate bank, we welcome the European Green Deal’s goal of carbon neutrality by 2050 and will contribute significantly to its implementation.

Urban development  

The Bank offers a wide range of financial tools to bolster urban mobility. The Bank supports sound investments from public sector promoters and private operators through direct lending, such as framework loans, and intermediated lending.

The Bank also provides funding for higher risk projects through risk-sharing and blending instruments such as InvestEU and the Future Mobility Initiative, launched in 2019 by the EIB and the European Commission as part of the Connecting Europe Facility Debt Instrument (CEF-DI).

The EIB provides advisory support through JASPERS, ELENA and the Advisory EIB, which help tackle investment barriers.

Sustainable urban mobility  

Affordable and sustainable housing  

In the spotlight

  • 29 January 2026

    Investment that keeps Ukraine moving

    EU investments in trains, winter heating, schools and hospitals help keep Ukraine moving, despite the Russian invasion - and give hope to Ukrainians

  • 26 January 2026

    Our stories, our future: Francesco Giuliano, teacher in Bologna

    Francesco Giuliano is a dedicated teacher at the Avogli Carracci primary school in Bologna. Discover his story and his vision for the future.

  • 13 January 2026

    Affordable homes bring key workers closer to Prague

    New affordable housing in Prague offers key workers stable rents, shorter commutes and a chance to live closer to the city they serve.

  • 18 December 2025

    Ilunion boosts environmental performance with EIB Advisory support

    Spanish company saves on energy and water with EU advice, increasing its profits and the social impact of employing disabled people

  • 11 December 2025

    Bond to back women pharmacists in Spain

    First intermediated financing in the EU dedicated to women entrepreneurs benefits women pharmacists or pharmacies employing mostly women across Spain

  • 20 November 2025

    Bucharest Metro upgrades again

    Romania's congested capital is modernising its metro, improving safety, connectivity, and sustainability for millions of daily passengers with help from EIB Advisory.

  • 18 November 2025

    Building bridges in a divided world

    The European Investment Bank is strengthening the EU-Latin America partnership with climate action, infrastructure and support for sustainable development.

  • 6 November 2025

    Swedish and Spanish companies drive plant-based food innovation

    The first pea protein plant in Sweden and a Spanish company’s quest to make more creative plant-based food

  • 30 October 2025

    The new housing action plan: A game changer

    The European housing sector faces unprecedented challenges affecting millions of citizens - from rising costs and declining affordability to aging infrastructure and lower energy efficiency.

  • 18 September 2025

    EU support revamps Albanian railways

    The Durrës-Rrogozhinë rail link in Albania is part of a 1 500-kilometre rail transport network connecting the Adriatic and Black seas.

