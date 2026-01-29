Sustainable cities and regions

The EIB supports projects that make life in urban areas more sustainable.

The Bank has also announced a new programme for 2022 and 2023, to help cities and regions in EU Member States address urgent investment needs and meet the challenges of welcoming and integrating war refugees from Ukraine.

Transport is essential in our everyday lives. Good transport brings people closer together and plays an important role in society. The EIB has been financing mobility since 1958. Today, we are doing all we can to make urban transport safe, affordable, green and efficient.

EU governments and businesses are working hard to find and deliver innovative solutions to make mobility more sustainable and greener.