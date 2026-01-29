The EIB supports projects that make life in urban areas more sustainable.
The Bank has also announced a new programme for 2022 and 2023, to help cities and regions in EU Member States address urgent investment needs and meet the challenges of welcoming and integrating war refugees from Ukraine.
Transport is essential in our everyday lives. Good transport brings people closer together and plays an important role in society. The EIB has been financing mobility since 1958. Today, we are doing all we can to make urban transport safe, affordable, green and efficient.
EU governments and businesses are working hard to find and deliver innovative solutions to make mobility more sustainable and greener.
Our impact in 2025
In 2025, the EIB provided €20.6 billion in support of sustainable cities and regions.
made on EIB-financed transport
benefiting from improved urban infrastructure
The EIB is engaged in sustainable transport solutions by accelerating business investment across Europe and around the world, while simultaneously ensuring a balanced regional development. In addition to our financing, we provide technical assistance and advisory support.
Our Transport Lending Policy applies to all EIB financing in the transport sector, and it is designed to ensure that the Bank’s activities in the transport sector are consistent with and support EU policies.
The future of our planet depends on how we manage urban development. The EIB offers a range of financial instruments to promote sustainable development in European cities.
Over the past 20 years, the EIB has had an important role in urban investment. As the EU climate bank, we welcome the European Green Deal’s goal of carbon neutrality by 2050 and will contribute significantly to its implementation.
The Bank offers a wide range of financial tools to bolster urban mobility. The Bank supports sound investments from public sector promoters and private operators through direct lending, such as framework loans, and intermediated lending.
The Bank also provides funding for higher risk projects through risk-sharing and blending instruments such as InvestEU and the Future Mobility Initiative, launched in 2019 by the EIB and the European Commission as part of the Connecting Europe Facility Debt Instrument (CEF-DI).
The EIB provides advisory support through JASPERS, ELENA and the Advisory EIB, which help tackle investment barriers.
In the spotlight
-
Investment that keeps Ukraine moving
EU investments in trains, winter heating, schools and hospitals help keep Ukraine moving, despite the Russian invasion - and give hope to Ukrainians
-
Our stories, our future: Francesco Giuliano, teacher in Bologna
Francesco Giuliano is a dedicated teacher at the Avogli Carracci primary school in Bologna. Discover his story and his vision for the future.
-
Affordable homes bring key workers closer to Prague
New affordable housing in Prague offers key workers stable rents, shorter commutes and a chance to live closer to the city they serve.
-
Ilunion boosts environmental performance with EIB Advisory support
Spanish company saves on energy and water with EU advice, increasing its profits and the social impact of employing disabled people
-
Bond to back women pharmacists in Spain
First intermediated financing in the EU dedicated to women entrepreneurs benefits women pharmacists or pharmacies employing mostly women across Spain
-
Bucharest Metro upgrades again
Romania's congested capital is modernising its metro, improving safety, connectivity, and sustainability for millions of daily passengers with help from EIB Advisory.
-
Building bridges in a divided world
The European Investment Bank is strengthening the EU-Latin America partnership with climate action, infrastructure and support for sustainable development.
-
Swedish and Spanish companies drive plant-based food innovation
The first pea protein plant in Sweden and a Spanish company’s quest to make more creative plant-based food
-
The new housing action plan: A game changer
The European housing sector faces unprecedented challenges affecting millions of citizens - from rising costs and declining affordability to aging infrastructure and lower energy efficiency.
-
EU support revamps Albanian railways
The Durrës-Rrogozhinë rail link in Albania is part of a 1 500-kilometre rail transport network connecting the Adriatic and Black seas.
Affordable and sustainable housing