I didn’t know at the time that the Bank would soon sign a €230 million loan to help fund the hospital’s Health Sciences Campus 2.0 Masterplan. This gave me the chance to write about the plan and have many of my own questions answered about the whole hospital.

Some months later in 2024, when my daughter was recovering from her successful operation in the new paediatric wing, I remember looking around at the great facilities, which included a rooftop playground, and a well-appointed playroom with events for patients led by staff, and thinking, “I wonder if this place has had EIB funding? It looks like the sort of thing we’d do…”

With roots that trace back to 1160, UZ Leuven is one of the largest and oldest teaching hospitals in Europe. KU Leuven, the 600-year-old university to which it is attached, is the oldest in the low countries and considered the most prestigious in Belgium. Turning off the motorway and seeing the massive campus for the first time, I thought we’d arrived at a town rather than a hospital. Impressed by the doctor and the facilities, and relieved that the staff were happy to communicate in English and French, we chose to go ahead with the procedure.

But after the pandemic disrupted travel to London for her regular brace adjustments, the scoliosis got worse and even the classic hard brace that went down to her hips did nothing. When it became clear that surgery was the only option to stop the S-shaped curve of her spine getting worse and compressing her organs, we set out to find the best orthopaedic surgeon. We met several excellent surgeons in Brussels before trying UZ Leuven, a university hospital about 30 kilometres east of Brussels in Flanders.

From as early as 4 years old we knew that our daughter, Josephine, would most likely need an operation to correct her scoliosis. The thought of the procedure, which involves screwing metal rods into the vertebrae down most of the spine to straighten it out, filled us with terror. We did everything to avoid it — physical therapy twice a week, horse-riding, swimming, and even an innovative dynamic spine brace that was much more comfortable than the traditional hard braces.

Yes, the building that my daughter spent five days in had received EIB funding. The paediatric wing was financed in part with a €325 million loan from the Bank in 2008 under the first phase of the university hospital’s redevelopment. The new loan signed in 2025 is for the second phase of that vision.

In his office. Dr Wim Tambeur, operations director at UZ Leuven, explained the hospital’s Health Sciences Master Plan. “About 20 years ago, we started to think about and redefine our vision of what a university hospital should be and how we envisioned our role,” he says.

“We clearly said that a university hospital is quite unique in its setting because it creates innovation by R&D. We should invent better healthcare and better healthcare models, implement them in daily care, and teach the innovation to our students.”

UZ Leuven is not just a hospital campus but a “city of innovation” integrating clinical care, research, and teaching, he said.

This approach is reflected in many ways that we noticed during our stay. Our daughter’s doctor, for example, was also a professor at KU Leuven. “A lot of our medical staff are also appointed as professors at the university, so that already creates close interaction,” explained Dr Tambeur. “The real innovation is that our research is really focused on how we can improve clinical practice.”

As a practical example, Dr Tambeur pointed to the nuclear medicine building on the campus, which will be expanded with funding from the new loan as one part of the plan. The centre develops specialised radioactive molecules for scans that help doctors in the hospital and scientists from the pharmaceutical industry with which they work to get a precise view of the targets where drugs are working in the body. Such molecules have very short lifespans so need to be produced on site to reduce transport times.

Back at the paediatric wing where my daughter stayed was another great example of how the university hospital combines clinical research with innovation in patient care. The hospital’s neonatal intensive care unit has a unique design in which each baby gets its own quiet little room where parents and family can visit.

Typically, neonatal units, such as the one where my daughter spent five weeks after being born in Brussels, are like busy intensive care wards for adults with bright lights and machines constantly beeping. Access even for families is tightly controlled to limit crowding.

“Neonatal care has improved dramatically in recent decades but has become a lot more intensive,” says Dr Tambeur. “The babies are so surrounded by technical equipment you can barely see them and all the noise and activity is very disturbing for them.”

Dr Tambeur’s ward is designed in concentric circles, with a bay of individual rooms around a central staffing zone and an outer ring of rooms where brothers, sisters, grandparents and so can visit. “It allows for a lot of family involvement without disturbing the care processes,” he says. “And the monitors beep at the nurse’s station rather than the baby’s bed.”

Health outcomes for the newborns seem to have improved and the neonatal care department is studying the long term effects of the new care process design, says Dr Tambeur.

About one year on from the operation, Josephine, who is 15, is rid of her brace, her back is straight, her scar is discreet, and she’s four centimetres taller. We’ve been back to UZ Leuven several times and each time I feel proud to know that the European Investment Bank supports this kind of project.