Who we are

The European Investment Bank is the lending arm of the European Union. We are one of the biggest multilateral financial institutions in the world and one of the largest providers of climate finance.
EIB Group at a glance
Discover the role of the EIB Group, its priorities and key dates and figures
Governance & structure
Find out more about our decision-making structure, processes, and associated controls
Corporate responsibility
Read about our commitment to sustainable development, the foundation of our business model
Transparency & access to information
Find out how we listen to citizens when they need information or have concerns about EIB projects, policy or activities