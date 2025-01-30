The EIB in Latin America and the Caribbean

Our activity in 2024
In 2024, the EIB provided €1.2 billion of financing for projects in Latin America and the Caribbean, with 68% of funds directly dedicated to Climate Action. These funds contribute to a sustainable and inclusive development in the region, in line with the Global Gateway objectives.
Our stories in the region
The sunny side of green energy
Sunshine and wind, combined with vast reserves of critical minerals and an ambitious strategy, make Chile a potential renewable energy powerhouse.
Small-island solidarity and climate common sense
The EU’s Global Gateway shows what meaningful support to small island states looks like, write EIB President Nadia Calviño and EU Commissioner Jutta Urpilainen.
EIB Global Donor Partnerships
Launch the video and embark on a journey to our projects around the world, guided by our Donor-funded trust funds. By joining forces, we achieve impact. EIB Global cares for people and the planet thanks to its Donor partnerships.
Stories of inspirational women
Women’s Solutions Reporting Award showcases journalists, documentarists who report on inspirational stories of women who make a difference in the global south
Dominican Entrepreneurs: Julie’s story
Discover how Julie Belliard empowers local artisans through her digital marketplace, Yo Soy Local.
Dominican entrepreneurs: Héctor's Story
Discover how a solar-powered water pump transformed a farmer's life and increased agricultural yields.
On the Ground | Clean energy and drinking water in Bolivia’s remote villages
Josefina and Desiderio tell us how their lives transformed in the Bolivian Andes.
On the Ground | Providing clean water in rural Ecuador
Discover how a water sanitation project in Ecuador's Manabi Province is transforming local lives.
Fairness in the favelas
Brazilian power company promotes social and gender inclusion by providing free electricity to the favelas in São Paulo
Potosí Villagers : Felicia and Pedro's story
Felicia and Pedro run their smallholding 2 hours walk from the nearest town in the remote Andes in Bolivia. It was hard work for Felicia finding and fetching water every day, until 2018, when rainwater-harvesting tanks were installed at their home. In 2022, they also had a solar panel installed, giving them a reliable source of clean energy inside their home and no longer burning fuel for light. Thanks to the Bolivian government's Harvesting Water, Sowing Light project backed by FONPLATA Development Bank and the European Investment Bank, with funding from the European Union's Latin America Investment Facility (LAIF), over 1,500 households, schools and health posts now have both clean energy and drinking water in the region.
Watch more inspiring stories on how we take climate action to the Río de la Plata Basin.
What we offer
We offer a broad range of financial products and advisory services for public and private project to enhance growth and development in the region.
We work on several investment initiatives to maximise our local impact:
The Latin America and Caribbean Investment Facility (LACIF)
LACIF is an EU regional blending facility that promotes long-term sustainable, socially inclusive economic growth and green transition by supporting key infrastructure projects in the region.
DEmand Side Management, Social Infrastructures and Renewable Energy Expansion (DESIREE)
*DESIREE fosters sustainable and inclusive growth while developing business models to provide climate-friendly and energy efficient solutions.
We work with donors to create trust funds and thus provide more in-depth support for local projects through technical assistance, grants and loan guarantees.
City Climate Finance Gap Fund
The fund offers technical and advisory services for climate action projects and supports cities in developing and emerging economies.
Water Sector Fund
This fund aims to support the development of water projects in low- and lower-middle income countries.
Financial Inclusion Fund
The Financial Inclusion Fund aims to improve access to finance for small businesses and entrepreneurs in developing countries worldwide.
Green Hydrogen Fund
This trust fund provides strategic advice and capacity building to developing countries to help them prepare for decarbonising the industry sector through green hydrogen.
International Climate Initiative Fund
This fund aims to catalyse investment for ambitious climate change mitigation and adaptation projects in developing and emerging countries.
Luxembourg-EIB Climate Finance Platform
This is a joint initiative between Luxembourg and the EIB to mobilise and support investment in international climate finance, focusing on climate change mitigation and adaptation.
Equity funds in Latin America
We work with investment funds focused on promoting infrastructure, climate action and environmental sustainability in Latin America.
Equity funds in the Caribbean
We work with investment funds focused on promoting infrastructure, climate action and environmental.
Our partnerships
We are the European Union’s international development bank. We promote the EU's principles, values and objectives and contribute to stable growth in countries beyond Europe’s borders.
Global Gateway
As part of Team Europe we are supporting Global Gateway, a new European strategy to invest in sustainable, high-quality projects around the world that are good for people and the planet.
Under Global Gateway, EIB Global is tackling some of today’s most pressing challenges, from fighting climate change to accelerating the digital transition. EIB Global is well on track to facilitate at least a third of the €300 billion of investment that Global Gateway aims to mobilise by 2027.
This will help support projects that are focused on digitalisation, tackling climate change, clean energy, healthcare, education, as well as transport.
Team Europe
As part of Team Europe, the EIB has increased its development finance, especially in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Team Europe is a global recovery package that combines resources from the European Union, Member States, and the EIB, and supports the most vulnerable countries and people most at risk around the world.
In line with Team Europe initiatives, our projects in the region are aimed at achieving the UN Sustainable Development Goals.
To tackle challenges in the region, we work with various United Nations agencies and international financial institutions, such as the Caribbean Development Bank (CDB), the Central American Bank for Economic Integration (CABEI), the Development Bank of Latin America, the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB) and the World Bank.
Under the Clean Oceans Initiative, we also cooperate with the French Agency for Development (AFD), the German Development Bank (KfW), the Italian Cassa Depositi e Prestiti (CDP) and the Spanish promotional bank (ICO).
Our initiatives with KFW and AFD include, among others, the Mutual Reliance Initiative (MRI).
Our projects
