The EIB in Latin America and the Caribbean

Felicia and Pedro run their smallholding 2 hours walk from the nearest town in the remote Andes in Bolivia. It was hard work for Felicia finding and fetching water every day, until 2018, when rainwater-harvesting tanks were installed at their home. In 2022, they also had a solar panel installed, giving them a reliable source of clean energy inside their home and no longer burning fuel for light. Thanks to the Bolivian government's Harvesting Water, Sowing Light project backed by FONPLATA Development Bank and the European Investment Bank, with funding from the European Union's Latin America Investment Facility (LAIF), over 1,500 households, schools and health posts now have both clean energy and drinking water in the region.

