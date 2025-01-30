Search EN menu en EIB GROUP CLIENT PORTAL
The EIB in Latin America and the Caribbean

Overview

We have been active in Latin America since 1993 and in the Caribbean since 1978.

Our role in these countries is to support:

We support a sustainable post-pandemic recovery that aims at protecting the most vulnerable people, building economic resilience and providing sustainable investments to target the climate and environmental emergency.

Find out about EIB Climate Survey for Latin America and Caribbean  

Our activity in 2024

In 2024, the EIB provided €1.2 billion of financing for projects in Latin America and the Caribbean, with 68% of funds directly dedicated to Climate Action. These funds contribute to a sustainable and inclusive development in the region, in line with the Global Gateway objectives.

Country overview

Find an overview of our impact by country. Additional country pages will follow.

Our stories in the region

We support projects that improve lives all over the world. Watch our videos and read our stories on how our work improves the quality of life in the region.
  • 16 April 2025

    The sunny side of green energy

    Sunshine and wind, combined with vast reserves of critical minerals and an ambitious strategy, make Chile a potential renewable energy powerhouse.

    SMEs Wind energy Climate Decarbonisation Renewable energy Solar power Energy efficiency Energy transformation Chile Latin America and the Caribbean Global development Climate and environment Energy
  • 5 September 2024

    Small-island solidarity and climate common sense

    The EU’s Global Gateway shows what meaningful support to small island states looks like, write EIB President Nadia Calviño and EU Commissioner Jutta Urpilainen.

    Oceans Interviews Environment Management committee Nadia Calviño Cape Verde Barbados Kiribati Asia and the Pacific Latin America and the Caribbean Sub-Saharan Africa Global development Climate and environment
  • 14 May 2024

    EIB Global Donor Partnerships

    Launch the video and embark on a journey to our projects around the world, guided by our Donor-funded trust funds. By joining forces, we achieve impact. EIB Global cares for people and the planet thanks to its Donor partnerships.

    EU-Africa Infrastructure Trust Fund Urban development Institutional European Commission SMEs Solidarity with Ukraine Transport EU for Ukraine Health and life sciences Partnerships Partners Water, wastewater management Diversity and gender Migration Eastern Partnership Technical Assistance Trust Fund (EPTATF) Mandates and partnerships Ecuador Ukraine Senegal Mozambique Armenia Serbia Moldova Eastern Neighbourhood Latin America and the Caribbean Sub-Saharan Africa EU enlargement countries Western Balkans Digitalisation and technological innovation Global development Climate and environment Social infrastructure Energy
  • 30 October 2023

    Stories of inspirational women

    Women’s Solutions Reporting Award showcases journalists, documentarists who report on inspirational stories of women who make a difference in the global south

    Diversity and gender Argentina India Uganda Asia and the Pacific Latin America and the Caribbean Sub-Saharan Africa Global development
  • 28 September 2023

    Dominican Entrepreneurs: Julie’s story

    Discover how Julie Belliard empowers local artisans through her digital marketplace, Yo Soy Local.

    Microfinance Diversity and gender Dominican Republic Latin America and the Caribbean Global development
  • 20 September 2023

    Dominican entrepreneurs: Héctor's Story

    Discover how a solar-powered water pump transformed a farmer's life and increased agricultural yields.

    Microfinance Dominican Republic Latin America and the Caribbean Global development Climate and environment Energy
  • 14 July 2023

    On the Ground | Clean energy and drinking water in Bolivia’s remote villages

    Josefina and Desiderio tell us how their lives transformed in the Bolivian Andes.

    Water, wastewater management Bolivia Latin America and the Caribbean Global development Climate and environment Energy
  • 26 May 2023

    On the Ground | Providing clean water in rural Ecuador

    Discover how a water sanitation project in Ecuador's Manabi Province is transforming local lives.

    Water, wastewater management Ecuador Latin America and the Caribbean Global development Climate and environment
  • 30 March 2023

    Fairness in the favelas

    Brazilian power company promotes social and gender inclusion by providing free electricity to the favelas in São Paulo

    Infrastructure Climate Climate action Diversity and gender Brazil Latin America and the Caribbean Climate and environment Energy
  • 30 November 2022

    Potosí Villagers : Felicia and Pedro's story

    Felicia and Pedro run their smallholding 2 hours walk from the nearest town in the remote Andes in Bolivia. It was hard work for Felicia finding and fetching water every day, until 2018, when rainwater-harvesting tanks were installed at their home. In 2022, they also had a solar panel installed, giving them a reliable source of clean energy inside their home and no longer burning fuel for light. Thanks to the Bolivian government's Harvesting Water, Sowing Light project backed by FONPLATA Development Bank and the European Investment Bank, with funding from the European Union's Latin America Investment Facility (LAIF), over 1,500 households, schools and health posts now have both clean energy and drinking water in the region.

      Watch more inspiring stories on how we take climate action to the Río de la Plata Basin.

    Water Social sustainability Fragility and conflict Climate Water, wastewater management Diversity and gender Migration Bolivia Latin America and the Caribbean Global development Climate and environment Energy

What we offer

We offer a broad range of financial products and advisory services for public and private project to enhance growth and development in the region.

Initiatives Trust funds Equity funds Advisory services

We work on several investment initiatives to maximise our local impact:

The Latin America and Caribbean Investment Facility (LACIF)

LACIF is an EU regional blending facility that promotes long-term sustainable, socially inclusive economic growth and green transition by supporting key infrastructure projects in the region. 

Find out more  

DEmand Side Management, Social Infrastructures and Renewable Energy Expansion (DESIREE)

*DESIREE fosters sustainable and inclusive growth while developing business models to provide climate-friendly and energy efficient solutions.

Find out more  

We work with donors to create trust funds and thus provide more in-depth support for local projects through technical assistance, grants and loan guarantees.

City Climate Finance Gap Fund

The fund offers technical and advisory services for climate action projects and supports cities in developing and emerging economies.

Find out more  

Water Sector Fund

This fund aims to support the development of water projects in low- and lower-middle income countries.

Find out more  

Financial Inclusion Fund

The Financial Inclusion Fund aims to improve access to finance for small businesses and entrepreneurs in developing countries worldwide.

Find out more  

Green Hydrogen Fund

This trust fund provides strategic advice and capacity building to developing countries to help them prepare for decarbonising the industry sector through green hydrogen.

Find out more  

International Climate Initiative Fund

This fund aims to catalyse investment for ambitious climate change mitigation and adaptation projects in developing and emerging countries.

Find out more  

Luxembourg-EIB Climate Finance Platform

This is a joint initiative between Luxembourg and the EIB to mobilise and support investment in international climate finance, focusing on climate change mitigation and adaptation.

Find out more  

We provide equity financing, primarily investing or co-investing along with funds focused on infrastructure, the environment, small and medium-sized enterprises and mid-size corporations.

Find out more about the investment funds we work with  

Equity funds in Latin America

We work with investment funds focused on promoting infrastructure, climate action and environmental sustainability in Latin America.

Find out more  

Equity funds in the Caribbean

We work with investment funds focused on promoting infrastructure, climate action and environmental.

Find out more  

Our experts provide advisory services and technical assistance to improve access to finance and facilitate investment for:

  • public authorities
  • financial intermediaries
  • microfinance institutions
  • final beneficiaries

We also offer expertise and technical assistance to support the design and structuring of low-carbon infrastructure projects in cities

Find out more about our advisory services  

Our partnerships

We work closely with the European Union and development partners to mobilise more development and climate finance, and to enhance our impact.
Working with the EU Working with development partners

We are the European Union’s international development bank. We promote the EU's principles, values and objectives and contribute to stable growth in countries beyond Europe’s borders.

European Commission

Global Gateway

As part of Team Europe we are supporting Global Gateway, a new European strategy to invest in sustainable, high-quality projects around the world that are good for people and the planet.

Under Global Gateway, EIB Global is tackling some of today’s most pressing challenges, from fighting climate change to accelerating the digital transition. EIB Global is well on track to facilitate at least a third of the €300 billion of investment that Global Gateway aims to mobilise by 2027.

This will help support projects that are focused on digitalisation, tackling climate change, clean energy, healthcare, education, as well as transport.

Team Europe

As part of Team Europe, the EIB has increased its development finance, especially in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Team Europe is a global recovery package that combines resources from the European Union, Member States, and the EIB, and supports the most vulnerable countries and people most at risk around the world.

In line with Team Europe initiatives, our projects in the region are aimed at achieving the UN Sustainable Development Goals.

To tackle challenges in the region, we work with various United Nations agencies and international financial institutions, such as the Caribbean Development Bank (CDB), the Central American Bank for Economic Integration (CABEI), the Development Bank of Latin America,  the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB) and the World Bank.

Under the Clean Oceans Initiative, we also cooperate with the French Agency for Development (AFD), the German Development Bank (KfW), the Italian Cassa Depositi e Prestiti (CDP) and the Spanish promotional bank (ICO).

Our initiatives with KFW and AFD include, among others, the Mutual Reliance Initiative (MRI).

Our projects

We work closely with the European Union and development partners to mobilise more development and climate finance, and to enhance our impact.
Latin America Caribbean

Projects to be financed

Find out more  

Financed projects

Find out more  

Projects to be financed

Find out more  

Financed projects

Find out more  

Contact us

Local authority or large corporate

Contact us at our local offices:

Small businesses

For small projects (generally less than € 25m)

Contact our local partners

Media

Contact our press officers:

press@eib.org
www.eib.org/press

General enquiries

Contact the Information Desk for enquiries regarding the financing facilities, activity, organisation and objectives of the EIB.

Contact us
Tel.  +352 4379-22000
Frequently asked questions

Stay up to date

