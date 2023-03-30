Search EN menu en EIB GROUP CLIENT PORTAL
Close EIB GROUP CLIENT PORTAL
Search
Search
Results
Top 5 search results See all results Advanced search
Top searches
Most visited pages

Brazil and the EIB

Since 1997, we have been supporting Brazil’s green goals by investing in renewable energy, sustainable urban development and micro-enterprises.

Brazil is the largest recipient of EIB finance in Latin America. Our financing supports Brazil’s efforts towards achieving the Sustainable Development Goals and climate neutrality, with an emphasis on climate change mitigation, social and economic infrastructure, such as water and sanitation and local private sector development.

In Brazil, we have focused on:

Climate action and energy

We have supported multiple wide-ranging climate action projects in Brazil including:

  • Building of wind parks, solar facilities and onshore wind turbines in northeast Brazil.
  • Financing the installation of photovoltaic panels on homes, small and medium-sized businesses and rural properties.
  • Scaling up renewable energy infrastructure, renewable energy generation and power distribution projects.
  • Installation of solar panels, small-scale hydropower and other renewable sources.
  • Improving water supply, sanitation coverage and treatment of drinkable water and wastewater.
Urban development

To promote sustainable urban development and improve people’s daily lives, we have made significant investments towards reliable water infrastructure, new cycle lanes, well-lit public parks, street lighting and the development of green spaces in Brazil.

Private sector development

We have supported micro-enterprises, particularly the most vulnerable and very low-income borrowers, as well as female-led businesses in the country. We have also provided financial support to small and medium-sized enterprises which were impacted by COVID-19 in Brazil.

At a glance

The EIB provides finance and expertise for sound and sustainable investment projects in Brazil.

1997

START OF OPERATIONS

47

PROJECTS FINANCED LIFETIME

4.84 bn

FINANCED LIFETIME

1

LOCAL PARTNERS

EIB activity in Brazil by sector

(since start of operations)

EIB stories in Brazil

Individual stories speak far louder than figures and charts. Discover how our work improves quality of life in Brazil and beyond.
  • 30 March 2023

    Fairness in the favelas

    Brazilian power company promotes social and gender inclusion by providing free electricity to the favelas in São Paulo

    Infrastructure Climate Climate action Diversity and gender Brazil Latin America and the Caribbean Climate and environment Energy
  • 22 September 2022

    Brazil’s new top teams

    In Brazil microcredit loans for women improve financial inclusion and reduce poverty, often through lending to groups of female entrepreneurs

    SMEs Banking Microfinance Diversity and gender Brazil Latin America and the Caribbean Social and territorial cohesion
  • 13 June 2022

    Electrifying opportunities for women

    Brazilian power company promotes social inclusion by training women to become electricians

    Electricity Diversity and gender Education and training Brazil Latin America and the Caribbean Social infrastructure Energy
  • 19 May 2022

    FELICITY: accelerating investments for low-carbon cities

    FELICITY in one word - partners from our supported cities, government focal points, national development banks, GIZ projects and our joint EIB-GIZ team explain in one word what FELICITY means to them.

    Urban development Partnerships Brazil Ecuador Mexico Indonesia Asia and the Pacific Latin America and the Caribbean Global development Climate and environment Social infrastructure
  • 19 April 2022

    A drive to develop

    In developing countries transport drives economic growth and social inclusion. Here’s how transport projects help people live better lives around the world—and fight the emissions that fuel climate change

    Infrastructure Transport Uzbekistan Turkmenistan Kyrgyzstan Zambia Vietnam Solomon Islands Vanuatu Brazil Papua New Guinea Maldives South Sandwich Islands Costa Rica St. Maarten Dominican Republic Wallis and Futuna Islands Trinidad and Tobago Tonga Nigeria Paraguay Yemen Cayman Islands Madagascar Gabon Suriname Ethiopia Malawi Turks and Caicos Islands Saint Kitts and Nevis Samoa Aruba Benin Panama New Caledonia Guinea-Bissau Côte d'Ivoire Tajikistan Somalia Antigua and Barbuda Mongolia Pakistan São Tomé e Principe Bahamas Congo Palau Lao People's Democratic Rep. Peru Botswana Liberia Senegal Malaysia India Sri Lanka Cape Verde Regional - Pacific Burundi Cambodia Burkina Faso Comoros China Ghana Seychelles Eritrea Korea, Republic of Timor-Leste Macau Guatemala Niger British Indian Ocean Territory Nicaragua Mozambique Angola Chile Togo Cameroon Barbados Sudan Dominica Brunei Darussalam Uruguay Bangladesh Saint Lucia St. Helena Pitcairn Guinea El Salvador Jamaica The Gambia Virgin Islands (British) The Territorial Collectivity of Mayotte Venezuela Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba Honduras Fiji Curaçao Cook Islands Equatorial Guinea Anguilla Mauritania Saint Vincent and Grenadines Mauritius St. Pierre and Miquelon Sierra Leone Kiribati Haiti Mexico Indonesia Nepal Zimbabwe Micronesia Kazakhstan Montserrat Singapore Djibouti Bolivia Falkland Islands Chad Kenya Lesotho Grenada Tuvalu Congo (Democratic Republic) Thailand Mali Uganda Philippines Netherlands Antilles Tanzania Rwanda French Polynesia Kingdom of Eswatini Colombia Guyana Namibia Belize Asia and the Pacific Latin America and the Caribbean Overseas Countries and Territories Sub-Saharan Africa Global development Climate and environment Social infrastructure
  • 9 November 2021

    Helping São Gonçalo do Amarante in Brazil adapt to the challenges of climate change

    São Gonçalo do Amarante is becoming a green town, with new parks, cycle lanes and a reliable drinking water system. Sustainable urban development is a key part of the EU’s Green Deal. The European Investment Bank, with support from the EU’s Latin America Investment Facility, are working with Fonplata to help São Gonçalo do Amarante in Brazil adapt to the challenges of climate change.

    Brazil Latin America and the Caribbean Global development Climate and environment
  • 9 November 2021

    Supporting sustainable development in Corumbá

    What do you like most about life in Corumbá? The EU’s Latin America Investment Facility and the European Investment Bank, are partnering with Fonplata to support sustainable development in cities in Brazil, so they can adapt to the challenges brought by climate change and offer a great environment for people to live in.

    Brazil Latin America and the Caribbean Global development Climate and environment
  • 9 November 2021

    Improving life for people in Corumbá by helping the city adapt to climate change

    As a nurse working in Corumb, Suellen saw children suffering from breathing in the dust in the dry season. Now a project supported by the EU bank, the European Investment Bank, with funds from the EUs Latin America Investment Facility, in partnership with Fonplata, is improving life for people in Corumb, and helping the city adapt to climate change.

    Brazil Latin America and the Caribbean Global development Climate and environment
  • 9 November 2021

    Making Corumbá more resilient to droughts and flooding caused by climate change

    When Benedito first came to live in Corumb, flooding in the rainy season and dust in the dry season made daily life difficult. Now, with support from Fonplata, the European Investment Bank, and the EUs Latin America Investment Facility, Corumb is becoming more resilient to the droughts and flooding caused by climate change.

    Brazil Latin America and the Caribbean Global development Climate and environment
  • 9 November 2021

    Supporting communities improve their living conditions and adapt to climate change in Brazil

    Increased droughts mean less water for more people in cities, as people move in from the surrounding countryside. Sustainable urban development is a key part of the EUs Green Deal. The EU bank , with support from the EUs Latin America Investment Facility, are working with Fonplata to support sustainable water infrastructure and help So Gonalo do Amarante in Brazil adapt to the challenges of climate change.

    Brazil Latin America and the Caribbean Global development Climate and environment

Get EIB support in Brazil

We can provide you with various type of financing to implement projects that promote growth and jobs in your country. Through our operations we promote sustainable development, peace and stability around the world. Get an overview here for the EIB Group product range.

Projects

Get a loan for €100m or more to finance your project

Contact our local office  

Advisory services

Get various types of advisory and technical assistance

Contact our experts  

Contact us

Local authority or large corporate

Contact our local office

Media

Contact our press officer

Press office
Tel.  +352 43791
press@eib.org
www.eib.org/press

General enquiries

For enquiries regarding the financing facilities, activity, organisation and objectives of the EIB.
Contact the Information Desk

Tel. +352 4379-22000
Frequently asked questions

 

Stay up to date

News
More news
Videos
More videos
Publications
More publications