Brazil and the EIB

Brazil is the largest recipient of EIB finance in Latin America. Our financing supports Brazil’s efforts towards achieving the Sustainable Development Goals and climate neutrality, with an emphasis on climate change mitigation, social and economic infrastructure, such as water and sanitation and local private sector development.
In Brazil, we have focused on:
We have supported multiple wide-ranging climate action projects in Brazil including:
- Building of wind parks, solar facilities and onshore wind turbines in northeast Brazil.
- Financing the installation of photovoltaic panels on homes, small and medium-sized businesses and rural properties.
- Scaling up renewable energy infrastructure, renewable energy generation and power distribution projects.
- Installation of solar panels, small-scale hydropower and other renewable sources.
- Improving water supply, sanitation coverage and treatment of drinkable water and wastewater.
To promote sustainable urban development and improve people’s daily lives, we have made significant investments towards reliable water infrastructure, new cycle lanes, well-lit public parks, street lighting and the development of green spaces in Brazil.
We have supported micro-enterprises, particularly the most vulnerable and very low-income borrowers, as well as female-led businesses in the country. We have also provided financial support to small and medium-sized enterprises which were impacted by COVID-19 in Brazil.
At a glance
1997
€ 4.84 bn
EIB activity in Brazil by sector
EIB stories in Brazil
-
Fairness in the favelas
Brazilian power company promotes social and gender inclusion by providing free electricity to the favelas in São Paulo
-
Brazil’s new top teams
In Brazil microcredit loans for women improve financial inclusion and reduce poverty, often through lending to groups of female entrepreneurs
-
Electrifying opportunities for women
Brazilian power company promotes social inclusion by training women to become electricians
-
FELICITY: accelerating investments for low-carbon cities
FELICITY in one word - partners from our supported cities, government focal points, national development banks, GIZ projects and our joint EIB-GIZ team explain in one word what FELICITY means to them.
-
A drive to develop
In developing countries transport drives economic growth and social inclusion. Here’s how transport projects help people live better lives around the world—and fight the emissions that fuel climate change
-
Helping São Gonçalo do Amarante in Brazil adapt to the challenges of climate change
São Gonçalo do Amarante is becoming a green town, with new parks, cycle lanes and a reliable drinking water system. Sustainable urban development is a key part of the EU’s Green Deal. The European Investment Bank, with support from the EU’s Latin America Investment Facility, are working with Fonplata to help São Gonçalo do Amarante in Brazil adapt to the challenges of climate change.
-
Supporting sustainable development in Corumbá
What do you like most about life in Corumbá? The EU’s Latin America Investment Facility and the European Investment Bank, are partnering with Fonplata to support sustainable development in cities in Brazil, so they can adapt to the challenges brought by climate change and offer a great environment for people to live in.
-
Improving life for people in Corumbá by helping the city adapt to climate change
As a nurse working in Corumb, Suellen saw children suffering from breathing in the dust in the dry season. Now a project supported by the EU bank, the European Investment Bank, with funds from the EUs Latin America Investment Facility, in partnership with Fonplata, is improving life for people in Corumb, and helping the city adapt to climate change.
-
Making Corumbá more resilient to droughts and flooding caused by climate change
When Benedito first came to live in Corumb, flooding in the rainy season and dust in the dry season made daily life difficult. Now, with support from Fonplata, the European Investment Bank, and the EUs Latin America Investment Facility, Corumb is becoming more resilient to the droughts and flooding caused by climate change.
-
Supporting communities improve their living conditions and adapt to climate change in Brazil
Increased droughts mean less water for more people in cities, as people move in from the surrounding countryside. Sustainable urban development is a key part of the EUs Green Deal. The EU bank , with support from the EUs Latin America Investment Facility, are working with Fonplata to support sustainable water infrastructure and help So Gonalo do Amarante in Brazil adapt to the challenges of climate change.
