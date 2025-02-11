Croatia and the EIB

We are revitalising Croatia's railways to improve connectivity with neighbouring countries while reducing emissions. We support Croatian cities, including Zagreb, Split, Rijeka, Osijek, and Varaždin, with projects in sustainable energy, transport, social infrastructure, and affordable housing.
Additionally, we back innovation through the Vesna Fund and e-mobility projects, creating jobs and advancing sustainability across Europe.
At a glance
1977
€ 8.09 bn
Last year’s EIB Group activity in Croatia by priority
EIB activity in Croatia by sector since start of operations
Ena founded her company, Metabelly, in 2020 during the COVID-19 pandemic. She had recently returned from Australia, where she completed her PhD specializing in the study of the microbiome. Unable to find a job, she decided to start a company focused on microbiome analytics and prebiotic production. She has been growing and developing her business with the assistance of the newly opened Technology Park Split, a hub for tech entrepreneurs. The European Investment Bank supported the City of Split in creating this largest technology park in Croatia.
Get EIB support in Croatia
We support projects that accelerate the green transition, boost technological innovation, bolster security and defence, support regional cohesion and social infrastructure development. Our commitment to international development and capital markets integration safeguards Europe’s strong global presence. Our priorities boost growth, prosperity, technological and social progress in individual member states, across the whole EU and around the world.
Small projects
For smaller projects
(generally less than €25m)
Large projects
For large projects
(exceeding €25m)
Advisory services
Get various types of advisory and technical assistance
The EIB economic survey of investments in Croatia
