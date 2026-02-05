Our recruitment process

Once you have accepted the offer, we will send you your contract. It will be useful to plan your next steps, such as renting accommodation or enrolling your children in schools. The EIB will support you throughout the onboarding process.

Before we launch the pre-employment screening, you will be requested to fill out a self-declaration. If the self-declaration is in order, you will receive a contract with a conditional clause, subject to the successful completion of pre-employment screening managed by the external provider.

At this time, you will also be granted access to our newcomers’ portal, where you will find plenty of information about your relocation to Luxembourg and the administrative steps to be completed prior to your first day.

Indefinite contracts are subject to a successful probation period of 9 months. Probation periods for fixed-term contracts may vary from 3 to 6 months.