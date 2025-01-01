Search EN menu en EIB GROUP CLIENT PORTAL
Transparency, accountability and access to information

As the Bank of the European Union, we have a particular responsibility to be open and transparent towards our stakeholders. 

Making information accessible

Our Transparency Policy is based on openness. We proactively publish information about our policies and operations.

Compliance

The EIB Compliance function promotes the highest standards of integrity and ensures that they are applied to all of the Bank’s activities.

Evaluation

The Evaluation function within the EIB Group contributes to transparency through independent evaluations.

Accountability

We strive to show EU citizens that we listen to them, further their interests and are accountable to them.

Public register

To promote openness and transparency, the EIB Public register contains detailed environmental information on its projects.

Editor’s choice

Focus on transparency

As the Bank of the European Union, we have a particular responsibility to be open and transparent towards our stakeholders. We firmly believe that transparency contributes to the quality and sustainability of the projects we finance and helps to build trust in the EU bank. As a financial institution, we also need to ensure that information is protected from disclosure when disclosure would undermine legitimate rights of our counterparts.

Find out more  
custom-preview