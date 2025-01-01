Transparency, accountability and access to information

As the Bank of the European Union, we have a particular responsibility to be open and transparent towards our stakeholders.
Our Transparency Policy is based on openness. We proactively publish information about our policies and operations.
The EIB Compliance function promotes the highest standards of integrity and ensures that they are applied to all of the Bank’s activities.
The Evaluation function within the EIB Group contributes to transparency through independent evaluations.
We strive to show EU citizens that we listen to them, further their interests and are accountable to them.
To promote openness and transparency, the EIB Public register contains detailed environmental information on its projects.