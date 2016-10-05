Description

The European Investment Bank (EIB) is an EU body and a bank. It provides long-term finance for sound, sustainable investment projects in support of EU policy goals in Europe and beyond. It does so in an open and transparent manner.

The EIB’s commitment to being transparent is anchored in its Transparency Policy. This shapes the way the EIB communicates and develop a constructive dialogue with stakeholders based on mutual trust.

Guiding principles of the Transparency Policy: