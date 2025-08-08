Description

The EIB Group publishes semi-annually its Group Risk Management Disclosure report (the GRMD Report) which provides qualitative and quantitative disclosures about EIB Group’s risk profile, risk management structure and risk policy.

The GRMD Report – also referred to as “Pillar 3” - enhances the EIB Group’s market transparency with respect to its risk profile, risk management policies and practices.

The GRMD Report has been prepared in line with the prudential disclosure requirements as set out in the Capital Requirements Regulation (“CRR”) and the related technical standards, guidelines and opinions of the European Banking Authority, deemed applicable to the EIB as BBP.