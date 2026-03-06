Description

The EIB Project Carbon Footprint Methodologies contain the carbon footprinting methodologies of the EIB. It provides guidance to EIB staff on how to calculate the carbon footprint of the investment projects financed by the EIB. The document also presents how the EIB calculates the carbon footprint of its investment projects to its auditors, external stakeholders and other interested parties.

The methodology is used to calculate the carbon footprint of the investment projects financed by the EIB. These carbon footprints are published on the project’s Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS). The EIB also publishes the aggregated results annually as part of its Carbon Footprint Exercise (CFE) in the EIB Group’s Sustainability Report.

Whilst project carbon footprinting is mainstreamed into the Bank’s operations, it remains under regular review. The Bank works closely with other financial institutions and stakeholders in its footprinting work and welcomes further feedback on the methodology. The EIB’s methodology is in line with the International Financial Institution (IFI) Framework for a Harmonised Approach to Greenhouse Gas Accounting, published in November 2015 and version 02.0 of the IFI Guideline for a Harmonised Approach to Greenhouse Gas Accounting, published in June 2021.

The methodologies presented here are for project carbon footprinting and should not be confused with the internal carbon footprint of the EIB Group’s travel and buildings, which is reported separately. In addition, the carbon footprinting methodology should not be confused with the EIB’s Climate Action eligibility list.