Shared management funds and financial instruments

The European Union (EU) invests in local and regional projects that contribute to job creation and a sustainable and healthy European economy, by deploying financial instruments through shared management funds (also referred as European Structural and Investment Funds).

Member States may use these financial instruments to transform resources into financial products that support eligible projects.

By entrusting implementation of the financial instruments to the European Investment Bank (EIB), Member States and regions can benefit from the EIB’s professional fund management expertise and engage in innovative financial instruments, as well as combine funds with other sources of financing. In addition, the EIB provides advisory support through for example the fi-compass platform.

The EIB first pioneered the implementation of financial instruments under JESSICA initiative when the Bank was appointed the JESSICA Holding Fund manager for 18 holding funds in eight different countries during the period 2007-2013.