Shared management funds and financial instruments

The European Union (EU) invests in local and regional projects that contribute to job creation and a sustainable and healthy European economy, by deploying financial instruments through shared management funds (also referred as European Structural and Investment Funds).
Member States may use these financial instruments to transform resources into financial products that support eligible projects.
By entrusting implementation of the financial instruments to the European Investment Bank (EIB), Member States and regions can benefit from the EIB’s professional fund management expertise and engage in innovative financial instruments, as well as combine funds with other sources of financing. In addition, the EIB provides advisory support through for example the fi-compass platform.
The EIB first pioneered the implementation of financial instruments under JESSICA initiative when the Bank was appointed the JESSICA Holding Fund manager for 18 holding funds in eight different countries during the period 2007-2013.
Key figures
Financial instruments implemented by the EIB (2007 - 2025)
€11.4 billion
managed by the EIB
more than 9,400
projects financed
What is eligible
Smarter Europe
research, development & innovation, digitalisation
More Social Europe
skills, education, public services
More Connected Europe
mobility and ICT connectivity
Greener Europe
low carbon economy, energy efficiency, renewable energy, climate change
Europe Closer to Citizens
sustainable, urban, rural and costal development
What we offer
Financial instruments implemented by the EIB provide support to final recipients via financial intermediaries in the form of:
- Loans
- Guarantees
- Quasi-equity and/or direct equity
Check the active EIB financial instruments in your country, to discover if your project is eligible for financing.
In combination with financial instruments, financing from the EIB own resources could be provided to final recipients for example via investment loan to eligible public or private promoters, and to financial intermediaries for example via intermediated loans.
Eligible financial intermediaries include banks, financial institutions, investment funds (including special purpose entities), fund managers or other financial intermediaries, public or private. The selected financial intermediaries can receive financing from the established funds of funds in the form of:
- Loans to support working capital and investments promoted by eligible projects/final recipients
- Guarantees designed to lower repayment risk
- Equity investments, mainly through funds to support the growth of companies
Interested financial intermediaries can participate in the programme via on-going calls for expression of interest.
In combination with financial instruments, financing from the EIB own resources could be provided to final recipients for example via investment loan to eligible public or private promoters, and to financial intermediaries for example via intermediated loans.
Active financial instruments in your country
The EIB currently manages thirteen financial instruments in six countries.
All financial instruments listed below are set up through funds of funds, managed by the EIB, and provide their support to final recipients through sub-funds.
- Greece
- Italy
- Lithuania
- Poland
- Romania
- Spain