Priority sectors

The EFSD Guarantee covers investments under five thematic investment windows:

Micro-, small- and medium-sized enterprises (MSME) financing;

Sustainable energy and connectivity;

Sustainable agriculture, rural entrepreneurs and agro business;

Digital for development; and

Sustainable cities.

The guarantee also supports investments for financing in the health sector, notably to improve lab and diagnostic services for low income populations.

Such projects typically have a higher risk profile than the portfolio of investments supported by the eligible counterparts under their nominal investment policies without the EFSD Guarantee.

It is possible to combine financing with technical assistance to assist with sourcing and preparation of projects, as well as their implementation.

With the support of EFSD, SME Access to Finance Initiative aims to enhance access to finance for small and medium businesses in the EU's neighbouring countries and Sub-Saharan Africa.

In addition, EFSD also strongly supports the European Health Platform (EHP) initiative. EHP contributes via its vaccine component to the procurement of COVID-19 vaccines by countries in sub-Saharan Africa and the European Neighbourhood through the Gavi COVAX facility. Through its diagnostics component, EHP also aims to significantly improve access and quality of laboratory and diagnostic services for low-income populations in sub-Saharan Africa.

Operations launched under the EFSD Guarantee include: