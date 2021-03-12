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COVID-19 VACCINE VOLUME ALLOCATION II

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 200,000,000
Sector(s)
Health : € 200,000,000
Signature date(s)
27/10/2021 : € 200,000,000
Other links
Related public register
13/05/2021 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - COVID-19 VACCINE VOLUME ALLOCATION II

Summary sheet

Release date
12 March 2021
Status
Reference
Signed | 27/10/2021
20210040
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
COVID-19 VACCINE VOLUME ALLOCATION II
GAVI ALLIANCE
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 200 million
EUR 400 million
Location
Sector(s)
  • Health - Human health and social work activities
Description
Objectives

Project to support the supply of COVID-19 vaccines for low- and middle-income countries via the COVAX Advance Market Commitment (AMC) framework co-led by Gavi.

The project will contribute to fund the access to successful COVID-19 vaccines by countries in African, Caribbean and Pacific (ACP) countries, Asia and Latin America eligible under the Gavi COVAX AMC framework. The project looks to support the pioneering COVAX initiative, which aims to provide innovative and equitable access to COVID-19 vaccines to all economies, regardless of income levels. This would be fundamental to end the COVID-19 pandemic as soon as possible and save as many lives as possible - avoiding a catastrophe in emerging countries.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The EIB funding will be directed to COVAX investments in vaccine development and manufacturing capacity that are expected to be carried out in facilities owned by pharmaceutical companies and / or other research centres as authorised for the same purpose and would therefore not require an environmental impact assessment (EIA) under the Directive 2014/52/EU amending the EIA Directive 2011/92/EU. Full environmental details of the supply chain of the project will be verified during the appraisal.

The Bank will require the Promoter to ensure that implementation of the project will be done in accordance with the Bank's Guide to Procurement (GtP). Due to the peculiar features of this transaction, certain derogations might be sought to the GtP and submitted for approval to the EIB's Board of Directors.

Under Global Europe NDICI guarantee

Under EFSD+ Guarantee

Related documents
13/05/2021 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - COVID-19 VACCINE VOLUME ALLOCATION II

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - COVID-19 VACCINE VOLUME ALLOCATION II
Publication Date
13 May 2021
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
140028199
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20210040
Sector(s)
Health
Regions
Africa, Caribbean, Pacific countries + OCT
Asia and Latin America
Countries
Regional - Africa
Regional - Asia
Regional - Latin America
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
13/05/2021 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - COVID-19 VACCINE VOLUME ALLOCATION II
Other links
Summary sheet
COVID-19 VACCINE VOLUME ALLOCATION II
Data sheet
COVID-19 VACCINE VOLUME ALLOCATION II

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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