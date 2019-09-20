Part of the series :
Description
Whether it is an innovative start-up in Egypt, a state-of-the-art university in Morocco or solar panels on school rooftops in Palestine, the European Investment Bank is improving the lives of millions of people in the Southern Neighbourhood.
We back projects through lending and technical assistance in the public and private sectors, from economic infrastructure to boosting local business and creating jobs. Our investments in the Southern Neighbourhood total €35 billion since our first operation in 1979.
