Description

In 2024, EIB Global – the Bank’s investment arm dedicated to countries and regions beyond the European Union – signed €693 million (EUR 527 million in loans and EUR 166 million in grants) to the Western Balkans, supporting sustainable transport, clean energy, climate action, the modernisation of schools, and improved access to favourable financing for small and medium enterprises (SMEs). Along with sustainable transport, which has traditionally accounted for the largest share of the EIB’s lending volume in the region, clean energy projects made up 31% of the total financing last year, reaching a record of €213 million. Climate action and environmental sustainability received 77% of the total amount invested.