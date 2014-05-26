Description

The EIB supports the Baltic Sea Region's long tradition of cross-border cooperation by financing long-term projects in transport, energy, the environment, research, development and innovation (RDI), climate action and SMEs.

As the bank of the EU, the EIB has a special responsibility to contribute to the success of this strategy. To save the sea, we finance wastewater treatment plants in places classified by the Helsinki Commission as hot spots or sources of massive pollution. Within the framework of the Northern Dimension Environmental Partnership (NDEP), the Bank has co-financed several high-priority projects to clean up pollution in the St Petersburg region.