European Investment Bank (EIB) financing in the Baltic States amounted to 230 million euros in 2017, targeting areas including innovation, urban development and transport, while the European Investment Fund (EIF) supported innovative smaller companies in the region with a further 109 million euros of equity, guarantees and inclusive finance.
The Juncker Commission’s Investment Plan for Europe also showed what it can do in the Baltics through both cross-border operations and direct support for innovation.
