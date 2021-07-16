  • Publication information

    16 Jul 2021

    20 Pages (PDF/EN)

    • Related tags

    • SMEs
    • Transport
    • Urban development
    • Albania
    • Bosnia and Herzegovina
    • Montenegro
    • Serbia
    • Digitalisation and technological innovation
    • Social infrastructure
    Show more Show less

Part of the series :

Description

In one of the most challenging years in the recent history, the EIB Group demonstrated its commitment for the Western Balkan by scaling up financial and technical support for the region’s green recovery. The EIB is helping create a well-connected, green and inclusive region to ensure its competitiveness and sustainability post-COVID-19. The EIB is also continuing to support the region’s green and digital transition as well as its integration in the EU market.