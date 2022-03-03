Description

The European Investment Bank (EIB), the EU bank, continued to support Latin America and the Caribbean, providing €742 million of financing for 11 projects in 2021. These funds contribute to sustainable and inclusive development in the region, and to promoting climate action.

The majority of EIB loans in the region in 2021 were provided for public sector borrowers, with a climate action and environmental sustainability focus. In addition, in 2021 the EIB supported the renewable energy sector through loans to two private sector project developers totalling €315 million. The EIB also continued to provide COVID-19 support through direct sovereign loans to purchase vaccines and improve health resilience.