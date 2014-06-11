Description

The Danube Region is home to more than 115 million people. The Danube's catchment area is shared by nine EU Member States (Austria, Bulgaria, Croatia, the Czech Republic, Germany, Hungary, Romania, Slovakia and Slovenia) and five non-EU countries (Bosnia-Herzegovina, Montenegro, Serbia, Moldova, Ukraine). The part of the region located within the European Union makes up one fifth of the EU's territory and the region's economy, competitiveness and well-being are intricately linked to that of the Union as a whole. For these reasons, the European Union has developed a macro-economic strategy to strengthen cross-border cooperation in the Danube Region. The EIB is fully supporting this strategy.