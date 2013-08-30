Description

FEMIP, the European Investment Bank’s Facility for Euro-Mediterranean Investment and Partnership, is the key player in the financial partnership between Europe and the Mediterranean, providing EUR 14.2 billion of finance between its inception in October 2002 and December 2012.

In times of transition, FEMIP is providing a sustained response to Mediterranean partner countries’ needs by supporting projects that contribute to cohesive and economically strong societies. Against this backdrop, FEMIP’s objective will be to drive growth and partnerships for and with the Mediterranean.