Open learning

Resources for learners and researchers

Explore our online courses, podcasts, publications and data and access the EU bank's expertise in just one click.

E-Learning

Environment

Financial Development & Financial Inclusion

Regional & urban development

Environment courses

Climate change for the classroom Investing in Nature EIB environmental & social standards The 360° quest for climate solutions

Climate change for the classroom

It is challenging for teachers to digest climate change in order to be able to explain it clearly to children. It is also challenging to ensure we create hope rather than anxiety in the classroom.

The European Investment Bank is at the forefront of the global effort to fight climate change, but everyone has a role to play, from international institutions, to governments, companies and individuals. The first step is awareness, which begins at the youngest age. This is why the EIB, the EU climate bank, has produced educational content intended for primary school students and their teachers, explaining simply and clearly what climate change is, what causes it and how it can be mitigated.

Download the material  
©kazuend/

Investing in Nature

Learn how to identify and overcome the challenges in investing in nature. This step-by-step guide will also show you how to put together investment propositions for natural capital and biodiversity-related projects.

This toolkit will help you identify the cost-saving and revenue-generating opportunities that nature could unleash for you, outlining practical ways for you to access finance to incorporate these solutions into your operations.

Go to the course  

EIB environmental and social standards

How can you integrate environmental and social dimensions in your projects to ensure they are sustainable?

This course explains the environmental and social (E&S) standards that apply to all of the EIB’s investment projects. Its focus is to help our financial intermediaries acquire the ability to manage E&S risks.

Go to the course  

The 360° quest for climate solutions

  2023 Digital Communications Awards: Silver award in the category "Storytelling"

The EIB 360° Quest for Climate Solutions is an interactive, free platform on the EIB website where viewers can embark on virtual journeys to visit ground-breaking projects that are making a difference in the fight against climate change in Europe. Filmed with state-of-the-art 360° cameras in some of Europe’s most stunning scenery, these short videos are presented by the EIB’s reporter, who interviews top scientists, engineers, and experts on site. Find out more

Access the experience  

Financial inclusion courses

Academy Sustainable entrepreneurship Financial Development

EIB’s Inclusive finance academy

Join us for our first series of the EIB’s Inclusive finance academy that focuses on how to support more vulnerable groups. Drawing on lessons learnt from the EIB’s TAFIR programme in the Middle East and North Africa, we have partnered with experts from the Frankfurt Business School of Finance and Management to explore how local microfinance institutions can better serve vulnerable communities across the globe.

Go to the academy  
custom-preview

Sustainable entrepreneurship from A to Z

Micro-, small and medium-sized enterprises (MSMEs) represent about 90% of businesses worldwide, according to the World Bank. Yet they are also the most vulnerable to a rapidly changing world. To make them more resilient, sustainability needs to become an integral part of how they work.

This training series equips you with all the essential skills and tools to make your company more sustainable and boost your business.

Go to the course  

Financial Development and Financial Inclusion

Why do financial sector development and financial inclusion matter for inclusive and resilient growth?

During this course, you will learn about the main challenges that private sector enterprises, including small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), face accessing finance and how these challenges can be overcome by making financial products and services more attuned to the needs of the SMEs. The course will provide standard risk management methodologies for SME lending and review the use of technology in the financial sector.

Go to the course  

Regional & urban development courses

6 ways we help regions and cities across the EU EIB support for urban and regional development

6 ways we help regions and cities across the EU

From social housing to education and from small businesses to post-disaster recovery, we support regions and cities to stimulate the economy and improve their citizens’ quality of life.

Find out more about what type of support we provide and who can benefit.

Go to the course  

EIB support for urban and regional development

How can EU cities and regions make use of our funding and advisory services for their development projects? What role can the European Fund for Strategic Investments play to help municipalities and regional governments boost their investment?

This course will give you practical information and case studies on the Investment Plan for Europe and sustainable urban agenda projects, among others.

Go to the course  

Publications

30 January 2025

At a glance 2025

Every year, the EIB Group finances hundreds of new projects that help Europe succeed in an unpredictable and changing world.

30 January 2025

The EIB Group Operational Plan 2025-2027

The EIB Group plays an instrumental role in supporting Europe’s priorities and policies through its activities inside and outside the European Union.

8 October 2019

Three foundations: A competitive, sustainable, inclusive Europe

An analysis of key challenges facing Europe and the need for collaboration and investment to build a society that is productive, sustainable and inclusive, by design.

Digital and telecoms Economics Digitalisation and technological innovation Global development Climate and environment

 

Do you want to find out more about our data on the investments, surveys, projects and equity funds?

Browse our Data portal  

Editor’s choice

EIB Investment Report 2024/2025

The European Union must solidify its position as a global leader in technology, innovation and clean energy. By addressing key challenges and leveraging existing strengths, Europe can enhance its competitiveness, foster economic growth and show the world how to successfully transition to green energy.

By fostering collaboration, targeting investments and maintaining a consistent regulatory framework, Europe can capitalise on its strengths to drive sustainable growth and technological leadership in an increasingly competitive global landscape.

Find out more  