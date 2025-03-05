Description
The European Union must solidify its position as a global leader in technology, innovation and clean energy. By addressing key challenges and leveraging existing strengths, Europe can enhance its competitiveness, foster economic growth and show the world how to successfully transition to green energy. In short, Europe needs to:
- Better integrate the EU single market and simplify access to it. Market fragmentation caused by regulatory and structural differences hinders the businesses’ ability to take full advantage of the wider European market. This is particularly true for innovative firms – 74% of them cite regulators inconsistencies as a barrier to expanding their business. Simplifying regulatory compliance could reduce costs, which currently account for about 1.8% of turnover for firms and 2.5% for small and mid-size companies.
- Marshal investment for innovative young firms and the broader digital transformation. Europe has a strong research base and industrial capacity, but innovative firms often have difficulty finding funds to scale their business. European firms have also made less progress integrating big data analysis and artificial intelligence into their production and services – the share of EU firms using these services is 6 percentage points lower than in the United States. Improving this adoption could bring significant productivity gains for European firms.
- Push forward with the green transition. Europe needs to combine its ambitious climate goals with a realistic and pragmatic roadmap that would help companies seize the opportunities presented by the green transition. The energy revolution is in full swing. Renewable energy supplied almost half (48%) of Europe’s electricity demand in 2024, with emissions from power generation falling 13% during the year. Europe’s climate leadership is also paying off economically, as EU companies profit from growing exports of low-carbon technologies. European exports in those products have risen 65% since 2017, compared with 79% for China and only 22% for the United States.
By fostering collaboration, targeting investments and maintaining a consistent regulatory framework, Europe can capitalise on its strengths to drive sustainable growth, technological leadership and economic resilience in an increasingly competitive global landscape.
The report’s executive summary is available here.
Table of contents
Part I Public and corporate investment in a challenging environment
- 1. Accelerating transformative investment
- 2. How to maximise the impact of government investment
- 3. Enablers and constraints for firms’ investment
Part II Skills, value chains and the green transition
All publications in this series
-
Investment Report 2024/2025 –
Executive Summary
- EIB Investment Report 2023/2024
- EIB Investment Report 2023/2024 - Key Findings
- EIB Investment Report 2022/2023
- Investment Report 2022/2023 - Key Findings
- EIB Investment Report 2021/2022
- Investment Report 2021/2022 - Key Findings
- EIB Investment Report 2020/2021: Building a smart and green Europe in the COVID-19 era
- EIB Investment Report 2020/2021 - Key findings: Building a smart and green Europe in the COVID-19 era
- EIB Investment Report 2019/2020: accelerating Europe's transformation
- EIB Investment Report 2019/2020 - Key Findings : accelerating Europe's transformation
- EIB Investment Report 2018/2019
- EIB Investment Report 2018/2019 - Key Findings
- EIB Investment Report 2017/2018
- EIB Investment Report 2017/2018 - Key Findings
- Investment and Investment Finance in Europe 2016
- Investing in competitiveness
- Investment and Investment Finance in Europe 2015
- Investment and Investment Finance in Europe
- Investment and growth in the time of climate change
- EIB Papers Volume 16. n°2/2011
- EIB Papers Volume 16. n°1/2011
- Financing infrastructure - A review of the 2010 EIB Conference in Economics and Finance
- EIB Papers Volume 15. n°1/2010
- EIB Papers Volume 15. n°2/2010
- The knowledge economy in Europe, A review of the 2009 EIB Conference in Economics and Finance
- EIB Papers Volume 14. n°1/2009
- EIB Papers Volume 14. n°2/2009
- EIB Papers Volume 13. n°2/2008
- EIB Papers Volume 13. n°1/2008
- 2008 Annual Economic Report on Partner Countries
- 2007 Annual Economic Report on Partner Countries
- EIB Papers Volume 12. n°2/2007
- EIB Papers Volume 12. n°1/2007
- 2006 Annual Economic Report on Partner Countries
- EIB Papers Volume 11. n°1/2006
- EIB Papers Volume 11. n°2/2006
- 2005 Annual Economic Report on Partner Countries
- 2005 Annual Economic Report on Partner Countries
- EIB Papers Volume 10. n°1/2005
- EIB Papers Volume 10. n°2/2005
- EIB Papers Volume 09. n°2/2004
- EIB Papers Volume 09. n°1/2004
- EIB Papers Volume 08. n°2/2003
- EIB Papers Volume 08. n°1/2003
- EIB Papers Volume 07. n°2/2002
- EIB Papers Volume 07. n°1/2002
- EIB Papers Volume 06. n°2/2001
- EIB Papers Volume 06. n°1/2001
- EIB Papers Volume 05. n°1/2000
- EIB Papers Volume 05. n°2/2000
- EIB Papers Volume 04. n°2/1999
- EIB Papers Volume 04. n°1/1999
- EIB Papers Volume 03. n°2/1998
- EIB Papers Volume 03. n°1/1998
- EIB Papers Volume 02. n°2/1997
- EIB Papers Volume 02. n°1/1997
- EIB Papers Volume 01. n°1/1996