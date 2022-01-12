Part of the series :
Description
The massive resources the European Union is unleashing to rebuild after COVID-19 present a unique opportunity to deal with climate change and improve the ability of firms and individuals to compete in a more digital world. The Investment Report 2021/2022 examines how government interventions helped support investment and enabled firms to weather the crisis. The report’s analysis is based on a unique set of databases and data from a survey of 12 500 firms conducted in the summer of 2021.
The report’s Key Findings are available here.
Table of contents
- Executive summary
- Introduction
- Chapter 1 - The macroeconomic context: Pandemic shock and policy response
- Chapter 2 - The state of investment in the European Union: Government, corporate, infrastructure, climate
- Chapter 3 - Firms: Policy support, asymmetry and risks of scarring
- Chapter 4 - Regional and social cohesion: Widened gaps and how to close them
- Chapter 5 - Investing in Europe’s digital transformation
- Chapter 6 - Living up to Europe’s green ambitions
- Data Annex
- Glossary of terms and acronyms
The chapters in charts
