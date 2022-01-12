  • Publication information

    12 Jan 2022

    32 Pages (PDF/EN)

    ISBN: 978-92-861-5196-5 (PDF/EN)

    DOI: 10.2867/269085

    • Related tags

    • covid-19
    • Economics

Part of the series :

Where would you like to collect your ebook ?

Where would you like to collect your ebook ?

Where would you like to collect your ebook ?

Where would you like to collect your ebook ?

Description

The massive resources the European Union is unleashing to rebuild after COVID-19 present a unique opportunity to deal with climate change and improve the ability of firms and individuals to compete in a more digital world. The Investment Report 2021-2022 examines how government interventions helped support investment and enabled firms to weather the crisis. The report’s analysis is based on a unique set of databases and data from a survey of 12 500 firms conducted in the summer of 2021.

These key findings, provide a short accessible summary of the main report’s messages.