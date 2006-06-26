Part of the series :
Description
An industrial policy for Europe? Context and concepts
- Preface by Philippe Maystadt
- Industrial policy: a tale of innovators, champions, and B52s (Armin Ries and Timo Välilä)
- Industrial policy in Europe in the 20th century (James Foreman-Peck)
- De-industrialisation (Olivier Debande)
- Theoretical foundations of industrial policy (Elie Cohen)
- Industrial policy from a systems-of-innovation perspective (Charles Edquist and Cristina Chaminade)
- Coordination of industrial policy in the European Union (Richard Baldwin and Philippe Martin)
To read the individual articles, please follow the respective links. The full version is accessible below:
