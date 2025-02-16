Publications and research

Explore our books, reports, strategies and studies through our Publications library
Discover our latest economic analyses and studies in our Economic research section
Access data from our projects, funds and surveys through our Open data page
Our surveys shed a light on what is the public opinion on issues related to climate change and economic developments
Browse our online courses, podcasts, studies and publications to access the EU bank's expertise in our Open learning section
Discover a variety of interesting facts on climate, energy, transport and other areas with our Infographics